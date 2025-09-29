TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program
Jakarta digs deep
Govt insists on keeping free meals program running

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program
Jakarta digs deep
Govt insists on keeping free meals program running

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Prabowo consolidates control over big tent coalition

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 29, 2025 Published on Sep. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-09-28T23:38:38+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Stern beginnings: President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses reporters on Monday after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta. (JP/Ruth Dea Juwita) Stern beginnings: President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses reporters on Monday after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta. (JP/Ruth Dea Juwita) (JP/Ruth Dea Juwita)

I

n the aftermath of the massive August anti-government riots, President Prabowo Subianto carried out two rounds of Cabinet reshuffles to consolidate power and control over his big-tent coalition government. The turmoil, which he described as bordering on treason, is the most serious challenge to his power since he took office in October last year.

Prabowo did not explain or provide evidence to support his claim of a hidden regime-change agenda, but the way he responded, including making changes to his Cabinet and giving more power to the Indonesian Military (TNI), shows the need for the former Army general to put his house in order and exert more control over his own government.

His coalition comprises not only seven of the eight political parties represented in the House of Representatives, which together control more than 80 percent of the seats, but also special interest groups, including the Indonesian Military (TNI), the National Police (Polri), and business and Islamic groups. 

Another faction in the Cabinet that has no name but is recognized as the most important and powerful one is that of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, the man Prabowo replaced in October 2024. Jokowi retains some control and influence through his son Gibran Rakabumining Raka, who is the vice president, and 16 of his ministers who were reappointed to Prabowo’s expansive Cabinet, which now comprises more than 100 ministers and vice ministers. 

Five of the ministers replaced by Prabowo are carry-overs from the Jokowi administration.

Top of the list is Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Budi Gunawan, a retired police general who served as Jokowi’s chief of the State Intelligence Agency in 2019-2024. Budi, however, is seen more as a loyalist of Megawati Soekarnoputri, the chair of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the only party in the House that is staying out of the coalition government, although it does not play the role of opposition either.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As the top minister in charge of security, Budi was conspicuously absent from all public appearances throughout the week of political turmoil. His position was given to 76-year-old Djamari Chaniago, a retired Army general.

Popular

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

Related Articles

Prabowo’s peacekeeping pledge: A turning point for democracy?

Top BGN official defends use of shark meat in free meals program

Analysis: Investor flight, policy shifts undermine the capital market

Analysis: The rise and fall of Nadiem Makarim

Don't stop criticizing me, Prabowo urges

Related Article

Prabowo’s peacekeeping pledge: A turning point for democracy?

Top BGN official defends use of shark meat in free meals program

Analysis: Investor flight, policy shifts undermine the capital market

Analysis: The rise and fall of Nadiem Makarim

Don't stop criticizing me, Prabowo urges

Popular

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

More in Opinion

 View more
Suralaya coal-fired power plant is seen on Oct. 31, 2023, in Cilegon, Banten.
Academia

Using the Dirty Dozen to track global energy emissions potential
A pirate flag from the Japanese anime One Piece, installed a week earlier to follow an internet trend using the symbol to criticize government policies, is seen on Aug. 7 at a house in Surakarta, Central Java.
Academia

How a manga flag turned into resistance symbol
Hilly terrain forms a backdrop on Nov. 9, 2023, against the Cirata Floating Solar Power Plant at Cirata Reservoir in Purwakarta, West Java.
Academia

To stay competitive, Indonesia must prioritize renewables

Highlight
Global goodwill: President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and several other Red and White cabinet members, responds questions raised by journalists in a press conference shortly after he arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday. Prabowo returned home after attending the United Nations General As- sembly in New York and making state visits to Japan, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Politics

President Prabowo defends free meals program after 6,000 suffer food poisoning
A farmer shows dried cloves that he will sell at a market in East Manggarai. JP/Markus Makur
Americas

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Regulations

Rushed SOE Law revision stops short of improving governance

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Copper producers await extension of concentrate export permits
Archipelago

Riau Islands to evaluate free meals program after glass shards found in students’ food
Archipelago

Unchecked nickel mining fuels environmental, social crises
Archipelago

Bali ramps up rabies response after rabid dog attacks 15 climbers
Asia & Pacific

Japan major bank to make 1-month paternity leave mandatory
Archipelago

BNN seizes narcotics worth Rp 2.6 trillion in North Sumatra and Aceh this year
Regulations

Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program
Politics

President Prabowo defends free meals program after 6,000 suffer food poisoning
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Prabowo consolidates control over big tent coalition

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.