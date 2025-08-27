TheJakartaPost

Trump's tariffs and India's economic future

In the long term, Trump’s tariffs are likely to propel India to rethink its strategic priorities toward a decision on whether to pursue economic openness or retreat into protectionist autarky as it redefines its place in the world.

Ajay Shah (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New Delhi
Wed, August 27, 2025

United States President Donald Trump (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands on Feb. 13, 2025, during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC. United States President Donald Trump (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands on Feb. 13, 2025, during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

U

nited States President Donald Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs on a wide range of imports from India, ostensibly a penalty for buying Russian oil, represents another shock to the international trading system, as well as a sharp reversal of good relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These tariffs could disrupt the Indian economy, which has benefited immensely from global integration. But the greater risk lies in their potential to influence the country’s long-term strategic direction.

To be sure, several factors will mitigate the immediate impact of Trump’s tariffs. Despite being India’s largest trading partner, the United States is a distant country, and high transport costs have led India to diversify its trade relationships.

Moreover, international markets are not static, and Trump’s global tariff war will redirect trade flows and reconfigure supply chains all over the world. Indian exporters, like their counterparts in other countries, will invariably find new markets, though the transition costs implied by this shift are likely to be high.

Consider also that the new tariffs apply to roughly US$65 billion in annual merchandise exports from India. With the country’s total merchandise exports reaching around $441 billion in the last fiscal year, the affected goods constitute less than 15 percent of these trade flows. While not insignificant, this figure is unlikely to cripple India’s export economy.

A narrow focus on merchandise also overlooks the most dynamic component of India’s trade portfolio: services. With annual services exports now exceeding $380 billion and growing robustly, this sector is the true engine of India’s global economic ascent. Crucially, these exports, which include IT services, financial services, business process outsourcing and research and development, are not subject to tariffs.

As an added benefit, the policy uncertainty created by Trump’s tariff war could accelerate multinational firms’ diversification of operations away from America. India is well-positioned to capitalize on this shift, and I know from my own experience that Indian exporters of both goods and services have already begun to intensify their efforts to develop business links in OECD markets other than the US.

Academia

Wong’s ‘we first’ society: Bridging rhetoric and reality
A farmer tills a plot of land using a hand-held tractor on Nov. 6, 2024, in Lumajang, East Java.
Academia

Family farmers must be more prosperous
The Indonesian Air Force' pilots and technicians pose in front of Indonesia's first Dassault Rafale B jet fighter at the Dassault production line in Merignac, near Bordeaux, France, in this undated picture released on Aug. 11. As many as four pilots and 12 technicians are taking courses in France on how to operate and maintain Rafale jet fighters.
Academia

The hefty price of low-cost defense systems

A worker weighs rice on July 9, 2025, as he serves a customer at a rice market in Jakarta.
Economy

Govt raises rice price cap despite increased stock
A group of individuals perform group exercise at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sports complex in Central Jakarta on June 11, 2025. Some Jakartan opt to do physical workout at night due to their daytime jobs.
Editorial

Nightlife's healthier makeover
President Prabowo Subianto gestures during a ceremony for the bestowing of civilian honors at the State Palace in Jakarta on August 25, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo awards top honors to allies, aides

Americas

Prabowo to make debut at UNGA
Society

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
People

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after two-year romance
Tech

Research funding gap hampers Indonesia’s rare earth ambition
Economy

US tariffs on Indian goods double to 50% over Russian oil purchases
Economy

Govt raises rice price cap despite increased stock
Americas

Trump to chair 'large meeting' on post-war Gaza: US envoy
Politics

BPOM to check if food trays for free meals program tainted with pork
