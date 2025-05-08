Overhaul of the procurement mechanism for the free meals program

A journalist takes photos on April 16 of a kitchen supplying the free nutritious meal program, officially known as Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG), in Kalibata, South Jakarta. The kitchen has temporarily ceased operations due to limited funding. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

S ince its launch on Feb. 6, the free nutritious meal program has faced a series of fundamental challenges requiring a comprehensive evaluation. Allegations of embezzlement at the implementation level, lack of transparency in procurement, technical violations and the poor nutritional quality of meals indicate that the program's execution is far from ideal governance standards.

In this context, a total reset becomes a necessity. Procurement must be built on transparency and accountability principles; the rights of implementing partners must be upheld, nutritional quality standards must be maintained and the program's integrity must be protected from all forms of distortion or deviation.

The Government Procurement Policy Institute (LKPP) has provided electronic procurement systems (digital procurement processes through open tenders), such as the Electronic Catalog and Electronic Procurement System (SPSE), in accordance with Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 16/2018 on government procurement of goods and services, to ensure transparency, healthy competition and accountability.

By utilizing electronic procurement systems, the free meals program can maintain transparency and prevent issues like those that occurred in Kalibata, South Jakarta, where procurement was not conducted through an open tender process. This contradicts Perpres 16/2018, which stipulates that procurement worth over Rp 200 million must go through e-procurement.

The Kalibata case showed that procurement involved a direct partnership with the Berkat Nusantara Media Foundation (MBN). The lack of transparency in procurement led to disputes between kitchen owners and MBN over payments. Practices like this open the door to crony capitalism, where political proximity replaces sound market-based governance.

By contrast, the experience of Rome in 2001 found that market mechanisms do not necessarily sacrifice quality and fairness. Through the "quality revolution", Rome reformed its school lunch system by prioritizing seasonal, local, organic food and supporting global solidarity through fair trade. Rome regulated procurement to prevent market dominance and required suppliers to meet sustainability, cultural identity, social justice and labor standards.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

However, the free meals program is now trapped in a race to the bottom, where instead of improving service quality, procurement mechanisms drive suppliers to cut prices to the bone. From the initial budget of Rp18,000 (US$1.09) per portion, the food price on the ground has dropped to around Rp10,000.