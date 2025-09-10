Europe must use its economic ‘bazooka’ against the US

US President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after agreeing on a trade deal between the two economies following their meeting, in Turnberry south west Scotland, on July 27, 2025. (AFP/Brendan Smiallowski)

The trade deal reached with the United States at the end of July, though unbalanced and asymmetric, has not brought back stability and predictability.

A s European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepares to deliver her annual State of the Union address, she is under pressure from all sides. The trade deal reached with the United States at the end of July, though unbalanced and asymmetric, has not brought back stability and predictability. Instead, US President Donald Trump has recently ratcheted up his trade salvos against Europe. In social media posts, he has threatened additional tariffs and export restrictions on US technology and semiconductors for countries with digital rules and taxes, and has indicated that he could impose new tariffs in response to the European Commission’s US$3.5 billion fine against Google for unfairly favoring its own advertising technology services.

Trump’s threats came just a few days after the US and the European Union reached a framework agreement for the handshake trade deal, which European policymakers had hoped would settle matters. But nothing is ever final with Trump. His new attack on foreign oversight of US tech companies, such as the EU’s landmark Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, as well as digital-services taxes in member states, has the potential to undermine Europe’s sovereignty and its democratic foundations.

Negotiating with Trump is a bit like playing poker, with escalating bids and sometimes bluffing, over the course of negotiations. But it is also like chess: each move counts toward the endgame and thus requires careful preparation. When early opportunities are squandered, one can hardly expect to gain the upper hand against an unpredictable and more powerful adversary.

For example, the EU could have cornered the US in April and May, after Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs and sent investors into a tailspin. But unlike China, which forced Trump to negotiate under market pressure, the EU decided to delay its retaliatory measures following Trump’s announcement of a 90-day “pause” on his sweeping tariffs mere hours after they took effect.

The EU’s wait-and-see approach proved costly. By summer, the situation had changed: markets had stabilized, and the US and China had reached a provisional trade deal. This, coupled with the declining credibility of its retaliation threat, weakened the EU’s negotiating position, creating a sense of inevitability about the outcome of the July meeting in Scotland between Trump and Von der Leyen. While both sides lost in terms of economic outcomes, Trump cared only that he “won” the negotiation and scored a huge victory for his tariff campaign.

As we feared at the time, an emboldened Trump is attempting to repeat this strategy. The EU must decide whether to resist pressure to reform the bloc’s tech regulations or fold again. The latter option would mean abandoning any pretense of being a geoeconomic power (as former European Central Bank (ECB) president and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi recently pointed out).

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

But if the EU decides to stand up for itself, it will need a bold and well-thought-out negotiating strategy. That means the European Commission must take immediate steps to activate the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), the bloc’s most potent trade tool, which enables it to retaliate against third countries that are using coercive economic measures by imposing tariffs and quotas, introducing export controls, suspending intellectual property rights, banning services and excluding access to public procurement tenders. There is in fact no doubt that the new tariffs threatened by Trump amount to “economic coercion.”