Jakarta Post
Indonesia needs a tech council to navigate the digital future

Indonesia’s international engagements on tech-related issues, from procurement of ICT equipment to technology and knowledge transfers, have been dictated by economic pragmatism and development needs. 

Gatra Priyandita and Jascha Ramba Santoso (The Jakarta Post)
Canberra
Thu, February 13, 2025

A worker installs Ericsson telecommunication equipment for 5G cellular services for the Jakarta ePrix championship held in Central Jakarta in June 2022. (Ericsson/-)

T

he emergence of DeepSeek, broadening United States and Chinese export controls, and deepening economic cyber-espionage all reaffirm that US-China strategic competition in the tech space is going to be a constant in 2025.

As this tech rivalry intensifies, decisions on technology, digital infrastructure and cyberpolicy are increasingly intertwined with economic security and geopolitical strategy. While much of the restricted products currently center on minerals, chemicals, electronics and equipment parts, we are also seeing the competition spillover into data, software and connected devices.

Geopolitical and security considerations will increasingly guide trade, investment and industrial policy decisions. The risk that these policy movements will be extra-territorialized is likely to increase, as the US and China will expect key partners to impose similar measures.

Yet, Indonesia’s approach to these challenges remains largely reactive, prioritizing short-term economic gains over long-term strategic positioning. Without a coordinated strategy, Indonesia risks being shaped by external pressures rather than defining its own digital trajectory.

While Indonesia currently benefits from sustained Chinese and US investments in its Information and Communication Technology sector, it must prepare for deeper strategic competition in technology that extends beyond sensitive industries.

Crucially, Indonesia has not fully assessed the extent to which Chinese components are embedded in its technology exports to the US. There is potential for indirect trade, where products manufactured in China are rerouted through third countries before reaching the US market.

Additionally, Chinese firms may circumvent restrictions by shifting production to Indonesia, leaving Indonesian companies vulnerable to high tariffs or export bans. If US-China tech tensions escalate further, and all Chinese entities are designated as Foreign Entities of Concern, Indonesia’s access to the US market could face significant risks due to the lack of comprehensive supply chain mapping.

A farmer tills a plot of land using a hand-held tractor in Lumajang, East Java, on Nov. 6, 2024.
Academia

Formulating digital transformation models amid Indonesia's agricultural diversity
Japanese Emperor Naruhito (left) and Empress Masako (right) pay respects to the graves of Japanese soldiers buried at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta during a visit on June 20, 2023. (YouTube/Courtesy of KompasTV)
Academia

Japanese emperor's birthday, a moment for "free lunch" diplomacy
Members of the European council pose for a family photo on Dec. 19, 2024, following a meeting at the European Union headquarters in Brussels.
Academia

The dark side of European Union deregulation

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto shake hands at the end of a press conference after their bilateral meeting and signing of cooperation agreements at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo, Erdogan reaffirm support for Palestinian state
Cabinet retreat cartoon
Editorial

The return of militarism
Cargo trucks park in a line at a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Economy

Amid global trade upheaval, Jakarta sticks to China+1 strategy

Weekend Five

The underrated single experience: the solo date
Politics

PDI-P to attend Gerindra anniversary
Archipelago

Concern as orangutan seen roaming Kalimantan coal site
Asia & Pacific

Australia accuses China fighter jet of 'unsafe' conduct above South China Sea
Companies

Australian businesses to explore free meals cooperation
Archipelago

Concerns grow over unguarded railway crossings amid budget cuts
Environment

Black soldier fly larvae help turn trash into nutrient-rich compost
Academia

Formulating digital transformation models amid Indonesia's agricultural diversity
