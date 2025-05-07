TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Pope Francis' legacy lives on in Indonesia

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, May 7, 2025 Published on May. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-05-06T13:15:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Pope Francis' legacy lives on in Indonesia Cradled icon: A woman holds a picture of Pope Francis on Tuesday after visiting the Vatican Embassy in Jakarta. Catholics visited the embassy to pray for Pope Francis, who died at 88 on Monday, following a stroke after months of declining health. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he passing of Pope Francis on April 21 has struck the global community to its core. From the outset of his papacy, Francis made a difference. He was a man of many firsts: the first Jesuit pontiff, the first Latin American pope, and the first pope born outside of Europe since the 8th century. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he chose the Latin name Francis for his pontificate in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, the 13th-century Italian friar who, in his words, was a man of poverty and peace “who loves and protects creation”.

He lived up to these values throughout his papacy in his commitment to building bridges, not walls. Pope Francis championed the marginalized and strongly advocated for the environment, urging global collective action against climate change. In his final public address on Easter Sunday, Francis called for greater humanitarian attention to the Palestinian people as well as the Christian community in the Gaza Strip and a long-standing ceasefire in Gaza, denouncing the bloodshed he once described bluntly as “cruelty”, not war.

With his passing, 133 cardinals are set to enter into a conclave on May 7 to elect a new pope as the next face of the Church, representing 1.4 billion followers worldwide. Indonesian cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo is among those eligible to join the papal election, where a candidate needs a two-thirds supermajority to become the next head of the Holy See.

Many citizens of the world’s largest Muslim-majority country have expressed delight at the prospect of Suharyo leading the Church. However, the Indonesian cardinal has dispelled any talk of personal ambition, saying it was “foolish” for anyone to aspire to the papacy.

Meanwhile, his Southeast Asian counterpart, Philippine cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, is being touted as a front-runner in the upcoming conclave. Known as an excellent communicator with great charisma, if elected, Tagle would become not only the first Asian pope but also Francis’s ideological successor. The Philippine cardinal holds progressive values similar to those of Francis, emphasizing inclusion in the Church, social justice, and a strong ecological stance.

Even if Suharyo has minimal odds of being elected pope, Francis’s teachings continue to live on through the Bishops' Conference of Indonesia (KWI), which represents more than 8 million Catholics in the country. Suharyo was himself appointed cardinal by Pope Francis in 2019, making him one of the most visible proponents of Francis’ legacy.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Indonesian church’s commitment to values similar to Francis’s is best seen in its stance on the infamous mining law passed early this year, which granted non-state institutions, including universities and religious organizations, the right to mine resources and profit from mining activities. The KWI was among the several faith-based institutions to reject the new mining law, arguing that the mining sector does not fall within the Church’s domain.

Popular

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter

GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter
Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Related Articles

Analysis: Proposed P2SK law revision raises questions over BI’s independence

Analysis: US cites QRIS as trade barrier, but US payment model unfit for Indonesia

Analysis: Shadow leadership, Jokowi’s attempt to cling to power

Francis laid to rest as 400,000 mourn pope 'with open heart'

More than 250,000 at Pope Francis' funeral 'with an open heart'

Related Article

Analysis: Proposed P2SK law revision raises questions over BI’s independence

Analysis: US cites QRIS as trade barrier, but US payment model unfit for Indonesia

Analysis: Shadow leadership, Jokowi’s attempt to cling to power

Francis laid to rest as 400,000 mourn pope 'with open heart'

More than 250,000 at Pope Francis' funeral 'with an open heart'

Popular

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter

GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter
Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

More in Opinion

 View more
This combination of pictures created on April 09 places in contrast Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) in Beijing on Feb. 6 and United States President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on April 8.
Academia

Washington and Beijing need to have a talk
Familiar faces: Heads of state pose for a family photo on Dec. 14, 2022, at the European Union-ASEAN summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels. The two regional groups met to bolster ties.
Academia

ASEAN needs both an EU FTA and zero-emissions community
Quality control: A worker monitors production on Aug. 2, 2024, at the nickel smelter of PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi.
Academia

How Trump’s tariffs could hit developing economies

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Politics

‘I’m in charge’, says Prabowo
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto delivers a press statement at the State Palace on April 28, 2025, after meeting President Prabowo Subianto to report on the ongoing negotiations with Washington aimed at averting steep US import tariffs to be imposed on Indonesian-made goods.
Editorial

Saving the economy
A worker produces coconut-shell charcoals at Lemo-lemo Village in Central Mamuju, West Sulawesi, on Sunday. Locals in the village produce the charcoals up to 3 quintals per day and sell them for Rp 6,500 (44 US cents) per kilograms to briquettes factories and restaurants.
Markets

Industry, farmers lock horns on coconut export curb proposal to cool price

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt bends local content rule to lowest level to spur domestic buys
Europe

World energy methane emissions near record high in 2024, says IEA
Asia & Pacific

Asian airlines re-route, cancel flights due to India-Pakistan fighting
Jakarta

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet
Economy

Retailers push for cash transfers to boost household spending
Asia & Pacific

India launches strikes on Pakistan, Islamabad vows to 'settle the score'
Asia & Pacific

US, Chinese officials to hold trade talks in Switzerland
Europe

Vatican conclave to pick new pope, world waits for white smoke
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Pope Francis' legacy lives on in Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.