TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots
Order restored in Jakarta, Bali after weeklong nationwide unrest
Indonesia seeks justice, protection after embassy staff killing in Peru

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots
Order restored in Jakarta, Bali after weeklong nationwide unrest
Indonesia seeks justice, protection after embassy staff killing in Peru

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Pink is the new color of resistance

A woman who confronted a group of riot police last week has inadvertently elevated pink to the color of resistance, reminding us of the significant influence Indonesian women wield when they step outside their prescribed identity of mother-wife to embrace the role of activist ibu.

Melisa Try Hatmanti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 4, 2025 Published on Sep. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-09-03T16:06:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A woman in a pink hijab strikes a police officer with a bamboo pole bearing the national flag during a protest on Aug. 28, 2025, as riot police try to repel a crowd of demonstrators outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. A woman in a pink hijab strikes a police officer with a bamboo pole bearing the national flag during a protest on Aug. 28, 2025, as riot police try to repel a crowd of demonstrators outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A

middle-aged woman wearing a pink hijab was seen on the front line of a protest last week, holding the Red and White national flag as she confronted a group of riot police armed with shields. The rain did not stop her from voicing her concerns, shouting about the injustices and disappointment she felt toward the government. But above all, she was an ibu (mother, married woman).

The “ibu berjilbab pink” (woman in pink hijab) went viral overnight, and within days, her image became a symbol of resistance. The color of her hijab was used everywhere to signal support for the anti-government demonstrations that erupted last week and continue into their second week. On social media, pink became a mark of defiance.

But what does it mean when an ibu takes to the streets in protest?

As a matter of fact, many ibu-ibu (women) joined the recent protests. One woman mimicked washing clothes by hand while another held a broomstick to show that they were mostly unarmed, in a symbolic protest to question why the police needed to use weapons against the demonstrating public. Others used their voices to “instruct” the police in public speaking and show there were always nonviolent ways to communicate.

Their taking part in the protests reflects how these ibu-ibu felt compelled to take to the streets. On top of that, most of them are members of the working class, whose daily lives are directly affected by economic policies.

When ibu-ibu join a protest, they are breaking gender norms in Indonesia, which dictates that women should stay at home, take care of their households and be protected. In other words, they have been assigned the idealized dual role of a “mother” who must be responsible for her family and a “wife” who must remain dutiful: an ideology dubbed “ibuisme negara”, or state ibu-ism.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Once these ibu-ibu joined the protest, they had such a far-reaching impact that the mass protests have adopted pink as a symbol of resistance. Their influence extends beyond their idealized identity.

Popular

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes

Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

Related Articles

Police fire Brimob officer over Affan's death

Puncturing the myth of central bank independence

Redefining government ‘harmony’: Not at the expense of people's lives

Order restored in Jakarta, Bali after weeklong nationwide unrest

American capitalism is being remade by state power

Related Article

Police fire Brimob officer over Affan's death

Puncturing the myth of central bank independence

Redefining government ‘harmony’: Not at the expense of people's lives

Order restored in Jakarta, Bali after weeklong nationwide unrest

American capitalism is being remade by state power

Popular

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes

Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

More in Opinion

 View more
A US$100 bill lies on top of euro bills in Bogota on July 12.
Academia

Europe needs a euro stablecoin
A military transport aircraft drops humanitarian aid over the northern Gaza Strip, on July 27, 2025. Jordanian and Emirati planes dropped food into Gaza on July 27, as Israel began a limited “tactical pause“ in military operations to allow the United Nations and aid agencies to tackle a deepening hunger crisis.
Academia

Manufactured famines in Gaza: Why haven’t they been halted?

A demonstrator shouts next to a bonfire emitting noxious smoke in Bandung on Sept. 1, 2025, during a protest demanding police reform and the dissolution of the West Java Regional Council.
Academia

What’s behind the rioting? And will the much-loathed political elite back down?

Highlight
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel stand guard on the street outside the National Monument (Monas) complex, amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers and their housing allowances that resulted in riots which escalated after a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver was killed under a police vehicle, in Jakarta on September 2, 2025.
Politics

Post-riot military presence vexes civil groups
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel march outside the National Monument (Monas) complex, amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers and their housing allowances that resulted in riots which escalated after a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver was killed under a police vehicle, in Jakarta on September 2, 2025.
Editorial

The lure of martial law
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati takes part in a meeting with Regional Representatives Council (DPD) Committee IV on the 2026 state budget bill in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2025.
Economy

Sri Mulyani seeks to reassure public, investors

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

Stella Atmadja, a Young Cinephile, Donates Proceeds from Her Work to Support Filmmakers
Tech

Prosecutors detain three more in TaniHub graft probe
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo, Xi discuss Giant Sea Wall in Beijing meeting
Archipelago

'Pink and green' protests call for a reset in Indonesia
Politics

Police fire Brimob officer over Affan's death
Academia

Europe needs a euro stablecoin
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo meets Putin in China
Entertainment

'Siapa Dia': Garin Nugroho's cultural remembrance and empowerment
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pink is the new color of resistance

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.