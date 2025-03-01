TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia

In 2022, Pope Francis sent a message to Muslims on the occasion of Ramadan, highlighting the importance of cooperation and solidarity in facing global challenges.

Aloys Budi Purnomo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, March 1, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia Ramadan festivity: Davi Langun (right) and his two childhood friends enjoy the iftar box provided by Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta on March 19, 2024. It was the first time for them to visit the mosque during the holy month. (JP/Nur Janti)

M

uslims around the world are welcoming Ramadan today. Let me share my views as part of the mission for interreligious dialogue on the spiritual and theological reflection level.

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is a sacred period for Muslims. During this holy month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink. But Ramadan is not just about physical fasting, but also about spiritual growth, self-reflection and increased devotion to God. 

Fasting has profound spiritual significance for Muslims, Catholics and other believers alike. Through fasting, Muslims and Catholics strengthen their faith and spiritual awareness. They also develop self-control, patience and mental strength.

For Muslims, Ramadan increases their compassion and empathy for others. It cultivates a sense of balance between spiritual and material life.

Every year, the Vatican sends a message to Muslims around the world on the occasion of Ramadan. This message is usually conveyed by Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue on behalf of His Holiness the pope, and emphasizes the importance of cooperation, tolerance and peace among people of different faiths. 

Shortly after his election, Pope Francis wrote a Ramadan message with his own hand. While it is a long-established Vatican practice to send messages to the Muslims, those greetings are usually signed by the Vatican's department for interfaith dialogue. In 2013, Pope Francis personally extended his greetings ahead of Idul Fitri, the conclusion of Ramadan.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Back then the pope wrote, “It has become a tradition that, on this occasion [Ramadan], the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue [before being renamed the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue] sends a message of congratulations, along with a proposed theme for common reflection. This year, the first year of my Pontificate, I have decided to sign this traditional message myself and send it to you, dear friends, as an expression of appreciation and friendship for all Muslims, especially those who are religious leaders”.

Popular

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling
Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares

Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares
Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Related Articles

The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia

Pope Francis had a 'good' night in hospital, slept and is resting, says Vatican

Pope Francis not yet cured, but not in danger of death, doctor treating him says

Between miscommunication and Christianization phobia

Pope Francis’s visit debunks the 'clash of civilizations' narrative

Related Article

The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia

Pope Francis had a 'good' night in hospital, slept and is resting, says Vatican

Pope Francis not yet cured, but not in danger of death, doctor treating him says

Between miscommunication and Christianization phobia

Pope Francis’s visit debunks the 'clash of civilizations' narrative

Popular

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling
Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares

Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares
Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

More in Opinion

 View more
Ramadan festivity: Davi Langun (right) and his two childhood friends enjoy the iftar box provided by Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta on March 19, 2024. It was the first time for them to visit the mosque during the holy month.
Academia

The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia
A woman shops on May 18, 2024, at fast fashion brand Shein's pop-up store in Ottawa. The Seoul municipal government said on Tuesday that it had found toxic substances in amounts hundreds of times above acceptable levels in children’s products sold by Chinese-founded online shopping giant Shein.
Academia

Creating pathways for women in AI: A call to action
Fight against TB: A child receives a Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine to prevent tuberculosis as part of a monthly medical check-up program for children at an integrated services post in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Aug. 10, 2023.
Academia

TB control needs more money and energy

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) gives salute after addressing newly elected regional leaders during the last day of a week-long glamping retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo calls for unity in regional retreat
The cover art for Purbalingga-based post-punk band Sukatani's debut album Gelap Gempita (Dark Excited).
Editorial

Protect protest songs
President Prabowo Subianto (center) operating a rice plowing machine at a field cultivated as part of a national scheme to achieve food self-sufficiency, during his visit to the Telaga Sari village, Merauke, South Papua on Nov. 3, 2024.
Society

Concerns raised over TNI’s role in Papua food estate

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

More people ordered to evacuate as northeast Japan wildfire spreads
Academia

The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia
Economy

China manufacturing activity grows in February
Academia

Creating pathways for women in AI: A call to action
Entertainment

Gene Hackman likely died nine days before he was found: Sheriff
Economy

Nearly 20 cooperatives apply for mining permits
Academia

TB control needs more money and energy
Academia

Resolving the misguided perceptions of deforestation for sustainable growth
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The Vatican’s message of Ramadan and Indonesia

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.