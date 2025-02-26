TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Banning Sukatani: How the police undermine free expression

The reported police action against punk band Sukatani and its 2023 track, "Bayar Bayar Bayar", is a clear instance of constitutional violation that illustrates the enduring power of music as social critique and the police's remaining journey to transform into a democratic institution.

D. Nicky Fahrizal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 26, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Banning Sukatani: How the police undermine free expression Cover art for ‘Gelap Gempita’ (Darkness and gloom), an album by punk band Sukatani released in July 2023 (Sukatani/Sukatani)

A

mid the wave of public protests called Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), driven by civil society and student movements to mark the 100th day of President Prabowo Subianto's administration, the National Police made a misstep: They reportedly banned and intimidated punk band Sukatani for performing its song “Bayar Bayar Bayar” (Pay pay pay).

Released in 2023, the song openly criticizes abuse of power within the police force, particularly institutionalized bribery. Its sharp, uncompromising lyrics, combined with Sukatani’s bold punk style, seemingly provoked a repressive response from authorities.

Two members of the National Police’s cybercrimes unit, along with four officers from its counterpart at the Central Java Police, reportedly confronted both members of Sukatani. As a result, the band was compelled to publish an apology video and withdraw the song from circulation.

How should we interpret this incident?

First and foremost, the reported ban and intimidation of Sukatani constitute a constitutional violation. Since the 1945 Constitution was drafted as the foundational law of the Republic of Indonesia, its framers recognized that one of the nation’s fundamental pillars its citizens’ freedom.

Article 28 of the 1945 Constitution explicitly guarantees the right to freedom of association, assembly and expression. These civil liberties are reinforced further by two key legal instruments related to human rights.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The first is Law No. 39/1999 on Human Rights, which explicitly guarantees freedom of expression in Article 23. This provision affirms that every individual has the right to express, disseminate and develop opinions, whether verbally or in writing, including through mass media.

Popular

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls

Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls
President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

Related Articles

Punk song censorship raises concerns about freedom of expression

Bareskrim names village officials among 4 suspects in Tangerang sea barrier case

Police search office, home of Kohod village head in Tangerang sea fence scandal

Draft policy draws flak for allowing military, police hold civil posts

Long-sought IDs give trans Indonesians the right to vote

Related Article

Punk song censorship raises concerns about freedom of expression

Bareskrim names village officials among 4 suspects in Tangerang sea barrier case

Police search office, home of Kohod village head in Tangerang sea fence scandal

Draft policy draws flak for allowing military, police hold civil posts

Long-sought IDs give trans Indonesians the right to vote

Popular

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls

Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls
President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

More in Opinion

 View more
Rising in polls: Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and his party's candidate for chancellor, addresses supporters on Feb. 23 after the first exit polls in the German general elections were announced on TV during the electoral evening in Berlin.
Academia

ASEAN's lessons for the EU: Loose institutional design takes the cake

An employee packages orders on Aug. 31, 2022, at a warehouse in Jakarta belonging to Tokopedia, the e-commerce unit of homegrown technology giant GoTo.
Academia

Accelerating high growth: The power of operational effectiveness and differentiation
Motorcycle delivery drivers working for Gojek, Grab and Shopee wait for a green light on Feb. 10, 2022, at a crossroads in Jakarta.
Academia

From ‘ojol’ strikes to systemic dead end: The deeper crisis of Indonesia’s gig economy

Highlight
Exterior facade of the building housing sovereign wealth fund, known as Daya Anagata Nusantara or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on February 24, 2025 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets -- planned to be more than $900 billion -- to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concern about its governance.
Companies

Danantara may crowd out private investment
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a get-together with leaders of Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) plus in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on Feb. 14, 2025.
Editorial

Coalition with the people
President Director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Riva Siahaan (center) walks into a detention car after being named as a suspect in a case of alleged corruption in the management of crude oil and refinery products at PT Pertamina Subholding and Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS) for 2018-2023 at the Attorney General's Office, Jakarta, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The Attorney General's Office has named seven suspects in the case of alleged corruption in the governance of crude oil and refinery products at PT Pertamina Subholding and Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS) in 2018-2023.
Politics

AGO names suspects in Pertamina fuel import scandal

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Australian says 'wasn't nice' sitting with corpse on long-haul flight
Academia

ASEAN's lessons for the EU: Loose institutional design takes the cake

Culture and Entertainment

The storytellers: Spotlighting Indonesia’s screenwriters
Regulations

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban
Markets

Trump orders new tariff probe into US copper imports
Jakarta

Jakarta Police anticipate increased crime during Ramadan
Archipelago

North Sulawesi residents run outside as shallow quake hits
Sports

PSSI name Jordi Cruyff as technical adviser
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Banning Sukatani: How the police undermine free expression

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.