The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia

Ramadan festivity: Davi Langun (right) and his two childhood friends enjoy the iftar box provided by Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta on March 19, 2024. It was the first time for them to visit the mosque during the holy month. (JP/Nur Janti)

Ramadan festivity: Davi Langun (right) and his two childhood friends enjoy the iftar box provided by Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta on March 19, 2024. It was the first time for them to visit the mosque during the holy month. (JP/Nur Janti)

In 2022, Pope Francis sent a message to Muslims on the occasion of Ramadan, highlighting the importance of cooperation and solidarity in facing global challenges.

M uslims around the world are welcoming Ramadan today. Let me share my views as part of the mission for interreligious dialogue on the spiritual and theological reflection level.

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is a sacred period for Muslims. During this holy month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink. But Ramadan is not just about physical fasting, but also about spiritual growth, self-reflection and increased devotion to God.

Fasting has profound spiritual significance for Muslims, Catholics and other believers alike. Through fasting, Muslims and Catholics strengthen their faith and spiritual awareness. They also develop self-control, patience and mental strength.

For Muslims, Ramadan increases their compassion and empathy for others. It cultivates a sense of balance between spiritual and material life.

Every year, the Vatican sends a message to Muslims around the world on the occasion of Ramadan. This message is usually conveyed by Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue on behalf of His Holiness the pope, and emphasizes the importance of cooperation, tolerance and peace among people of different faiths.

Shortly after his election, Pope Francis wrote a Ramadan message with his own hand. While it is a long-established Vatican practice to send messages to the Muslims, those greetings are usually signed by the Vatican's department for interfaith dialogue. In 2013, Pope Francis personally extended his greetings ahead of Idul Fitri, the conclusion of Ramadan.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Back then the pope wrote, “It has become a tradition that, on this occasion [Ramadan], the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue [before being renamed the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue] sends a message of congratulations, along with a proposed theme for common reflection. This year, the first year of my Pontificate, I have decided to sign this traditional message myself and send it to you, dear friends, as an expression of appreciation and friendship for all Muslims, especially those who are religious leaders”.