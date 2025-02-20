Analysis: Prabowo seeks militarization of food sector

Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Air Chief Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto (front center), Army chief of staff Gen. Andika Perkasa (second left), Navy chief of staff Admiral Siwi Suka Adji (second right) and Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshall Yuyu Sutisna (right) chat with Special Operations Command (Koopssus) commander Brig. Gen. Rochadi (left) during the inauguration of Koopssus at the TNI headquarters in Cilangkap, Jakarta, on Tuesday. (ANTARA FOTO/Sigid Kurniawan)

A mid the budget efficiency affecting most government institutions, President Prabowo Subianto plans to develop 100 Territorial Development Battalions to implement his vision of food self-sufficiency. The special battalions will be manned by Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel with expertise in farming and livestock, further confirming the return of the military to civilian affairs after over 25 years of Reform.

Prabowo is obsessed with food self-sufficiency as reflected in his flagship free nutritious meals for schoolchildren all over the country, which expends a huge part of the state budget. Consequently, the budgets earmarked for ministries and government institutions have been slashed to plug the deficit facing the free meals program.

The sustainability of the free nutritious meals program hinges on the availability of food supplies, which the government will achieve through the development of food estates. The formation of 100 battalions is supposed to support the food estate program.

The mass deployment of soldiers to help realize Prabowo’s dream of food security aligns with the Army's territorial expansion plan. The Army has set its sights on the formation of 22 new military regional military commands (Kodam), five of which will be realized this year by upgrading existing military resort commands (Korem). The five new Kodam will oversee South Papua, Central Sulawesi and West Sulawesi, Central Kalimantan and South Kalimantan, Riau and Riau Islands, Lampung and Bengkulu.

A spokesman for the Army, Brig. Gen. Wahyu Yudhayana, said the upgrade was inevitable due to the dynamics of the government’s priority agenda, such as the free meals program and food self-sufficiency.

The 100 new battalions will still maintain their primary function as infantry units. However, they will also be assigned additional duties, and divided into several groups responsible for, among other things, production, agriculture and livestock.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said the 100 Territorial Development Battalions initiative aims to create security stability while also supporting the welfare of communities in 514 regencies. For every battalion, two reserve component battalions are set to support its territorial development function.