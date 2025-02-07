TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Java, the national economic hub still struggling with poverty and inequality

Around 12.62 million people, or 52.45 percent of Indonesia’s total poor population, are concentrated on Java.

Nuri Taufiq and Lili Retnosari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, February 7, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Java, the national economic hub still struggling with poverty and inequality Daily struggle: Residents line up to exchange subsidized 3-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Antara Foto/Putra M. Akbar)

P

overty in Indonesia has shown a remarkable downward trend over the years. The latest data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reveals that the national poverty rate has dropped to an all-time low of 8.57 percent, or approximately 24.06 million people. This progress is undoubtedly a testament to the collective efforts of the government and society in combating poverty.

However, despite this significant achievement at the national level, a critical challenge remains: Persistent poverty on Java Island, home to the majority of Indonesia's population. Addressing this issue is imperative to ensure equitable progress across the nation.

In September 2024, around 12.62 million people, or 52.45 percent of Indonesia’s total poor population, were concentrated on Java. Meanwhile, the remaining poverty areas were spread across other islands, namely Sumatra, Bali and Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan and Sulawesi, as well as Maluku and Papua.

The significant concentration of poor residents in Java warrants serious attention. Despite being perceived as more developed than other regions and contributing the largest share to the national economy, Java remains home to a large number of people living below the poverty line. In fact, the number of poor residents in Java in September 2024 was still higher than pre-pandemic levels.  

In September 2019, the number of poor residents in Java stood at 12.56 million. By September 2024, this figure had not decreased; in fact, it increased by 0.06 million, reaching 12.62 million. Meanwhile, other regions saw a decline in poverty levels during the same period. This indicates that poverty reduction in Java has been slower compared to other areas. Therefore, poverty alleviation programs in Java need to be re-evaluated and further enhanced.

Poverty alleviation programs in Java have largely relied on social assistance schemes, such as the Family Hope Program (PKH), Non-Cash Food Assistance (BPNT) and Direct Cash Assistance (BLT). These programs have had positive impacts, such as helping poor families meet their basic needs and preventing them from falling deeper into poverty. However, these programs often adopt a "one size fits all" approach, which does not fully account for the unique socio-economic conditions of each region within Java.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Java, with its high population density and diverse socio-economic conditions, requires a more segmented approach to poverty alleviation. For instance, the challenges of poverty in urban areas such as Jakarta or Surabaya differ significantly from those in rural regions of Central or East Java.

Popular

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
What's ahead for Danantara?

What's ahead for Danantara?
Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Related Articles

The price the poor are paying for LPG subsidy failures

Climate displacement is also a health crisis

Prioritizing mutual inclusive economic development in Indonesia-India relations

What ASEAN offers the world in the Intelligent Age

School meals provide food for thought, fuel for development

Related Article

The price the poor are paying for LPG subsidy failures

Climate displacement is also a health crisis

Prioritizing mutual inclusive economic development in Indonesia-India relations

What ASEAN offers the world in the Intelligent Age

School meals provide food for thought, fuel for development

Popular

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
What's ahead for Danantara?

What's ahead for Danantara?
Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen during his address by video conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Jan. 23, 2025.
Academia

Deep freeze: Trump leaves US diplomats with little to offer Pacific
High-tech conundrum: The DeepSeek app is seen on a mobile phone in Hong Kong in this photo illustration on Jan. 28, 2025.
Academia

Open source and under control: The DeepSeek paradox
A pedestrian uses his smartphone while walking on a sidewalk in Jakarta in February 2019.
Academia

E-SBN: A game-changer for Indonesia’s bond market

Highlight
House of Representatives lawmakers attend a plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2024.
Politics

Alarm at House's 'legislative overreach'
People walk amid collapsed buildings along Saftawi street in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on February 5, 2025 during a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas. Palestinian militant group Hamas lashed out on February 5, at President Donald Trump's shock proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its people in other countries, seemingly whether they want to leave or not.
Editorial

Trump’s ethnic cleansing plan
President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. At the meeting, the President appreciate the work of the cabinet members in the past three months since they took office in October 2024.
Politics

Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Mayapada’s Batam hospital to be competitive with Singapore, Malaysia, claims CEO
Archipelago

Thousands of students stage protests after college enrollment issues
Politics

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance
Regulations

Industries urge govt to stay renewables course, despite US climate retreat
Archipelago

Whirlwind damages hundreds of homes in Bekasi regency
Regulations

BPJS Kesehatan rates ‘might’ rise in 2026, health minister says
Academia

Deep freeze: Trump leaves US diplomats with little to offer Pacific
Academia

Open source and under control: The DeepSeek paradox
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Java, the national economic hub still struggling with poverty and inequality

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.