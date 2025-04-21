TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Trump's tariff boomerang

The current trade war as a result of Trump's tariff policy is not truly global, and we should not be distracted by this from focusing on the real danger the US president poses in terms of democracy, social justice and human dignity the world over.

Pascal Lamy (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Paris
Mon, April 21, 2025 Published on Apr. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-04-19T11:02:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Trump's tariff boomerang People gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on April 5, 2025, during the nationwide “Hands Off!” protest against United States President Donald Trump and his adviser, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AFP/Tim Evans)

M

ost trade pundits (and a few others) were shocked by the magnitude of United States President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements on April 2: a replica of McKinley’s famous tariff wall of 1890, or of the Smoot-Hawley legislation of 1930.

If there are lessons of history, these precedents are bad omens indeed. But this is not the only reason to believe that once again, the US – and to a lesser extent, all of us – will pay dearly for such a massive blunder. Hopefully however, and as a consequence, is unlikely to last very long.

There are several other factors at play.

Without entering into any technical details, let us consider the three layers of tariffs that were announced: a floor of 10 percent to increase budget revenues, a sectoral tariff of 25 percent (for cars, steel, aluminum etc.) to “reindustrialize” the country and a so-called reciprocal, unilaterally (and by many accounts weirdly) determined tariff as a blackmail tool to gain whatever advantages for the US in negotiations in exchange for removing the threat. A typical mafia-like method.

All in all, this amounts to a tariff fence around the US of around 25 percent for 80 percent of imports, the remaining 20 percent being raw materials or their equivalent.

If implemented, the immediate impact will be to slow down imports (thus reducing the expected budget bonanza), trigger inflation, prompt interest rate hikes and consequently reduce economic growth. Industry re-localization is unlikely to happen, given the higher production costs in the US and the added cost of imported inputs and components in an economy that presently has quasi full employment, including immigrants.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Arm-twisting negotiations might bring marginal concessions from small countries with no capacity to retaliate, but it will not work with big shots such as the European Union, China or India, which are unlikely to cave in even if they keep the door open to win-win negotiations.

Popular

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48

Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48
Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Related Articles

Indonesia-China: Forged by history, guided by vision

China Q1 GDP growth beats expectations, but US tariff shock dims outlook

Trump vs. Xi: A global leadership contest

ASEAN to tout trade, investment at Expo 2025 Osaka

Govt seeks to import more US goods, avoid retaliation on tariffs

Related Article

Indonesia-China: Forged by history, guided by vision

China Q1 GDP growth beats expectations, but US tariff shock dims outlook

Trump vs. Xi: A global leadership contest

ASEAN to tout trade, investment at Expo 2025 Osaka

Govt seeks to import more US goods, avoid retaliation on tariffs

Popular

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48

Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48
Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled “Make America Wealthy Again“ at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Academia

The Global South will pay for Trump’s trade war
Protecting the next generation: Anti-tobacco activists encourage a shopkeeper on March 17, 2021, in Peta Barat Cengkareng, West Jakarta, to join the “Prevent Child Smokers” campaign by pledging not to sell cigarettes to children.
Academia

Cigarettes, poverty and the invisible malnutrition trap
Students of SD Bromantakan 56 state elementary school write about their aspirations for the future on April 19, 2024 at Ngarsopuro Market in Surakarta, Central Java, during a public activity to mark Kartini Day, which falls on April 21.
Academia

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

Highlight
Maintaining lift: A worker uses a container lift truck on Sept. 17, 2024 at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported in August 2024 that the country had recorded a trade surplus for the 52th successive month.
Economy

US tariffs unleash ‘perfect storm’ on 2025 state budget
The educators: A picture of Kartini (right) and her sisters Roekmini, Kartinah and Soemarti as teachers is documented in this photo, which is believed to be taken in Jepara, Central Java, circa 1903. (Courtesy of Leiden University)
Editorial

A revolutionary mind
Gerindra Party chair and President Prabowo Subianto (left) walks along with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (second right) during the celebration ceremony of the party's 17th anniversary at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java on Feb. 15, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Gold hits record, dollar drops as tariff fears dampen sentiment
Academia

The Global South will pay for Trump’s trade war
Asia & Pacific

Beijing threatens countermeasures against countries "appeasing" US
Politics

Judge arrests raise concerns over poor judicial oversight
Economy

China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense
Academia

Cigarettes, poverty and the invisible malnutrition trap
Academia

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership
Academia

Stand with domestic workers on Kartini Day, every day
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Trump's tariff boomerang

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.