TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Human security approach to Papua: Hopes for new government

Poverty rates among Papuans remain high, with inadequate access to education, healthcare and employment opportunities even after 20 years of special autonomy.

Ahmad Suaedy (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Malang, East Java
Fri, March 7, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Human security approach to Papua: Hopes for new government Police officers from Operation Cartenz Peace patrol in Bintang Highlands regency, Papua Highlands, on Sept. 21, 2023. The operation aims to quell the Free Papua Movement (OPM). (Antara/Laksa Mahendra)

P

apua is undergoing a period of disruption. Over the past few years, the region has experienced rapid and fundamental changes, necessitating innovative solutions to address its complex challenges.

This transformation began with the passage of Law No. 2/2021, which amended Law No. 21/2001 on Papua’s special autonomy. Just a year after its enforcement, four additional laws were enacted, expanding Papua’s administrative divisions from two provinces to six: Papua (the parent province), West Papua, Papua Highlands, South Papua, Central Papua and Southwest Papua. Even before these laws could be fully implemented, Papua faced another major national event: the simultaneous presidential, legislative and local elections.

Unlike other newly formed autonomous regions in Indonesia, where local elections are typically held in the next electoral cycle, the four new Papuan provinces, despite being just two years old and still in the process of establishing governance structures, were required to participate in the entire electoral process.

In response to these recent developments, a regional forum on Papua was held on Feb. 25–26, 2025, in Malang, East Java. Organized by the Centro Initiative in collaboration with the Sasakawa Foundation and Brawijaya University, the event, which I attended, carried the theme “Global Human Security and Conflict Resolution in Southeast Asia: Reflection and Strategy Development for the Papuan Conflict”.

The concept of human security represents a shift from traditional, state-centered security, focused on military and national defense, to a people-centered approach that prioritizes individual well-being. While security remains a priority, the military no longer serves as the dominant actor in addressing conflicts.

A 2014 United Nations report highlighted that while inter-state conflicts had significantly declined in the 21st century, internal conflicts, both between communities (horizontal) and between citizens and the state (vertical), had surged. Conflict-prone regions, such as Papua, Thailand’s Patani, the southern Philippines’ Mindanao and Myanmar’s Rakhine state (home to the persecuted Rohingya), tend to be among the poorest in their respective countries.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Similarly, the 2022 UNDP Human Security Report emphasized that while global prosperity had improved, conflicts, terrorism, communal violence and extreme poverty persisted in certain regions. Inequality and discrimination remained major issues, leading to a shift in the definition of national security from physical threats requiring military intervention to broader concerns about human well-being, economic redistribution and social justice.

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Related Articles

Jakarta Police anticipate increased crime during Ramadan

There is no such thing as Global South

Military says amendment aims at increasing soldiers' professionalism

Let indigenous peoples lead just energy transition

Prabowo to meet Modi to discuss security, economic cooperation

Related Article

Jakarta Police anticipate increased crime during Ramadan

There is no such thing as Global South

Military says amendment aims at increasing soldiers' professionalism

Let indigenous peoples lead just energy transition

Prabowo to meet Modi to discuss security, economic cooperation

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

More in Opinion

 View more
Tributes are placed beneath the covered seal of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Feb. 7, 2025, at its headquarters in Washington, DC.
Academia

Making a better case for foreign aid
Members of the European council pose for a family photo on Dec. 19, 2024, following a meeting at the European Union headquarters in Brussels.
Academia

What China can teach Europe about geopolitical independence
Myanmar security forces escort people released from scam centers on Feb. 12, 2025, as they board a river ferry in Kyauk Khet, Myawaddy, to cross the border into Thailand.
Academia

Indonesia-Thailand ties: 75 years of friendship, building a dynamic partnership

Highlight
A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, South Africa say US withdrawing from climate finance deal
A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Editorial

Fighting floods, together
People gather by the rubble of destroyed buildings for a mass gathering for a communal iftar fast-breaking meal on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the area of al-Dahduh in Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa district on March 2, 2025 amid the ongoing truce in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

FM Sugiono in Jeddah to attend emergency Palestine meeting

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Drugs trade amounts to Rp 524 trillion per year
Archipelago

West Java cracks down on overdevelopment in Puncak following massive floods
Economy

German factory orders down 7%, marking largest fall in a year
Society

Remote working allowed for civil servants ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri holidays
Markets

Global coffee trade grinding to a halt, hit hard by brutal price hikes
Companies

Freeport secures permit for copper concentrate exports until mid-year
Companies

Gummy giant Yupi seeks IPO to fund new factory, global expansion
Politics

Former president Jokowi holds meeting with Prabowo's brother
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Human security approach to Papua: Hopes for new government

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.