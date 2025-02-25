TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Hasty Mining Law amendment expands access to concessions

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 25, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Hasty Mining Law amendment expands access to concessions Members of the House of Representatives hold a plenary session at the legislative building in Senayan, Jakarta, in January 2020. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

T

he House of Representatives passed on Feb. 18 the fourth amendment to Law No. 4/2009 on mineral and coal mining (UU Minerba) following a hasty deliberation during its recess to expand eligibility for mining concessions to include religious organizations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives, which critics have said will benefit only those institutions with close government connections.

Legislation of the Mining Law amendment was mired in controversy, with critics questioning its legitimacy and transparency. The House Legislation Body (Baleg) first introduced the corresponding bill on Jan. 20 during a closed-door plenary session held while the House was in recess.

Baleg approved it just three days later as a House-initiated bill, even though it was not included in the 2025 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas). Under the legislature’s standard procedure, any bill proposed by the House must first be included in a Prolegnas prior to its deliberation by Baleg.

The House, the government and the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) formed a special working committee to expedite deliberation, with meetings extending into the late evening in the days leading up to the final vote. The bill was approved in a level-one meeting on Feb. 17, during which all House factions including the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) backed the bill, clearing the way for its passage on Feb. 18. 

Lawmakers defended the rushed process, arguing that the amendment was urgently needed to implement Constitutional Court Decision No. 37/PUU-XIX/2021 issued on Sept. 29, 2022, which ruled that there were no constitutional barriers to mass organizations obtaining mining rights.

However, critics said this explanation muddied the issue even more, as Government Regulation No. 25/2024 already granted mining rights to religious organizations so amending the law was unnecessary.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The amended law reinforces provisions in Government Regulation No. 25/2024 by expanding mining rights for religious organizations, allowing them to obtain a mining business permit (IUP) to operate areas outside former concessions with coal contract of work (PKP2B). 

Popular

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

Related Articles

Analysis: Hasty Mining Law amendment expands access to concessions

Analysis: Prabowo, Gerindra and Indonesia’s future

Analysis: Bulog under military leadership sparks concern over dual function

Analysis: Protests erupt over transfer of beef import quota to SOEs

Analysis: AGO names Budget Director General suspect in Jiwasraya scandal

Related Article

Analysis: Hasty Mining Law amendment expands access to concessions

Analysis: Prabowo, Gerindra and Indonesia’s future

Analysis: Bulog under military leadership sparks concern over dual function

Analysis: Protests erupt over transfer of beef import quota to SOEs

Analysis: AGO names Budget Director General suspect in Jiwasraya scandal

Popular

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

More in Opinion

 View more
Former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (left), President Prabowo Subianto (center) and former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attend the launch of sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia at the State Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025.
Academia

Politically independent oversight and good governance key to Danantara’s success
Sound economics?: President Prabowo Subianto (center) chairs a meeting regarding food security on Feb. 3, attended by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman (right) in Jakarta.
Academia

Prabowo’s economic strategy: Grand promises, familiar pitfalls
Members of the House of Representatives hold a plenary session at the legislative building in Senayan, Jakarta, in January 2020.
Opinion

Analysis: Hasty Mining Law amendment expands access to concessions

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo during the launch of a sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025.
Companies

Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust
A police officer walks in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Politics

Court orders revote, vote recount in regional elections in 25 regions
Say it with flowers, cards: Pressed-flower cards belonging to Malang, East Java, journalists lie on the floor along with flower offerings during a ritual to mark World Press Freedom Day at the city’s square on May 3, 2023. During the event the journalists expressed their concern about the rampant violence they faced.
Society

Media violence still rampant in Indonesia, latest index shows

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Gerindra top destination for party-switching candidates: CSIS study
Academia

Politically independent oversight and good governance key to Danantara’s success
Academia

Prabowo’s economic strategy: Grand promises, familiar pitfalls
Opinion

Analysis: Hasty Mining Law amendment expands access to concessions
Politics

Court orders revote, vote recount in regional elections in 25 regions
Companies

Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust
Regulations

Indonesia could end fuel subsidies in 2027, Luhut says
Archipelago

Police investigate six officers over punk song censorship scandal
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Hasty Mining Law amendment expands access to concessions

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.