TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Bulog under military leadership sparks concern over dual function

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, February 22, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Bulog under military leadership sparks concern over dual function Shouldering the weight: A worker carries government rice aid at the warehouse of state-owned food logistics company, Bulog, in Talumolo village, Gorontalo city, Gorontalo, on March 3, 2024. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin) (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)

S

tate-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Minister Erick Thohir has appointed Major General Novi Helmy Prasetya as the new president director of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog), sparking concerns about military involvement in civilian institutions. Given Bulog’s critical role in national food security, the decision raises questions about whether military leadership is equipped to handle the agency’s complex economic and logistical challenges.

Since taking office in 2019, Minister Erick Thohir has frequently reshuffled Bulog’s leadership, regularly appointing new president directors. The latest leadership change, formalized under SK-29/MBU/02/2025 on Feb. 7, reflects a broader trend of appointing military and law enforcement figures to key positions in SOEs. Major General Novi replaces Wahyu Suparyono, while Hendra Susanto has been appointed as finance director, replacing Iryanto Hutagaol. Additionally, retired National Police officer Verdianto Iskandar Bittacaca—formerly the Chief of Police’s Operations Principal Assistant—has been appointed to the Supervisory Board, replacing Wicipto Setiadi.

The government justifies the appointment of military personnel to Bulog by emphasizing the need for efficiency in achieving food self-sufficiency—one of President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship programs. President Prabowo has pledged to make Indonesia self-sufficient in rice, corn, sugar, and salt within five years. Supporting this goal, Agriculture Vice Minister Sudaryono has confirmed that the government will halt imports of these staple commodities starting this year.

However, the appointment of active-duty military officers to civilian posts raises legal and governance concerns. Legal experts point to a clear violation of Law No. 34/2004, Article 47, Paragraph 1, which explicitly states that active military personnel must resign or retire before assuming civilian roles. This apparent disregard for legal frameworks has raised alarms about increasing militarization within the civilian government, potentially undermining democratic principles and good governance.

The new leadership structure has drawn criticism, with some observers warning that it could signal a revival of the military’s dual function (dwifungsi), a hallmark of past authoritarian eras. Bulog’s transition also comes at a crucial moment, as the agency has been granted greater institutional autonomy under President Prabowo’s administration. This shift restores Bulog’s authority to levels reminiscent of the New Order era, when the agency served as both regulator and operator—an arrangement that previously led to conflicts of interest, corruption, and nepotism. Critics argue that reinstating this model could benefit politically connected businesses while undermining market competition and transparency.

With these structural changes in place, Bulog’s ability to meet its procurement targets will serve as a critical test of its effectiveness under military leadership. Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman has set a target of procuring 3 million tons of rice from this year’s main harvest. Of this total, Bulog is tasked with securing 2.1 million tons from the Rice and Grain Milling Entrepreneurs Association (Perpadi) and the remaining 900,000 tons directly from farmers. To support these efforts, the government has allocated an additional Rp 16.6 trillion (US$1 billion) for Bulog to purchase unhusked rice (Gabah Kering Panen or GKP) at the government-set price (HPP) of Rp 6,500 per kilogram.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As of February 11, the National Food Agency (Bapanas) reported that Bulog holds 1.9 million tons of rice in stock, including 124,361 tons of commercial stock and 1,784,753 tons in government reserves. Bapanas has projected that Bulog’s stock could reach 5 million tons in 2025, reinforcing its role in stabilizing national food supplies. Whether this expanded mandate will strengthen food security or exacerbate concerns about governance and accountability remains to be seen.

Popular

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services
KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

Related Articles

Analysis: Bulog under military leadership sparks concern over dual function

Analysis: Protests erupt over transfer of beef import quota to SOEs

Military says amendment aims at increasing soldiers' professionalism

Prabowo's toughest challenge: State-corporate crime

Analysis: Coretax under fire amid technical issues, corruption allegations

Related Article

Analysis: Bulog under military leadership sparks concern over dual function

Analysis: Protests erupt over transfer of beef import quota to SOEs

Military says amendment aims at increasing soldiers' professionalism

Prabowo's toughest challenge: State-corporate crime

Analysis: Coretax under fire amid technical issues, corruption allegations

Popular

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services
KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

More in Opinion

 View more
A man walks past a banner with an artificial intelligence sign at the Frankfurt book fair on Oct. 16, 2024, on the first day of the world's biggest book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
Academia

The future of journalism in the age of artificial intelligence
Unsung hero: The heir of national hero Abdul Chalim (left) receives congratulations from then president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo during a ceremony to mark National Heroes Day at the State Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2023.
Academia

Prabowo and the question of national heroism: Who deserves the title?
The Scarborough Shoal, a disputed territory in the South China Sea west of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon that is claimed by China, appears beneath tufts of clouds during aerial reconnaissance on Feb. 18, 2025.
Academia

Greater global uncertainty: How ASEAN will continue thriving

Highlight
Protesters attend a demonstration against President Prabowo Subianto's government, calling for various demands, including reviews of government budget cuts and the free nutritious meal program for schools in front of a police barricade in Jakarta on February 21, 2025.
Politics

'Dark Indonesia' protests against Prabowo's cutbacks enter fifth day
Students and activists of the Committee for the Release of Papuan Political Prisoners hold a rally on Monday at the Supreme Court in Central Jakarta. As part of Indonesia’s spin-off movement #PapuanLivesMatter, which was spurred by the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement around the world, the protesters demanded the release of the seven Papuan activists standing trial on treason charges at the Balikpapan District Court in East Kalimantan. JP/Dhoni Setiawan
Editorial

Pardon not for all
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary in Jakarta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

PDI-P beats war drum against Prabowo administration

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in scorching Pakistan city
Europe

'History will not forgive' failure to seal pandemic deal: WHO chief
Society

GARUDA program set to empower 100,000 civil servants with AI skills
Companies

Boeing's chief aerospace safety officer set to retire, memo shows
Archipelago

Govt buildings in Central Java town vandalized amid punk song controversy
Middle East and Africa

Arab leaders meet in Saudi Arabia to hash out Gaza plan
Asia & Pacific

Global watchdog removes Philippines from money laundering 'grey list'
Europe

Pope Francis not yet cured, but not in danger of death, doctor treating him says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Bulog under military leadership sparks concern over dual function

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.