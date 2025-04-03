TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

How Aristotle can save us

Aristotle offers a framework that is strikingly relevant for this age of moral confusion and civic fragmentation.

Antara Haldar (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New Delhi
Thu, April 3, 2025 Published on Apr. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-04-02T10:05:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
How Aristotle can save us Activists hold umbrellas and posters that read “No country without its people. Listen to our voice!“ during the 856th Kamisan rally in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin )

I

n a 1995 speech outlining his “Visions for the 21st Century”, the renowned astrophysicist Carl Sagan called attention to the fragility of human civilization, given our infinitesimally small presence within the cosmos. Our future, he warned, depended entirely on our learning to live wisely and humbly together.

Clearly, we didn’t get the message. Three decades on, our “pale blue dot” is riven by geopolitical turmoil, and the late 20th-century hope for an ascendent global liberalism has faded. 

Faced with such radical uncertainty, the best strategy may be to return to basics. And to explore the most profound of all questions – what is the good life? – there is no better guide than Aristotle, whose Politics and Nicomachean Ethics offer a framework that is strikingly relevant for this age of moral confusion and civic fragmentation.

Unlike the modern liberal tradition, which exalts individual autonomy, Aristotle began from a different premise: human beings are not self-contained units, but social animals whose flourishing depends on the cultivation of virtues within a political community. 

To live well is not simply to do what one wants; rather, it requires the cultivation of character through lifelong education and habituation, and engagement in a shared civic life. (Not incidentally, the contemporary appeal of many nationalists and populists is that they offer a vision of the good life.)

Aristotle’s perspective stands in stark contrast to the libertarianism that long defined the traditional right (at least until recently) and the expressive identity politics of the left. He reminds us that liberty is not simply the absence of constraint, and that justice is not merely the fair distribution of rights. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

True freedom, as he saw it, is the capacity to govern oneself wisely and ethically in concert with others; and true justice is found not just in abstract rules, but in practices that enable people to lead lives of purpose, dignity, and excellence.

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
'Compelling' grounds to throw case out, Duterte lawyer says

'Compelling' grounds to throw case out, Duterte lawyer says
Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

Related Articles

How much ‘weaponization’ can the global economy take?

Militarism never ended in Indonesia, it hid in plain sight

Trump signs order to 'eliminate' US Education Department

White House says US judges 'usurping' Trump's authority

Lawmaker says active military staff won't be placed in state companies

Related Article

How much ‘weaponization’ can the global economy take?

Militarism never ended in Indonesia, it hid in plain sight

Trump signs order to 'eliminate' US Education Department

White House says US judges 'usurping' Trump's authority

Lawmaker says active military staff won't be placed in state companies

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
'Compelling' grounds to throw case out, Duterte lawyer says

'Compelling' grounds to throw case out, Duterte lawyer says
Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

More in Opinion

 View more
Activists hold umbrellas and posters that read “No country without its people. Listen to our voice!“ during the 856th Kamisan rally in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on March 20, 2025.
Academia

How Aristotle can save us
United States President Donald Trump calls on a reporter to ask a question during a cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Academia

Oil markets take risky bet on Trump's threats on Russia, Iran
Negotiating AI's future: Participants attend the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit on Feb. 10 in Paris.
Academia

Two models for agentic AI

Highlight
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 2, 2025.
Regulations

Trump announces 10% tariff on all imports, with higher rates for some countries
A man uses his phone while waiting for customers at a clothing shop in Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta on March 6, 2025. Buying new clothes is a common tradition among Muslims to celebrate Idul Fitri, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Economy

Businesses see tepid economic boost during this year’s Idul Fitri
Myanmar and Chinese rescuers carry the body of a victim that was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building 'Sky Villa Condominium development' in Mandalay on April 2, 2025, five days after a major earthquake struck central Myanmar. Days after a shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people, many people in Myanmar are still sleeping outdoors, either unable to return to ruined homes or afraid of further aftershocks.
Asia and Pacific

Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days as aid calls grow

The Latest

 View more
Academia

How Aristotle can save us
Markets

US tariffs on Vietnam would be a blow to Nike and other sportswear brands
Markets

Companies face a new reality of Trump tariff chaos
Markets

Dollar slips as investors seek safe havens after US tariffs
Regulations

Key details on Trump's market-shaking tariffs
Academia

Oil markets take risky bet on Trump's threats on Russia, Iran
Regulations

Trump announces 10% tariff on all imports, with higher rates for some countries
Conversation

Let Arbani Yasiz lead the way
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

How Aristotle can save us

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.