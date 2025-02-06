Let us be positive about Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship

President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attend a press conference during Prabowo's visit to Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, on Jan. 27, 2025. (Reuters/Hasnoor Hussain)

Make no mistake, this is an exciting time as our country helps navigate the geopolitical sensitivities and potential of a bloc of nations that is home to close to 700 million citizens.

M alaysia's chairmanship of ASEAN is something that should be viewed as an opportunity and I for one am happy to endorse the initiatives of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during this exciting time.

That is why I was disappointed to read the flimsy reasoning of an academic who delivered a deflating verdict over the start to Malaysia's chairmanship, which follows previous stints in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

Prime Minister Anwar is set to lead the 10-member bloc under the 2025 theme of "Inclusivity and Sustainability," addressing pressing regional issues such as disputes in the South China Sea and the ongoing civil war in Myanmar.

Malaysia will host over 300 key meetings and programs throughout the year and also plans to undertake various initiatives in areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, tourism and health care.

In May 2025, Malaysia will host the inaugural ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Plus China Summit. Make no mistake, this is an exciting time as our country helps navigate the geopolitical sensitivities and potential of a bloc of nations that is home to close to 700 million citizens.

Timor-Leste is on the verge of attaining full membership in ASEAN, having actively participated in the grouping's affairs since being granted observer status in 2022.

It is worth noting that Anwar was criticized for selecting former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as an ASEAN adviser, yet surely this is an astute move as Thaksin has the experience and credentials to help engage on issues in Indochina and Myanmar.

It is true that many issues need engagement, including democratic developments in some of the most volatile regions of ASEAN. The member countries also need to negotiate trade exchanges and navigate global powers such as the United States and China, as well as situations such as the war in Palestine. The prime minister has shown able diplomacy and leadership in these difficult situations.

On a personal note, I was happy to participate three months ago as part of the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) Malaysia Members Meeting with the regional secretariat coming from Jakarta and Manila.

Along with member of parliament Wong Chen and former MP Charles Santiago, we discussed strategies to advocate for climate change justice, the Myanmar crisis and local progress for fundamental human rights.

And just last week, the APHR expressed its full support for the petition filed by fisherfolk and environmental groups, Pamalakaya and Kalikasan in December 2024, asking the Supreme Court of the Philippines to nullify all reclamation permits and Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECCs) granted to companies involved in reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

The petition directly responds to the widespread environmental damage caused by these reclamation projects and their devastating impact on the livelihoods of local fisherfolk and coastal communities.

I also have a role as deputy chair of the South East Asia Parliamentary Against Corruption (SEAPAC) grouping. This is a scourge across the region and we have to work together to cut down on it.

Overall, I am happy to contribute my part in advancing human rights, anti-corruption initiatives and environmental justice for the people living in this region.

I also call upon our citizens to look upon this as a great opportunity, instead of leaping to overtly negative conclusions.

The writer is a member of the Malaysian parliament and the national communications director of KEADILAN