Analysis: House doubles down on controversial high recess budget

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, October 31, 2025 Published on Oct. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-10-30T10:55:57+07:00

Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he House of Representatives' recess budget has nearly doubled this year, despite mass protests over what the public views as lawmakers' excessive housing allowance amid economic hardships and ongoing calls for budget efficiency. Such budgetary controversies will likely persist, given Indonesia's long-standing tradition of poor accountability in public spending.

For fiscal year 2026, the House's total budget has surged to Rp 9.9 trillion (US$600 million), a 47.8 percent increase from Rp 6.69 trillion previously. House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad acknowledged the increase in recess funds, noting that each lawmaker would now receive Rp 702 million per recess, compared to Rp 400 million per member of the 2019-2024 House.

However, evidence circulated recently of a Rp 756 million transfer to each lawmaker in August 2025, instead of Rp 702 million. According to Dasco, this was the result of an error by the House Secretariat General.

A recess is when lawmakers conduct activities outside the legislature, meeting constituents and gathering their aspirations through regular work visits to their districts.

Dasco justified the increased recess budget by citing a rise in the number of locations lawmakers were required to visit. He added that the House was now tightening reporting requirements via a new app. Intended to improve accountability, the system requires members to log the location and type of activity and upload related documentation of each visit, including any results.

The recent demonstrations in August–September were triggered by lawmakers' high take-home pay, as determined by a new budget structure for 2025 agreed by the House Secretariat General and the Finance Ministry. The mass protests, many of which turned violent and—in some cases—targeted officials' private residences, were initially triggered by the new housing allowance of up to Rp 50 million per month that was introduced to replace the provision of official residences.

Following public backlash, the housing allowance was abolished on Aug. 31, but the communications allowance was increased to partially offset the cut, though the total amount remains smaller.

A motorcycle rider braves the rain on March 14 in the Senopati area, South Jakarta.
Academia

Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance
President Prabowo Subianto attends the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit on Oct. 27, 2025, during the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

Indonesia and ASEAN: Another missed opportunity
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: House doubles down on controversial high recess budget

US President Donald Trump (left) talks to China's President Xi Jinping as they shake hands after their talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on October 30, 2025. US President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping opened on October 30 their first face-to-face meeting in six years, seeking a truce to end a trade war that has roiled the world economy.
Asia and Pacific

Trump, Xi ease fight on tariffs, rare earths
Civil servants of the Banda Aceh Population and Civil Registry Agency helps citizens in making their e-ID cards at the agency's office in Banda Aceh, Aceh on March 3, 2025, the first working day during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Academia

Remote work dilemma
Workers participate on a rally in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025. During the protest, laborers demand a revision to the labor regulations and ways to ensure better work protection across the country.
Regulations

Govt, some unions want to narrow regional wage disparities

Academia

Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance
Jakarta

Transjakarta fare hike plan stirs debate
Society

Women's protection at stake amid shrinking budget, weak focus
Politics

Prabowo rejects authoritarian label
Academia

Indonesia and ASEAN: Another missed opportunity
Opinion

Analysis: House doubles down on controversial high recess budget
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo heads to APEC amid US-China 'thaw'
Companies

$12b boost to banks lifts corporate loans as SMEs lag
