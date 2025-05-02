TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

National Education Day: The state’s commitment to ‘pesantren’

When designed and implemented appropriately, state support to pesantren can be leveraged to promote community well-being and resilience. 

Nuha Qonita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Exeter, the United Kingdom
Fri, May 2, 2025 Published on Apr. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-04-30T15:09:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
National Education Day: The state’s commitment to ‘pesantren’ Students of the Laskar Langit Islamic boarding school in Margaluyu village, Tasikmalaya regency, West Java, wrap meat in teakwood leaves instead of plastic bags on June 17, 2024, before distributing them to the poor on the Islamic Day of Sacrifice. (Antara/Adeng Bustomi)

I

n celebrating National Education Day today, we should not forget the crucial role of pesantren (Islamic boarding schools). As educational institutions that develop their own curriculum based on their unique characteristics, pesantren raise generations that are intellectually capable and spiritually and morally grounded.

Pesantren in general have made significant historical and cultural contributions to the nation's education and will continue to do so in the face of present and future challenges. Pesantren are not merely institutions for religious instruction; they are dynamic social entities deeply embedded within local communities.

Amid the growing complexity of contemporary challenges—ranging from socioeconomic crises to cultural disruptions—pesantren continue to play a vital role as moral anchors and agents of community empowerment. Their function extends well beyond formal education, as they actively engage in educating and supporting the broader society.

Data from the Religious Affairs Ministry shows there are more than 31,000 pesantren across Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim majority country. Financial support from the state budget flows each year in various forms, such as assistance for digitalization, infrastructure support, forums support, partnerships, educational operations, operational assistance and infrastructure revitalization programs, teacher incentives and, more recently, the establishment of the Pesantren Endowment Fund.

This reflects that pesantren are not only an essential part of the national education system but also receive serious attention from the state in efforts to enhance educational quality, develop institutional capacity and empower students to actively contribute to society and national development.

Across many regions, pesantren offer vocational training, manage cooperatives and foster micro-enterprises that involve not only students, but also members of the surrounding community. This illustrates the inclusive and participatory nature of pesantren, which positions them as integral actors in local development.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The state has indeed provided significant support to pesantren through various forms of assistance. However, an important question remains: to what extent have these initiatives generated a measurable and meaningful impact?

Popular

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia
Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule
BRICS shows internal rifts as ministers fall short of joint statement

BRICS shows internal rifts as ministers fall short of joint statement

Related Articles

National Education Day: The state’s commitment to ‘pesantren’

Westlessness: The decline of a decades-long moral empire?

Australia to speed up $1 billion in defence spending in budget

Govt delays monthly budget data relay, as experts warn likely revenue drop

Government unveils ‘biggest’ Hindu temple in Southeast Asia

Related Article

National Education Day: The state’s commitment to ‘pesantren’

Westlessness: The decline of a decades-long moral empire?

Australia to speed up $1 billion in defence spending in budget

Govt delays monthly budget data relay, as experts warn likely revenue drop

Government unveils ‘biggest’ Hindu temple in Southeast Asia

Popular

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia
Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule
BRICS shows internal rifts as ministers fall short of joint statement

BRICS shows internal rifts as ministers fall short of joint statement

More in Opinion

 View more
The logo of the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) is seen on March 15, 2019, at the agency’s office in Jakarta.
Academia

Digital threats, real consequences: Becoming cyber ready
Cooperation amid chaos: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters June 5, 2020, in Brussels.
Academia

The Donald Trump boomerang effect
Students of the Laskar Langit Islamic boarding school in Margaluyu village, Tasikmalaya regency, West Java, wrap meat in teakwood leaves instead of plastic bags on June 17, 2024, before distributing them to the poor on the Islamic Day of Sacrifice.
Academia

National Education Day: The state’s commitment to ‘pesantren’

Highlight
(L to R) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono and South Africa's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ronald Lamola pose for the family photo at Rio de Janeiro's Itamaraty Palace during the first meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 28, 2025. Senior diplomats from BRICS countries met on Monday in Brazil to present a united front in the face of threats emerging from US President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia should approach BRICS with caution
Protesters carry posters read “Rigged government posts on top, rigged school admissions on the bottom“ (Di Atas Jual Beli Jabatan, Di Bawah Jual Beli Kursi Sekolah) to protest against corruptions and illegal levies on school enrollment during Car Free Day (CFD) in Jakarta on July 7, 2024.
Editorial

Corruptive culture
A customer is doing transaction in a BTN Syariah's branch in an undated photo.
Companies

US tariffs to hit loan growth at local banks

The Latest

 View more
Environment

Climate change takes spice from Ternate clove farms
Academia

Digital threats, real consequences: Becoming cyber ready
Regulations

Apple CEO says most US iPhones to be 'sourced' in India
Academia

The Donald Trump boomerang effect
Market Pulse

The silver generation is rising
Sports

Japan and Indonesia top their groups at Sudirman Cup
Economy

China 'evaluating' US offer to negotiate tariffs
Academia

National Education Day: The state’s commitment to ‘pesantren’

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

National Education Day: The state’s commitment to ‘pesantren’

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.