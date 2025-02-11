TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Does Indonesia need its own digital markets act?

Indonesia's current legal framework is inadequate for the digital era.

Muhammad Rifky Wicaksono (The Jakarta Post)
Oxford, United Kingdom
Tue, February 11, 2025

Does Indonesia need its own digital markets act?

T

he Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) made headlines last month. On Jan. 21, it imposed its largest-ever fine of Rp 202.5 billion (US$12 million) on Google LLC. The ruling found Google guilty of violating Law No. 5/1999 on monopolies by abusing its dominance on Google Play Store.

Google’s abuse occurred in two distinct phases. First, Google forced app developers to exclusively use Google Pay Billing (GPB) for all in-app purchases, eliminating alternative payment systems. Then, once developers were locked into GPB, Google imposed a service fee of up to 30 percent; a drastic increase from the typical 3-5 percent charged by other payment providers.

The KPPU’s decision marks a milestone in Indonesia’s efforts to regulate Big Tech. However, it also exposes the limitations of Indonesia’s prevailing competition laws in addressing monopolistic practices in the digital economy.

Three fundamental weaknesses make the current legal framework inadequate for the digital era.

First, fines alone do not deter monopolistic behavior. When the European Union fined Google 4.3 billion euros ($4.43 billion) in 2018 for abusing its dominance, Google’s share value rose over 1 percent. This alarming market response signals such penalties as mere business costs for these tech giants.

Unfortunately, the KPPU’s fine is even smaller; just 0.004 percent of Google’s global revenue. This is akin to fining a $1 million company only $40. At such trivial levels, fines fail to make an impact.

Second, Indonesia’s Monopolies Law relies heavily on ex-post enforcement, meaning that authorities can only take action after a violation has already caused harm. This reactive approach can take years and allows monopolistic practices to persist before a binding legal decision is reached.

The big show: United States President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House, on Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Academia

Donald Trump's smoke and mirrors
Much to mourn: Tributes are placed beneath the covered seal of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at their headquarters in Washington, DC, on Feb. 7, 2025.
Academia

In freezing foreign aid, the US leaves people to die
A member of an indigenous community holds a poster that reads “We need regulations that protect our rights from state and corporate crimes“ during a protest in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 11, 2024. The protesters demanded lawmakers push for protection of indigenous communities' rights and acknowledgement of their areas, as well as resolution of agrarian conflicts.
Academia

Let indigenous peoples lead just energy transition

