Analysis: Can Friendship Fly Garuda?

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 30, 2025 Published on Oct. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-10-29T11:59:00+07:00

Touching down: A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh, on July 13, 2021. Touching down: A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh, on July 13, 2021. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

T

he appointment of Gen. (ret) Glenny H. Kairupan as President Director and CEO of Indonesia's flag carrier Garuda Indonesia has stirred public debate about whether friendship can lift a troubled airline. Glenny, who took part in combat missions with President Prabowo Subianto, replaces another of Prabowo's close associates, Wamildan Tsani.

Despite having no prior experience managing large corporations or working in the aviation industry, Glenny is widely regarded as one of Prabowo's trusted confidants. His appointment has sparked concerns that Garuda's leadership change is less about restoring the airline's wings and more about rewarding loyalty within the president's inner circle.

Garuda's financial situation remains dire. As of June 2025, the airline reported short-term liabilities of US$1.3 billion, compared with only US$211 million in short-term assets, a glaring liquidity imbalance that underscores the company's ongoing financial distress. Total liabilities of Rp 133.2 trillion (US$8.1 billion) still exceed total assets of Rp 108.2 trillion, despite a Rp 6.65 trillion shareholder loan from Danantara state asset fund, part of a broader Rp 16.3 trillion financing package to support Garuda's maintenance, repair and overhaul operations. Yet the cash infusion has failed to ease Garuda's operational turbulence, forcing the company into yet another phase of restructuring.

Glenny's rise demonstrates how personal proximity to Prabowo continues to shape appointments within Indonesia's state-owned enterprises. Both he and Prabowo graduated from the Indonesian Military Academy (AKABRI) in the same era, Glenny in 1973, and their camaraderie dates to their cadet days. On his personal website, Prabowo recounted how Glenny courageously landed helicopters to evacuate wounded soldiers during operations in East Timor. Glenny also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of Prabowo's Gerindra Party for the 2020–2025 term, underscoring his political alignment.

The move highlights a persistent challenge in Indonesia's governance landscape: the politicization of leadership in state-owned enterprises (BUMN). Such appointments signal a setback for meritocracy, as political ties increasingly outweigh professional credentials. Of the 652 commissioner and executive positions in state-owned firms, 165 are reportedly held by individuals affiliated with Gerindra. The blurring of lines between political loyalty and public service risks weakening institutional independence, eroding public trust and discouraging investment.

While Glenny's close relationship with the president may secure stronger government support for Garuda's recovery, his lack of experience in aviation and corporate restructuring raises doubts about his ability to lead a complex turnaround. A national carrier competing in volatile global markets requires leaders with proven technical, managerial and financial expertise, not merely political connections. To many observers, this appointment reinforces the perception that in Indonesia's state enterprise system, connections still trump competence.

To balance the leadership, the government as Garuda's majority shareholder as has appointed Thomas Sugiarto Oentoro as Glenny's deputy and Frans Dicky Tamara as commissioner. Both bring solid aviation experience and are expected to provide operational stability. The reshuffle also includes two international executives: Balagopal Kunduvara, formerly with Singapore Airlines, as finance and risk management director, and Neil Raymond Mills, a former transformation director at Scandinavian Airlines. Their inclusion offers a glimmer of hope for professional rigor and global expertise to guide Garuda's ongoing restructuring.

Analysis: Pertamina corruption case expands, private sector dragged

Analysis: Indonesia-Israel ties not in the cards for now

Education beyond ambition

Indonesia’s fiscal trap: Four pillars of a coming crisis

Pertamina exploring Pelita Air-Garuda Indonesia merger

Excavators transfer soil to transport trucks on July 28, 2023, at a nickel mine operated by nickel mining company Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi.
Academia

Turning resource wealth into rules-based prosperity
A motorcycle rider braves the rain in the Senopati area, South Jakarta on March 14, 2025.
Editorial

Beware of microplastics in rain
United States President Donald Trump ('center') joins performers for a dance during the welcome ceremony next to Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ('left') on Sunday, as he arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang.
Academia

Setting the benchmark higher for ASEAN

Highlight
An Indonesian Military (TNI) trooper clean the tires of an Anoa 2 armored personnel transport vehicle, produced by state owned arms manufacturer PT Pindad, used for peacekeeping forces under the United Nations during a rehearsal for the 78th Indonesian Military (TNI) anniversary in Jakarta on Oct. 3, 2023.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia awaits UN mandate for Gaza peace mission
An attendant fills up a motorcycle with gasoline at a gas station owned by state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
A man does the warping process and arranges the yarn according to its colors to weave them into lurik motifs. JP/Aditya Sagita
Regulations

Yarn import duties may backfire on garment producers

Asia & Pacific

Trump meets 'tough negotiator' Xi
Companies

Google parent Alphabet posts first $100b quarter as AI fuels growth
Academia

Turning resource wealth into rules-based prosperity
Economy

Govt launches small hydropower plants across eastern regions
Editorial

Beware of microplastics in rain
Archipelago

Prosecutors seek 11-year prison term for resident doctor accused of raping patients
Academia

Setting the benchmark higher for ASEAN
Economy

Trump seeks trade war truce with China's Xi in South Korea talks

