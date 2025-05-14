TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The May 1998 riots: Justice delayed is justice denied

The state’s persistent inaction on the Trisakti shooting and the riots of May 1998 has fostered public perceptions of impunity and abandonment.

Mimin Dwi Hartono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, May 14, 2025 Published on May. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-05-13T09:09:58+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The May 1998 riots: Justice delayed is justice denied Visitors walk past skulls made from resin and grave markers recreated for an art installation in Jakarta on May 21, 2024 to commemorate 26 years of “reform struggle“ since the May 1998 Indonesia riots, in which hundreds of protesters were killed or disappeared in unrest that brought an end to the rule of former president Soeharto. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

his month marks 27 years since the Trisakti tragedy on May 12 and the May riots that swept across Jakarta and several other cities throughout the following three days. These two interrelated events led to the loss of thousands of lives and the destruction of property across several cities. Yet, resolution and accountability remain shrouded in uncertainty, even though they constitute gross crimes against humanity.

In the Trisakti tragedy, four students from Trisakti University were shot to death during a rally for reform on the premises of their campus, which eventually led to the fall of president Soeharto. According to findings from the Joint Fact-Finding Team (TGPF), the incident began with a protest at 10 a.m. involving thousands of students, staff, and lecturers who gathered in the Trisakti University parking lot in West Jakarta, preparing for a long march to the House of Representatives building. However, their movement was blocked by police and military forces near the West Jakarta mayor's office.

By 5 p.m., most demonstrators had returned to campus. Suddenly, gunfire broke out, causing panic and chaos. Two students, Elang Mulya Lesmana and Hendriawan Sie, were shot while trying to enter the rectorate building. The TGPF stated that two more students, Heri Hartanto and Hafidin Royan, were killed when military troops opened fire from nearby rooftops while students gathered in an open area.

On the following day, May 13, mass riots erupted. These widespread riots, allegedly instigated by certain actors, targeted the ethnic Chinese community. The violence intensified after news of the student killings spread.

The riots, marked by mass looting, lasted until May 15 in Jakarta and other major cities such as Medan, Surabaya and Surakarta. Uncontrolled violence led to the destruction and burning of thousands of buildings, shops and homes. At Yogya Plaza shopping mall, East Jakarta, more than 400 people reportedly burned alive, trapped in the flames.

President BJ Habibie, who rose to power after Soeharto stepped down on May 21, 1998, then established the TGPF, which completed its report on Oct. 23. The report estimated that over 1,000 people died in the fires, hundreds were injured, several individuals were kidnapped and dozens of women, mostly of Chinese descent, were raped or sexually assaulted. Thousands of buildings were destroyed.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The TGPF issued eight recommendations, most of which were not implemented by the government, including recommendations on rehabilitation and compensation for victims and the formation of a military tribunal for high-ranking Armed Forces (ABRI) officers suspected of involvement or negligence.

Popular

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal
Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports

Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports
US government looking at Indonesia's dairy market, Kadin says

US government looking at Indonesia's dairy market, Kadin says

Related Articles

Procedural breach suspected in police's shooting of N. Sumatra teenagers

Impeachment call, abortive reshuffle hint at internal TNI tension

UN eyes big overhaul amid funding crisis, internal memo shows

TNI Law revision: Time for Indonesia to ratify Rome Statute

Breaking impunity: Duterte’s arrest and new chapter in Southeast Asian Justice

Related Article

Procedural breach suspected in police's shooting of N. Sumatra teenagers

Impeachment call, abortive reshuffle hint at internal TNI tension

UN eyes big overhaul amid funding crisis, internal memo shows

TNI Law revision: Time for Indonesia to ratify Rome Statute

Breaking impunity: Duterte’s arrest and new chapter in Southeast Asian Justice

Popular

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal
Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports

Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports
US government looking at Indonesia's dairy market, Kadin says

US government looking at Indonesia's dairy market, Kadin says

More in Opinion

 View more
South African Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana (right) and Governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago address the closing press conference of the G20 Finance and Central Bank Ministers Meeting at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town on Feb. 27.
Academia

G20 is too elite. Economists can be a fix
Haj pilgrims walk to the departure terminal at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on May 1, 2025, ahead of their flights to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz in Medina, Saudi Arabia.
Editorial

Look inward for haj fixes
Visitors walk past skulls made from resin and grave markers recreated for an art installation in Jakarta on May 21, 2024 to commemorate 26 years of “reform struggle“ since the May 1998 Indonesia riots, in which hundreds of protesters were killed or disappeared in unrest that brought an end to the rule of former president Soeharto.
Academia

The May 1998 riots: Justice delayed is justice denied

Highlight
Australia's Governor General Sam Mostyn shows a selfie to Australia's re-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (center) and his cabinet members after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra on May 13, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo, Albanese to strengthen ties in Jakarta visit
Haj pilgrims walk to the departure terminal at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on May 1, 2025, ahead of their flights to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Nearly 400 pilgrims from Jakarta becomes the first group of pilgrims to fly to Saudi Arabia, marking the start of the 2025 haj season for more than 200,000 Indonesian pilgrims.
Editorial

Look inward for haj fixes
Laboring in the street: Workers participate in a May Day rally in Jakarta on Tuesday. They demanded a raise in the minimum wage and the abolishment of outsourcing.
Regulations

Outsourcing ban won’t fix job market, employers say

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Asian markets swing as China-US trade euphoria fades
Academia

G20 is too elite. Economists can be a fix
Europe

Russia rejects UN ruling on 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines MH17

Asia & Pacific

How India and Pakistan pulled back from the brink with US-brokered ceasefire
Companies

Addressing Indonesia’s housing backlog: The need for demand-side policies
Science & Tech

Universe dying quicker than thought, new research says
Archipelago

Thousands arrested in nationwide crackdown on gangs, street crime
Middle East and Africa

Trump lavishes praise on Saudi crown prince
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The May 1998 riots: Justice delayed is justice denied

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.