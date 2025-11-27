TheJakartaPost

Analysis: Rethinking Indonesia's DHE policy amid rupiah pressures

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, November 27, 2025

A container terminal is pictured on Feb. 12 at Tanjung Priok Port, North Jakarta. A container terminal is pictured on Feb. 12 at Tanjung Priok Port, North Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T

he contribution of natural resource export receipt (DHE) to Indonesia's foreign reserves remains limited, intensifying calls to revise Government Regulation (PP) No. 8/2025 on DHE. While the policy temporarily keeps export proceeds onshore, much of the forex (forex) ultimately flows back overseas to service external debt. As a result, the regulation has fallen short of its stated goal of strengthening reserves, an issue that has become more urgent as the rupiah faces renewed depreciation pressures.

Furthermore, exporters have continued to voice their increasing frustration with the DHE lock-up, especially after the lock-up period was extended earlier this year from a minimum of 3 months to 12 months for non-oil and gas DHE. Despite mounting complaints, the government has been reluctant to significantly loosen the rules, arguing that a major relaxation could prompt exporters to quickly shift funds offshore once constraints are lifted.

However, the government's re-examination of PP No. 8/2025 unexpectedly revealed a potential loophole that has allowed certain exporters to move funds out of the special accounts where DHE are intended to remain locked. Finance Minister Purbaya has acknowledged the issue and stated that the regulation will be reviewed, but he has also cautioned businesses to keep their expectations reasonable, noting that any revisions will likely focus on narrow technical adjustments rather than a broad policy overhaul.

Bank Indonesia (BI) has added that the compliance rate for the DHE lock-up exceeds 95 percent. This implies that the loophole, while problematic, is technically permissible under the existing legal framework.

The rupiah's continued depreciation has added a new layer of urgency to these concerns. The currency slipped to Rp 16.760 per United States dollar on Nov. 18, its weakest level so far this month, intensifying scrutiny over policies that might be limiting forex liquidity in the domestic market, such as the DHE lock-up.

Compounding to these challenges, BI has been unable to lower the BI Rate, holding it at 4.75 percent in November due to persistent inflation and heightened global uncertainty. With room for monetary easing is constrained, BI has fewer tools available to stabilize the rupiah, making it even more important that existing forex regulations do not unintentionally dampen market liquidity.

This brings renewed attention to one of the key weaknesses of the DHE lock-up mechanism: the very limited range of activities for which the funds can be used. Under Article 11A of PP No. 8/2025, exporters may deploy locked-up proceeds for only a handful of purposes, one of the most common being the repayment of foreign debt. In practice, this means that the forex kept onshore ends up flowing back overseas relatively quickly—reducing any meaningful accumulation of forex reserves and undermining the policy's initial intent.

A vessel from the Taiwan Coast Guard (front) monitors a China Coast Guard ship on Dec. 12, 2024, while patrolling waters a few nautical miles from Taiwan's northeastern coast.
Academia

Madness or common sense: The two futures of the Asia-Pacific
Shady canopy: A resident of Belangian village stands on Aug. 21, 2024, next to a tall benuang laki (Duabanga moluccana blume), a native evergreen species, in the Kahung tropical rainforest of Banjar regency, South Kalimantan.
Academia

COP30 and the future of Southeast Asia’s tropical forests
Attendants at a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serve customers in Semarang, Central Java, on Feb. 27, 2025.
Academia

A new opening for a fossil-fuel phaseout?

Highlight
Former executives of state-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia, namely president director Ira Puspadewi (second right), planning and development diretor Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono (third left) and commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi (left), walks into the courtroom of the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta ahead of their verdict hearing on Nov. 20, 2025. The three defendants, who were indicted for corruption that caused Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) state loss in the acquisition of PT Jembatan Nusantara, were found guilty by the court and sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for Ira and four years each for Harry and Yusuf.
Politics

Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question
Shattered dream: Indonesian midfielders Thom Haye (right) and Miliano Jonathans (left, back) look dejected after their 1-0 loss to Iraq in the FIFA World Cup fourth-round qualifier on Saturday, October 11 local time at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Editorial

Curaçao’s miracle, our trouble
Muslim worshippers gather for prayers at the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca on June 2, 2025 ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage.
Economy

Industry wants clarity on Indonesia’s ‘Haj Village’ in Mecca

Academia

Madness or common sense: The two futures of the Asia-Pacific
Markets

Stocks rise on Fed easing hopes, yen locked in intervention zone
Academia

COP30 and the future of Southeast Asia’s tropical forests
Entertainment

Nine cities, one festival: JFF Indonesia brings Japan to local screens
Academia

A new opening for a fossil-fuel phaseout?
Archipelago

Air Force F-16 pilots successfully test locally made bomb
Jakarta

Paws for reflection: Jakartans tag strays as city mini-destinations
Asia & Pacific

Queen Maxima promotes financial health on Indonesia visit
