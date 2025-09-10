TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Europe must use its economic ‘bazooka’ against the US

The trade deal reached with the United States at the end of July, though unbalanced and asymmetric, has not brought back stability and predictability.

Moreno Bertoldi and Marco Buti (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/Brussels/Florence, Italy
Wed, September 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after agreeing on a trade deal between the two economies following their meeting, in Turnberry south west Scotland, on July 27, 2025.

s European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepares to deliver her annual State of the Union address, she is under pressure from all sides. The trade deal reached with the United States at the end of July, though unbalanced and asymmetric, has not brought back stability and predictability. Instead, US President Donald Trump has recently ratcheted up his trade salvos against Europe. In social media posts, he has threatened additional tariffs and export restrictions on US technology and semiconductors for countries with digital rules and taxes, and has indicated that he could impose new tariffs in response to the European Commission’s US$3.5 billion fine against Google for unfairly favoring its own advertising technology services.

Trump’s threats came just a few days after the US and the European Union reached a framework agreement for the handshake trade deal, which European policymakers had hoped would settle matters. But nothing is ever final with Trump. His new attack on foreign oversight of US tech companies, such as the EU’s landmark Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, as well as digital-services taxes in member states, has the potential to undermine Europe’s sovereignty and its democratic foundations.

Negotiating with Trump is a bit like playing poker, with escalating bids and sometimes bluffing, over the course of negotiations. But it is also like chess: each move counts toward the endgame and thus requires careful preparation. When early opportunities are squandered, one can hardly expect to gain the upper hand against an unpredictable and more powerful adversary.

For example, the EU could have cornered the US in April and May, after Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs and sent investors into a tailspin. But unlike China, which forced Trump to negotiate under market pressure, the EU decided to delay its retaliatory measures following Trump’s announcement of a 90-day “pause” on his sweeping tariffs mere hours after they took effect.

The EU’s wait-and-see approach proved costly. By summer, the situation had changed: markets had stabilized, and the US and China had reached a provisional trade deal. This, coupled with the declining credibility of its retaliation threat, weakened the EU’s negotiating position, creating a sense of inevitability about the outcome of the July meeting in Scotland between Trump and Von der Leyen. While both sides lost in terms of economic outcomes, Trump cared only that he “won” the negotiation and scored a huge victory for his tariff campaign.

As we feared at the time, an emboldened Trump is attempting to repeat this strategy. The EU must decide whether to resist pressure to reform the bloc’s tech regulations or fold again. The latter option would mean abandoning any pretense of being a geoeconomic power (as former European Central Bank (ECB) president and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi recently pointed out).

But if the EU decides to stand up for itself, it will need a bold and well-thought-out negotiating strategy. That means the European Commission must take immediate steps to activate the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), the bloc’s most potent trade tool, which enables it to retaliate against third countries that are using coercive economic measures by imposing tariffs and quotas, introducing export controls, suspending intellectual property rights, banning services and excluding access to public procurement tenders. There is in fact no doubt that the new tariffs threatened by Trump amount to “economic coercion.”

US President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after agreeing on a trade deal between the two economies following their meeting, in Turnberry south west Scotland, on July 27, 2025.
Academia

Europe must use its economic ‘bazooka’ against the US
China's President Xi Jinping inspects the troops during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3, 2025.
Academia

Xi Jinping is in a race against time to secure his legacy
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right, front row) poses with the heads of foreign delegations, including President Prabowo Subianto (left, front) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (center, front), for a family photo on Sept. 3, 2025, prior to the 80th Victory Day parade in Beijing.
Academia

China’s military parade: Power, geopolitics and Indonesia’s strategic stakes

President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates (from left to right) Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, head of the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency (BP2MI) Muktaruddin, Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Ferry Juliantono, Haj and Umroh Affairs Minister Mochamad Irfan Yusuf and Deputy Haj and Umroh Affairs Minister Dahnil Azhar Simanjuntak at the State Palace on Sept. 8, 2025.
Politics

Power consolidation in motion behind cabinet shake-up
Former Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the handover ceremony to her successor Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa at the Ministry of Finance in Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2025.
Editorial

Farewell Bu Ani
Warm greeting: Ad interim Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeedin (center) shakes hands with his undersecretaries ahead of a meeting with the Office of Coordinating Politics and Security Minister's undersecretaries in Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2025. President Prabowo appoints Sjafrie as ad interim coordinatining politics and security minister to replace Budi Gunawan, who was ousted in a recent cabinet reshuffle.
Politics

Defense Minister Sjafrie appointed acting coordinating security minister

Asia & Pacific

How 'Gen Z' protests over corruption and jobs ousted Nepal PM Oli
Asia & Pacific

Japan's LDP braces for leadership race with coalition vision in spotlight
Economy

New economic zones to invite EV firms, halal products industry
Europe

France set for disruption as new PM takes office
Academia

Europe must use its economic ‘bazooka’ against the US
Asia & Pacific

Nepal army patrols after deadly protests oust PM
Asia & Pacific

Japan, Philippines agree to enhance defense cooperation with eye on China
Markets

Asia stocks gain, bonds fall as traders consider odds of bigger Fed cut
