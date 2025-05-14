TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: The sly political maneuvers of Golkar and Bahlil

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, May 14, 2025 Published on May. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-05-13T13:12:44+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: The sly political maneuvers of Golkar and Bahlil President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia (second right) and some singers, performs a song on Dec.12, 2024, during an event commemorating the Golkar Party's 60th anniversary in Sentul, Bogor, West Java. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra) (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

S

ince taking office President Prabowo Subianto has focused on uniting Indonesia’s political landscape by forming a broad coalition called Onward Indonesia, which includes nearly every major party. To secure their support, he has granted key roles in his government to coalition allies, ensuring they share influence. Notably, the Golkar Party, led by Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, received eight cabinet positions, with half of those roles filled by ministers who also served under Prabowo’s predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Jokowi appointed Bahlil the energy minister just before the latter took over the Golkar’s top post, which was left vacant by Airlangga Hartarto who abruptly announced his resignation in August last year. Bahlil was named the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head for his role in helping Jokowi win his second term in 2019. Later in 2021, Bahlil became the first investment minister following the reorganization of the BKPM.

Observers, however, cited Airlangga’s resignation as an alleged power play by Jokowi to embroil the coordinating economic minister in a corruption scandal, forcing him to resign, and thus allowing one of “Jokowi’s men” to take control over the party.

At the time of his rise to Golkar’s chief job, Bahlil came under heavy scrutiny due to his unpopularity within the party. But as the party’s creed dictates that it must side with the incumbent government, Bahlil’s election was non-negotiable.

The question now is whether Prabowo, as the new president, shares a common thought with Jokowi about Bahlil. On several occasions, Prabowo mocked Bahlil in public, albeit jokingly, but on the other hand, the President entrusts his energy minister to implement his ambitious downstream industry program.

As part of the Idul Fitri celebration, Bahlil paid a courtesy visit to Jokowi at his house in Surakarta, Central Java, on April 8, when Prabowo was away in Malaysia to meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss joint measures in response to the steep import tariff rise imposed by the United States. Bahlil's visit, as well as that of several other cabinet members, such as Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan, to Jokowi quickly fueled speculation about their dual loyalty. It remains unclear whether Bahlil and the other ministers had informed Prabowo in advance about their trips.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But one by one, the ministers publicly expressed their unwavering loyalty to Prabowo. Zulkifli, who also chairs the National Mandate Party (PAN), stated his and the party’s full support for the Prabowo administration.

Popular

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal
Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports

Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports
US government looking at Indonesia's dairy market, Kadin says

US government looking at Indonesia's dairy market, Kadin says

Related Articles

Analysis: The sly political maneuvers of Golkar and Bahlil

Analysis: Prabowo tries to appease workers, not that he needs to

Politics creep into military ranks

Govt rice reserve hits new record high of 3.5m tonnes: Ministry

Govt to launch Soekarno-Hatta LCC only Terminal in Q1 2026

Related Article

Analysis: The sly political maneuvers of Golkar and Bahlil

Analysis: Prabowo tries to appease workers, not that he needs to

Politics creep into military ranks

Govt rice reserve hits new record high of 3.5m tonnes: Ministry

Govt to launch Soekarno-Hatta LCC only Terminal in Q1 2026

Popular

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal
Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports

Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports
US government looking at Indonesia's dairy market, Kadin says

US government looking at Indonesia's dairy market, Kadin says

More in Opinion

 View more
South African Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana (right) and Governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago address the closing press conference of the G20 Finance and Central Bank Ministers Meeting at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town on Feb. 27.
Academia

G20 is too elite. Economists can be a fix
Haj pilgrims walk to the departure terminal at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on May 1, 2025, ahead of their flights to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz in Medina, Saudi Arabia.
Editorial

Look inward for haj fixes
Visitors walk past skulls made from resin and grave markers recreated for an art installation in Jakarta on May 21, 2024 to commemorate 26 years of “reform struggle“ since the May 1998 Indonesia riots, in which hundreds of protesters were killed or disappeared in unrest that brought an end to the rule of former president Soeharto.
Academia

The May 1998 riots: Justice delayed is justice denied

Highlight
Australia's Governor General Sam Mostyn shows a selfie to Australia's re-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (center) and his cabinet members after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra on May 13, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo, Albanese to strengthen ties in Jakarta visit
Haj pilgrims walk to the departure terminal at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on May 1, 2025, ahead of their flights to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Nearly 400 pilgrims from Jakarta becomes the first group of pilgrims to fly to Saudi Arabia, marking the start of the 2025 haj season for more than 200,000 Indonesian pilgrims.
Editorial

Look inward for haj fixes
Laboring in the street: Workers participate in a May Day rally in Jakarta on Tuesday. They demanded a raise in the minimum wage and the abolishment of outsourcing.
Regulations

Outsourcing ban won’t fix job market, employers say

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Asian markets swing as China-US trade euphoria fades
Academia

G20 is too elite. Economists can be a fix
Europe

Russia rejects UN ruling on 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines MH17

Asia & Pacific

How India and Pakistan pulled back from the brink with US-brokered ceasefire
Companies

Addressing Indonesia’s housing backlog: The need for demand-side policies
Science & Tech

Universe dying quicker than thought, new research says
Archipelago

Thousands arrested in nationwide crackdown on gangs, street crime
Middle East and Africa

Trump lavishes praise on Saudi crown prince
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: The sly political maneuvers of Golkar and Bahlil

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.