Leadership in uncertainty: Bridging knowledge-doing gap with resilience, adaptability

Resilient leaders invest in continuous learning, prioritize mental and physical well-being and cultivate a growth mindset.
n the grand theater of global affairs, uncertainty has become the only certainty. From boardrooms to government offices, leaders are grappling with a world that no longer plays by the rules they once knew.
Geopolitical tensions escalate unpredictably, economies fluctuate between inflationary surges and deflationary dips, and technological revolutions threaten to upend entire industries overnight.
The traditional playbook of leadership, characterized by stability, control and incremental change, is rapidly becoming obsolete. Instead, modern leadership demands adaptability, strategic foresight and more crucially, the ability to bridge the ever-present knowledge-doing gap.
Consider the story of a seasoned executive at the helm of a large multinational company. A fervent advocate of action-conviction, he speaks eloquently about the importance of speed to market, agility, artificial intelligence and blockchain.
Yet, within his own organization, adoption of these tempos and technologies remains painfully slow. Meetings are held, reports are commissioned and strategies are drafted, but the leap from knowing to doing remains elusive. His experience is hardly unique.
A McKinsey study reveals that 70 percent of change initiatives fail, not because of flawed strategies but ineffective execution. Similarly, research from the Harvard Business Review finds that a mere 10 percent of organizations succeed in implementing their strategies despite possessing the requisite knowledge and tools.
In Indonesia, this gap manifests across multiple sectors.
