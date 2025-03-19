TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Building community resilience is key to flood response

The latest flooding to hit the capital this month shows that while local administrations must continue to take the lead by developing community resilience against disasters, residents must also do their part by participating actively in preparedness and mitigation efforts.

Ari Mochamad (The Jakarta Post)
Bekasi, West Java
Published on Mar. 17, 2025

Building community resilience is key to flood response Search and rescue officers use a raft on March 4, 2025, as they evacuate people from the flooded Pondok Gede Permai Housing Complex in Bekasi, West Java. (AFP/REZAS)

S

evere flooding hit Greater Jakarta in early March, affecting thousands of residents. Continuous heavy rains cause several rivers to overflow and inundate various residential areas.

Inadequate infrastructure, such as breached embankments, poor drainage systems and limited water catchment areas, as well as land use not in alignment with its intended purpose, such as housing complexes built on riverbanks and watersheds, all contributed to the disaster.

In light of this, society must learn to live in harmony with flooding. This requires behaviors that respect the environment, infrastructure development that takes disaster risks into account and enhanced disaster risk management literacy. Communities must be aware that the increasingly unpredictable climate, such as extreme rainfall, requires a new approach to responding to threats of disaster.

The previous major flooding incident, which struck Greater Jakarta at the beginning of 2020, caused significant losses in the retail sector of Rp 960 billion (US$60 million). This figure did not include physical damage to homes, health impacts or loss of livelihoods for daily workers.

The most recent floods incurred losses in the housing and trade sectors of an estimated Rp 4.2 trillion, showing the enormous economic losses resulting from flooding.

The Jakarta administration has allocated substantial funds for flood control, which has increased progressively over the last three years, from Rp 1.8 trillion in 2021, Rp 2.4 trillion in 2022 and to Rp 3.6 trillion in 2023. Last year’s budget was reduced slightly to Rp 2.84 trillion, but this year’s saw a sharp increase to Rp 5.6 trillion.

Although the city has prepared policies and action plans, both structural and nonstructural, and has strengthened institutions to address floods, community-based approaches still lack sufficient attention.

