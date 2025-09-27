Indonesia calls for justice, peace, and inclusive global leadership at UNGA comeback

T oday’s global landscape is more complex than ever, characterized by turbulent challenges and unpredictable storms that no nation can face alone. However, the persistence of unilateralism, where countries act based on narrow self-interest without regard for international law, poses a serious threat to global peace and stability. Such actions undermine the principles of multilateralism, weaken international institutions and erode trust among nations.

Today, the postwar unipolar world order is evolving with the dynamic rise of emerging economic powers, fostering a more diverse and interconnected global landscape where multiple voices and perspectives contribute to shaping a balanced, inclusive future for international cooperation and economic growth.

It’s a new era of international cooperation and shared prosperity, where no nation stands above others and every voice matters.

After a decade of Indonesia’s absence at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President Prabowo Subianto’s first ever speech, delivered after two great leaders, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and United States President Donald Trump, signals Indonesia’s readiness to reclaim its voice and contribute meaningfully to global conversations, grounded in the richness of the world’s diversity.

This moment is historic and momentous, recalling the spirit of Indonesia’s founding father president Soekarno, who on Sept. 30, 1960, delivered his speech titled “To Build the World Anew” at the 15th UNGA.

Guided by the enduring principles of an independent, active and nonaligned foreign policy, Indonesia’s renewed voice at the UNGA affirms its commitment to pursuing peace, justice and multilateral cooperation without aligning with any major power blocs. President Prabowo’s address carries forward this legacy, reaffirming Indonesia’s dedication to these fundamental values while advocating for a just, peaceful and inclusive global order.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

In a world marked by vast differences in ethnicity, religion and nationality, the spirit of unity remains our greatest strength. As President Prabowo emphasized at the 80th UNGA, despite our diverse backgrounds, we are united as one human family, where each individual equally deserves dignity, rights and opportunities.

President Prabowo offers a vision of hope amid increasing polarization that the world should be an inclusive place for all, which requires collective commitments from all nations to work together for peace. The President’s powerful message reminded the world that our dignity as nations is intertwined. The words "all men are created equal" were once revolutionary, but today, they are our collective obligation.

To that end, the world’s great civilizations – the Western, Eastern, American, European, Indian, Persian, Chinese and Islamic – in President Prabowo’s words, must rise to their historic responsibilities with statesmanship marked by wisdom, restraint and humility. Their leadership is crucial in guiding the world toward peace. This underscores a vital truth: Peace and diversity are deeply interconnected.

While diversity can sometimes spark conflict if not managed with wisdom, it is also a powerful force that unites nations in building just, inclusive and harmonious societies.

That multilateral institutions have been increasingly viewed as unrepresentative of a changing global economy does not neglect the fact that the UN remains essential to prevent the worst consequences of conflict, competition and unchecked power.

These realities highlight the urgent need for UN reforms to improve efficiency, transparency and inclusivity, particularly through restructuring the Security Council to reflect today’s geopolitical realities. The veto power has too often blocked progress, especially on critical issues like Palestine.

On Gaza, Indonesia stands firmly against double standards in international politics, an unwavering voice that many world leaders now echo. It is rooted in the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia, which declares that independence is the inalienable right of all nations, and that colonialism must be abolished.

However, it is unfortunate to witness that Palestinians have not only been targeted by military occupation and genocide for more than seven decades, but by a systemic destruction of civilization: its history, memory and heritage.

Since the day of his inauguration, President Prabowo has maintained his consistent stance to support the independence of Palestine, that only through the two-state solution can sustainable peace be achieved in Palestine.

President Prabowo’s active diplomacy, engaging with world leaders from the European Union and countries like Russia, China, France, Qatar, Türkiye and beyond to advocate for support to the independence of Palestine, proves that Indonesia is not merely speaking from the podium, but is committed to action.

Indonesia’s readiness to deploy over 20,000 personnel as part of a multilateral peacekeeping force in Gaza, in addition to the provision of scholarships for Palestinian students to study in Indonesia and the distribution of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, such as through the recent Garuda Merah Putih-II mission, is clear proof of turning words into tangible commitments.

Reflecting on Palestine’s struggle, President Prabowo tells the world of Indonesia’s history as a nation forged through resistance against colonial oppression, which won its freedom through sacrifice and bloodshed. This shared history is a powerful reminder that freedom is never free, and it is our collective duty to help bring peace and justice to Palestine.

As we look ahead to 2030, it is clear that much remains to be done. The challenges we face – climate change, inequality and geopolitical tensions – are deeply complex and interconnected. In this context, Indonesia reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, justice and inclusive global leadership.

Only through cooperative international engagement, grounded in respect for diversity, shared responsibility and mutual understanding, can the world effectively address the intertwined challenges of our time, including peacebuilding, climate change and sustainable development.