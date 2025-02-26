Banning Sukatani: How the police undermine free expression

Cover art for ‘Gelap Gempita’ (Darkness and gloom), an album by punk band Sukatani released in July 2023 (Sukatani/Sukatani)

The reported police action against punk band Sukatani and its 2023 track, "Bayar Bayar Bayar", is a clear instance of constitutional violation that illustrates the enduring power of music as social critique and the police's remaining journey to transform into a democratic institution.

A mid the wave of public protests called Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), driven by civil society and student movements to mark the 100th day of President Prabowo Subianto's administration, the National Police made a misstep: They reportedly banned and intimidated punk band Sukatani for performing its song “Bayar Bayar Bayar” (Pay pay pay).

Released in 2023, the song openly criticizes abuse of power within the police force, particularly institutionalized bribery. Its sharp, uncompromising lyrics, combined with Sukatani’s bold punk style, seemingly provoked a repressive response from authorities.

Two members of the National Police’s cybercrimes unit, along with four officers from its counterpart at the Central Java Police, reportedly confronted both members of Sukatani. As a result, the band was compelled to publish an apology video and withdraw the song from circulation.

How should we interpret this incident?

First and foremost, the reported ban and intimidation of Sukatani constitute a constitutional violation. Since the 1945 Constitution was drafted as the foundational law of the Republic of Indonesia, its framers recognized that one of the nation’s fundamental pillars its citizens’ freedom.

Article 28 of the 1945 Constitution explicitly guarantees the right to freedom of association, assembly and expression. These civil liberties are reinforced further by two key legal instruments related to human rights.

The first is Law No. 39/1999 on Human Rights, which explicitly guarantees freedom of expression in Article 23. This provision affirms that every individual has the right to express, disseminate and develop opinions, whether verbally or in writing, including through mass media.