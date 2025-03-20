TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Potential motives behind Tom Lembong graft case

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, March 20, 2025 Published on Mar. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-03-19T12:46:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Potential motives behind Tom Lembong graft case Thomas Lembong (left), wearing a detainee jacket, is escorted from the Attorney General's Office on Oct. 29, 2024, after he was named a graft suspect for allegedly embezzling Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) from a sugar import project during his time as trade minister from 2015 to 2016. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T

homas “Tom” Trikasih Lembong, former trade minister during the first term of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, is standing trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court on charges related to alleged embezzlement of state funds with regard to raw sugar imports. However, given Tom's support for the opposition candidate Anies Baswedan in the 2024 presidential race, suspicions have arisen that the case has been orchestrated to limit the opposition and even to prevent the emergence of a potential challenger in the next election.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) arrested Tom in October last year, accusing him of siphoning state money in the importation of raw sugar in 2015 and 2016, which resulted in Rp 578 billion (US$40 million) in losses, according to the Development Finance Comptroller (BPKP) which the AGO has used to build the case against him.

Tom, however, argued that another audit by the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) showed that no state losses were incurred in the importation commissioned by the Trade Ministry during said period.

According to the Supreme Court, the BPK is considered the sole authority to declare state losses, and the BPKP has no right to conduct a counter audit. 

State prosecutors said that as trade minister at the time, Tom approved two botched imports when the country already had a surplus of raw sugar, which was later proven not to have enriched him.

However, his approval is believed to have allowed eight private companies to keep profits intended for the state-owned trading company PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia (PPI).

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Tom said such a policy was common and practiced by his predecessors to maintain the national stock. That the AGO has singled him out only shows inequality before the law.

Popular

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare
Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players

Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players
Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

Related Articles

Analysis: Potential motives behind Tom Lembong graft case

Danantara equation: Investment, governance, test of credibility

Analysis: Indonesia launches first bullion banks to retain more value domestically

Analysis: Son of oil tycoon arrested; is his father next

Consumers can sue Pertamina for low quality fuel: BPKN

Related Article

Analysis: Potential motives behind Tom Lembong graft case

Danantara equation: Investment, governance, test of credibility

Analysis: Indonesia launches first bullion banks to retain more value domestically

Analysis: Son of oil tycoon arrested; is his father next

Consumers can sue Pertamina for low quality fuel: BPKN

Popular

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare

Banyuwangi’s agricultural bank seeks to improve farmers’ welfare
Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players

Banyuwangi promotes health, safety certification among tourism players
Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

More in Opinion

 View more
The headquarters of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is seen on May 30, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Academia

Beware of refugee repatriation scams
Cleanup time: Students collect metal food trays used in the free nutritious meal program on Feb. 18 at SD Banjarsari 5 state elementary school in Serang, Banten.
Academia

Partnering for better health and nutrition in Indonesia
A worker checks a fresh fruit bunch of oil palm during harvest on July 12, 2022, at an oil palm plantation in Khammam district in the southern state of Telangana, India.
Academia

The biofuel sham could worsen global hunger and inequality

Highlight
Troops attend a handover ceremony of defense ministry from previous minister Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024.
Politics

House passes contentious TNI Law amendments
Two men watch stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on March 18, 2025.
Editorial

IDX investors voting with their feet
Indonesian Navy personnel march during the 79th Indonesian Military (TNI) Anniversary celebrations at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics

Opposition to TNI Law revision grows

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Unions decry manufacturing layoffs
Regulations

Jakarta office buildings go ‘green’ to stand out amid oversupply
Regulations

Batang Industropolis now officially an SEZ, more to come, govt vows
Americas

China says acted 'in accordance with the law' after 4 Canadians executed
Companies

ExxonMobil to drill last five of seven wells by year-end
Sports

Australia prepare for unknown against Kluivert's Indonesia
Americas

US falls to lowest happiness ranking in new survey
Middle East and Africa

Israel restarts ground operations, issues 'last warning' to Gazans
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Potential motives behind Tom Lembong graft case

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.