TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
No shortcuts for traffic jams
Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
No shortcuts for traffic jams
Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

In using force, government learns more is more

The seeming success of the government’s repressive tactics, by granting the police and military freedom to use force during recent massive rallies, will likely embolden President Prabowo Subianto.

Abdul Khalik (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 8, 2025 Published on Sep. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-09-07T18:43:26+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Two plainclothes police personnel detain a demonstrator in front of the Bali Police headquarters in Denpasar on Aug. 30, 2025. Two plainclothes police personnel detain a demonstrator in front of the Bali Police headquarters in Denpasar on Aug. 30, 2025. (Antara/Rolandus Nampu)

T

he seeming success of the government’s repressive tactics, by granting the police and military freedom to use force and implement war-like strategies during the recent nationwide protests, will likely embolden President Prabowo Subianto with greater confidence and conviction that the fall of Soeharto in 1998 was not due to the people's resistance, but rather a failure of the state to fully deploy its coercive apparatus.

As a result, the police have continued to violate due process of law at will: chasing students into university buildings, firing tear gas on campuses and arresting individuals for merely expressing their opinions, accusing them of inciting protesters to commit violent and destructive acts. 

Laras Faizati, 26, who works at the ASEAN Interparliamentary Assembly, was arrested for posting her frustration toward the police on her social media account. Anyone can see that her statement, saying “burn down the building”, was a spontaneous emotional outburst, not a literal call to violence, and reflects the deep public anger many Indonesians feel toward police brutality.

According to the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), more than 3,000 protesters have been arrested during the recent wave of demonstrations, with at least 10 people killed in the process. This is repression in its most blatant form.

What makes this moment particularly dangerous is not just the violence itself, but the revisionist historical logic behind it. If Prabowo truly believes Soeharto fell not because of the moral force of the Reform movement, but because the regime hesitated to fully unleash its security forces, then he is not simply repeating history. He is rewriting it, with deadly precision.

To showcase his resolve, Prabowo made a calculated public gesture. He initially canceled his attendance at China’s Victory Day parade, citing domestic instability. But just days later, on Sept. 3, 2025, he flew to Beijing to stand beside Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un at the 80th-anniversary military parade. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

That authoritarian theater abroad mirrors the repression at home. The crackdown continued in Jakarta, Bandung and across the country, yet Prabowo chose spectacle over statesmanship, and international optics over domestic accountability. Civil society’s silence made this possible.

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Related Articles

Hundreds still detained after deadly protests against perks for lawmakers

Bali officials condemned for racist statement about protesters

Planned new capital Nusantara risks 'white elephant' status

Decision-making in the face of chaos

Demanding accountable government in Indonesia

Related Article

Hundreds still detained after deadly protests against perks for lawmakers

Bali officials condemned for racist statement about protesters

Planned new capital Nusantara risks 'white elephant' status

Decision-making in the face of chaos

Demanding accountable government in Indonesia

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

More in Opinion

 View more
Chinese President Xi Jinping (center, front row) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (left, front row) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right, front row) as they lead a group of other officials to attend the 80th Victory Day parade military parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3, 2025, in this picture released on Sept. 4 by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of North Korea.
Academia

China-Russia pipeline diplomacy threatens Trump's energy grip
University students hold posters during a rally outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025, one bearing the hashtag #WargaJagaWarga (left), or “citizens protecting citizens”, the other an illustration of Affan Kurniawan, the 21-year-old ‘ojol’ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was killed on Aug. 28 by a vehicle of the Jakarta Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob).
Academia

State response to protests echoes darker times
Members of the 17+8 Tuntutan Rakyat (people's demands) collective movement hold up posters listing short- and long-term demands on Sept. 4, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Academia

Brooms in pink and green: Sweeping for justice on Indonesia’s streets

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses plenary cabinet meeting in State Palace, Jakarta, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. He has emphasized that Indonesia’s national transformation strategy must be rooted in realism as it navigates escalating global conflicts and economic uncertainty.
Politics

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest demanding police reform and the dissolution of the West Java Regional Council, in Bandung, West Java on September 1, 2025.
Editorial

People need dreams
President Prabowo Subianto (right) inaugurates Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (center) as Finance Minister at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 8, 2025.
Economy

New finance minister seeks quick boost for economy, says 8% growth 'not impossible'

The Latest

 View more
Luxury

From circuit to wrist: Richard Mille’s homage to the 2025 Le Mans Classic
Regulations

New agency to regulate strategic commodities
Markets

J.P. Morgan expects earnings to improve amid a rising stock market
Economy

New finance minister seeks quick boost for economy, says 8% growth 'not impossible'
Regulations

China pushing ASEAN to seal trade pact upgrade
Politics

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Regulations

Employers warn against hike in tobacco excise to meet state revenue goal
Politics

Hundreds still detained after deadly protests against perks for lawmakers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

In using force, government learns more is more

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.