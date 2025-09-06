TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Excessive use of force by the police recurs, here’s how to stop it

The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) has found the police are the state institution most frequently accused of human rights violations.

Mimin Dwi Hartono (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Jakarta
Sat, September 6, 2025

A woman strikes a police officer with a bamboo stick on Aug. 28, 2025, as police push back students during a protest against lawmakers' demands for higher allowances outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta . A woman strikes a police officer with a bamboo stick on Aug. 28, 2025, as police push back students during a protest against lawmakers' demands for higher allowances outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta . (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he tragic death of Affan Kurniawan, 21, a motorcycle transportation driver run over by a police armored vehicle on Aug. 28 highlights the excessive use of police force during recent demonstrations. Affan was one of 10 individuals who reportedly died during protests between Aug. 28 and 31 in several cities across the country.

The other fatalities were Andika Lutfi Falah, Jakarta; Rheza Sendy Pratama, Yogyakarta; Sumari, Surakarta; Saiful Akbar, Muhammad Akbar Basri, Sarina Wati and Rusdamdiansyah, Makassar; Iko Juliant Junior, Semarang; and Septinus Sesa, Manokwari.

Some of them allegedly died as a result of police brutality, while three of the people killed in Makassar were trapped in a government building set afire by a mob.

The loss of 10 lives is deeply concerning, especially as citizens were exercising their legitimate rights peacefully. The fatal incidents must be thoroughly investigated for the sake of justice.

Investigations should be conducted transparently, including through the formation of a fact-finding or independent investigation team, as advised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who responded on Monday to the way the government handled the mass protests. This is not only to ensure transparency of process and results, but also to restore public trust in the government and to address speculation about infiltrators.

Beyond the fatalities, thousands were reportedly injured or arrested in what many consider excessive police actions. Among those arrested is human rights activist Delpedro Marhaen, the executive director of Lokataru Foundation, who is now facing charges of instigating riots.

The recent violence echoes previous tragedies, such as the Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster in Malang, East Java, on Oct. 1, 2022, which claimed 135 lives. The recurring police brutality is attributed not only to the broad powers granted by Law No. 2/2002 on the National Police but also to a culture of violence in police training and operations, in addition to ineffective oversight.

