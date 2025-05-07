TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Washington and Beijing need to have a talk

Given the urgency of the situation, what is standing in the way of negotiations between the US and China?

Susan Thornton (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New Haven, United States
Wed, May 7, 2025 Published on May. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-05-06T15:41:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Washington and Beijing need to have a talk This combination of pictures created on April 09 places in contrast Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) in Beijing on Feb. 6 and United States President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on April 8. (various sources/AFP/Andres Martinez Casares and Saul Loeb)

T

he United States and China are caught in an escalating trade war that could gravely damage their economies and even threaten global stability. Since US President Donald Trump’s declaration on April 2 of “reciprocal” tariffs on almost all US trading partners, the two countries have imposed triple-digit duties on each other, levels that have effectively created a mutual trade embargo.

Container bookings from China to the US have already fallen by 60 percent, and orders for all kinds of Chinese products have been canceled. When the effects of this slowdown hit the US in a matter of weeks, not only will consumers find it difficult to buy Chinese-made goods, but so will many US businesses, which sell these imports or use them as inputs.

The Trump administration has apparently realized the gravity of the impending crisis. On April 22, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the US-China trade war “unsustainable,” and an unnamed source said that the White House would consider lowering tariffs on China. Other officials swiftly walked back these comments, saying that the US would not act “unilaterally.”

Normally, such a situation would be ripe for negotiation. Instead, the two sides seem unable or unwilling to talk. Trump has repeatedly indicated that he wants to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the tariffs, and has even claimed that Xi called him a few weeks ago, a claim that China denies.

According to most accounts, the two leaders have not spoken since Trump’s inauguration in January. And despite Trump’s recent comment that negotiations are happening every day, a Chinese government spokesperson said on April 24 that there are currently no trade talks between the countries.

Given the urgency of the situation, what is standing in the way of negotiations between the US and China? The first barrier was Trump’s insistence on imposing additional duties ahead of trade talks. Chinese authorities seemed willing to engage early, sending Vice President Han Zheng to Trump’s inauguration. But Trump quickly levied two rounds of 10 percent tariffs on China, which went into effect in early February and early March, wrecking any chance of de-escalation.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Recall that China was already subject to the tariffs and sanctions Trump levied in his first term, which were later expanded by his successor, Joe Biden. Perhaps Trump believed that ramping up the pressure would build leverage for an eventual “China deal”, indeed, he adopted a similarly aggressive approach to other partners with his reciprocal tariff threats, and claimed that many countries were “kissing [his] ass” to negotiate their rates. But the Chinese saw it, not unreasonably, as extortion.

Popular

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter

GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter
Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Related Articles

Can Washington finally resolve the Iran nuclear stalemate?

Indonesia should respond to Trump's tariffs with import deregulation

The Global South will pay for Trump’s trade war

Can a global trade war be avoided?

New horizons for ASEAN-New Zealand ties

Related Article

Can Washington finally resolve the Iran nuclear stalemate?

Indonesia should respond to Trump's tariffs with import deregulation

The Global South will pay for Trump’s trade war

Can a global trade war be avoided?

New horizons for ASEAN-New Zealand ties

Popular

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter

GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter
Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

More in Opinion

 View more
This combination of pictures created on April 09 places in contrast Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) in Beijing on Feb. 6 and United States President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on April 8.
Academia

Washington and Beijing need to have a talk
Familiar faces: Heads of state pose for a family photo on Dec. 14, 2022, at the European Union-ASEAN summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels. The two regional groups met to bolster ties.
Academia

ASEAN needs both an EU FTA and zero-emissions community
Quality control: A worker monitors production on Aug. 2, 2024, at the nickel smelter of PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi.
Academia

How Trump’s tariffs could hit developing economies

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Politics

‘I’m in charge’, says Prabowo
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto delivers a press statement at the State Palace on April 28, 2025, after meeting President Prabowo Subianto to report on the ongoing negotiations with Washington aimed at averting steep US import tariffs to be imposed on Indonesian-made goods.
Editorial

Saving the economy
A worker produces coconut-shell charcoals at Lemo-lemo Village in Central Mamuju, West Sulawesi, on Sunday. Locals in the village produce the charcoals up to 3 quintals per day and sell them for Rp 6,500 (44 US cents) per kilograms to briquettes factories and restaurants.
Markets

Industry, farmers lock horns on coconut export curb proposal to cool price

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt bends local content rule to lowest level to spur domestic buys
Europe

World energy methane emissions near record high in 2024, says IEA
Asia & Pacific

Asian airlines re-route, cancel flights due to India-Pakistan fighting
Jakarta

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet
Economy

Retailers push for cash transfers to boost household spending
Asia & Pacific

India launches strikes on Pakistan, Islamabad vows to 'settle the score'
Asia & Pacific

US, Chinese officials to hold trade talks in Switzerland
Europe

Vatican conclave to pick new pope, world waits for white smoke
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Washington and Beijing need to have a talk

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.