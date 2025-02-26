TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

From ‘ojol’ strikes to systemic dead end: The deeper crisis of Indonesia’s gig economy

Rather than serving as a steppingstone, gig work locks workers into low-paying, precarious jobs with no clear path for advancement.

Sadida Fatin Aruni and Muhammad Hatta Izzaka (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 26, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
From ‘ojol’ strikes to systemic dead end: The deeper crisis of Indonesia’s gig economy Motorcycle delivery drivers working for Gojek, Grab and Shopee wait for a green light on Feb. 10, 2022, at a crossroads in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he gig economy arrived like a revolution, offering an escape from joblessness, a promise of independence and a lifeline for millions. Platforms like Gojek were not just businesses; they symbolized breakthrough innovation, praised by policymakers and embraced by workers eager for a fresh start. No rigid schedules, no demanding bosses – just the freedom to earn on one’s own terms.

But that promise has unraveled. Today, the streets tell a different story. Protests rage on, week after week, year after year. Online motorcycle taxi drivers (also known as ojol drivers) – once the champion of Indonesia’s digital economy – now fight for fair wages, holiday bonuses and social security.

Recent drivers’ demonstrations have highlighted urgent concerns, particularly the demand for holiday allowances (THR). Drivers staged “off-bid” actions, in which they refuse to take orders, to pressure platforms like Gojek, Grab and Maxim to meet their demands. Yet, despite their persistence, solutions remain elusive.

And they are not a small group of people. Indonesia’s gig economy supports millions. A recent study estimates that there are 134 million gig workers, 53 percent in transportation. Jakarta alone has 480,000 transport gig workers, nearly 39 percent of the national total. This is not just a labor issue; it marks a fundamental shift in Indonesia’s workforce that policymakers can no longer ignore.

The tension is clear – Indonesia’s gig economy thrives, but at what cost? While these companies thrive, workers are trapped in a cycle of declining earnings and algorithmic uncertainty. The question is no longer whether the gig economy is the future, but whether it is sustainable for those powering it.

A closer look at the recent demonstrations reveals that while the gig economy once promised opportunity, for many, it has become a trap. Rather than serving as a steppingstone, gig work locks workers into low-paying, precarious jobs with no clear path for advancement.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Take online motorcycle taxi drivers, for example. Most will remain in the same role indefinitely, unable to acquire new skills or transition into more stable careers. With grueling hours and no social protections, finding time or resources for skill development is nearly impossible. They drive today, they drive tomorrow and they drive forever.

Popular

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls

Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls
President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

Related Articles

BPJS raises pension age to ensure its long-term solvency

Indonesia must implement mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence

S&P Global rates GoTo’s ESG scores higher than Grab, Sea Group

Alibaba’s new GoTo commitment addresses investor concerns

Tapera meets opposition from ‘ojol’ drivers, freelancers

Related Article

BPJS raises pension age to ensure its long-term solvency

Indonesia must implement mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence

S&P Global rates GoTo’s ESG scores higher than Grab, Sea Group

Alibaba’s new GoTo commitment addresses investor concerns

Tapera meets opposition from ‘ojol’ drivers, freelancers

Popular

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls

Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls
President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

More in Opinion

 View more
Rising in polls: Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and his party's candidate for chancellor, addresses supporters on Feb. 23 after the first exit polls in the German general elections were announced on TV during the electoral evening in Berlin.
Academia

ASEAN's lessons for the EU: Loose institutional design takes the cake

An employee packages orders on Aug. 31, 2022, at a warehouse in Jakarta belonging to Tokopedia, the e-commerce unit of homegrown technology giant GoTo.
Academia

Accelerating high growth: The power of operational effectiveness and differentiation
Motorcycle delivery drivers working for Gojek, Grab and Shopee wait for a green light on Feb. 10, 2022, at a crossroads in Jakarta.
Academia

From ‘ojol’ strikes to systemic dead end: The deeper crisis of Indonesia’s gig economy

Highlight
Exterior facade of the building housing sovereign wealth fund, known as Daya Anagata Nusantara or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on February 24, 2025 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets -- planned to be more than $900 billion -- to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concern about its governance.
Companies

Danantara may crowd out private investment
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a get-together with leaders of Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) plus in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on Feb. 14, 2025.
Editorial

Coalition with the people
President Director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Riva Siahaan (center) walks into a detention car after being named as a suspect in a case of alleged corruption in the management of crude oil and refinery products at PT Pertamina Subholding and Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS) for 2018-2023 at the Attorney General's Office, Jakarta, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The Attorney General's Office has named seven suspects in the case of alleged corruption in the governance of crude oil and refinery products at PT Pertamina Subholding and Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS) in 2018-2023.
Politics

AGO names suspects in Pertamina fuel import scandal

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Australian says 'wasn't nice' sitting with corpse on long-haul flight
Academia

ASEAN's lessons for the EU: Loose institutional design takes the cake

Culture and Entertainment

The storytellers: Spotlighting Indonesia’s screenwriters
Regulations

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban
Markets

Trump orders new tariff probe into US copper imports
Jakarta

Jakarta Police anticipate increased crime during Ramadan
Archipelago

North Sulawesi residents run outside as shallow quake hits
Sports

PSSI name Jordi Cruyff as technical adviser
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From ‘ojol’ strikes to systemic dead end: The deeper crisis of Indonesia’s gig economy

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.