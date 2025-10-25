Pakistan–Indonesia at 75: Friendship, progress and shared future

It is a moment to look ahead and chart a path toward an even stronger partnership for peace and prosperity.

T he year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, a milestone that celebrates our shared journey of friendship, solidarity and mutual respect. It is also a moment to look ahead and chart a path toward an even stronger partnership for peace and prosperity.

The relationship between Pakistan and Indonesia is deeply rooted in shared faith, history and cultural ties, connections that predate the independence of both nations. Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, expressed unwavering support for Indonesia’s struggle for freedom from colonial rule, encouraging Muslim soldiers from the subcontinent to assist their Indonesian brothers and sisters. In recognition of this solidarity, the government of Indonesia awarded Quaid-e-Azam the prestigious “Adipurna” in 1995.

The goodwill between our countries was further strengthened through historic visits by president Sukarno to Pakistan and by Pakistani leaders to Indonesia. Over the decades, both nations have stood by one another in times of need, Pakistan’s assistance to Indonesia during the 2004 Aceh tsunami, and Indonesia’s generous support to Pakistan during the 2010 floods, remain lasting symbols of our enduring friendship.

As the world’s fifth and fourth most populous nations respectively, Pakistan and Indonesia share not only a common faith but also aspirations for progress, equity and regional peace. This shared identity provides immense opportunities for collaboration across economic, technological, educational and cultural fields.

Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Indonesia stands at around US$4 billion, yet the true potential is far greater. With 64 percent of its population under the age of 30, Pakistan offers a dynamic and youthful workforce, while Indonesia’s strong industrial base makes it a natural partner for joint ventures in manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy and emerging technologies. Pakistan’s globally competitive industries, including textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments and pharmaceuticals, can readily complement Indonesia’s market and development needs.

In the digital sphere, both countries together represent one of the largest online communities in the world, with around 130 million internet users in Pakistan and 200 million in Indonesia. This presents vast opportunities for cooperation in e-commerce, financial technology, artificial intelligence and cyber-security. By sharing expertise and fostering innovation, Pakistan and Indonesia can empower their youth to lead the digital transformation of the Global South. If “data is the new oil,” then together we hold a rich reservoir ready to be harnessed for shared growth.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Education remains a vital pillar of our bilateral partnership. Pakistani universities, particularly in medicine and engineering, are internationally recognized for their quality and affordability. At present, around 300 Indonesian students are studying in Pakistan, while approximately 250 Pakistani students are pursuing higher education in Indonesia. These exchanges foster greater understanding between our young people. Expanding scholarships, academic collaborations and joint research programs will further strengthen the intellectual bridge between our two nations.