Jakarta Post
How many more mothers must Indonesia lose?

In a country with Indonesia’s level of development, a maternal death reflects deep cracks in the health system.

Melania Hidayat (The Jakarta Post)
Islamabad
Sat, November 29, 2025 Published on Nov. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-11-28T12:54:05+07:00

Weight of responsibility: Community health workers weigh a toddler during a regular mother-and-child checkup on Oct. 12, 2023, at a posyandu (integrated health post) in South Celep district, Sidoarjo, East Java.

I

have been away from Indonesia for almost two years now. Distance has a way of sharpening longing, missing the food, the warmth, the everyday rhythm of home. Yet, it also amplifies the shock when news arrives that something profoundly heartbreaking has happened in a place you love.

That was exactly how I felt reading about a mother in Jayapura, the capital of Papua, who, along with her unborn baby, died after being turned away by several hospitals. Even thousands of miles away, the grief travels. And so does the frustration: How can this still be happening in Indonesia?

In 2025, in a country with Indonesia’s level of development, a maternal death is not merely another unfortunate tragedy. It is a preventable failure, one that reflects deep cracks in our health system, not in our women.

The numbers alone should give us pause, revealing a crisis that is twofold.

First, the mothers. Indonesia’s latest Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), based on the 2023 Intercensal Population Survey (SUPAS), is estimated at 189 deaths per 100,000 live births. This equates to roughly 14 or 15 mothers dying every single day. This rate is six times higher than Malaysia’s and four times higher than Thailand’s, neighbors that have managed to keep mothers safe despite having fewer citizens dispersed across complex terrain.

Second, the children. The fate of a newborn is inextricably tied to the survival of the mother. When a mother dies during childbirth, the risk of death for her infant skyrockets. Indonesia’s neonatal mortality rate remains stubbornly high, hovering around 15 to 20 deaths per 1,000 live births according to recent national health surveys. This means that for every 1,000 babies born, nearly 20 do not survive their first month of life.

The tragedy in Jayapura was a stark embodiment of these statistics: a "double burden" of mortality where the system failed two lives simultaneously.

Nadin Amizah and our questions about a fatherless country

Dozens of students swept away by waves at Yogyakarta beach, four dead

More in Opinion

 View more
Weight of responsibility: Community health workers weigh a toddler during a regular mother-and-child checkup on Oct. 12, 2023, at a posyandu (integrated health post) in South Celep district, Sidoarjo, East Java.
Academia

How many more mothers must Indonesia lose?
Class struggle: Teacher Armani checks his students’ work on Nov. 20, 2025 in their damaged classroom at SDN 2 state elementary school in Cibaliung village, Pandeglang regency, Banten.
Academia

Teachers and the shifting realities of classrooms
Peace of mind: Women practice aerial yoga on July 19, 2025 during a session at a gym for women in Banda Aceh, Aceh.  
Academia

Technology and spirituality: Friends or foes?

Highlight
A man walks at an area hit by flash floods, following heavy rains in Malalak, Agam regency, West Sumatra, November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Rafdi Rahmadi
Society

Cyclone havoc signals heightened climate crisis, environmental destruction
The flower of a 'Rafflesia hasseltii' is seen blossoming in Sumpur Kudus district, Sijunjung regency, West Sumatra on Nov. 19, 2025. The flower is observed during a field observation jointly done by local conservationists as well as researchers from National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and Oxford University.
Editorial

Protect our rafflesia and forests
Indonesian Navy hospital ship KRI dr. Soeharso-990 sails in this undated picture released on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The hospital ship is among several naval ships deployed to assist victims of floods and landslides in northern part of Sumatra.
Archipelago

Navy, Air Force deploy assets, personnel for Sumatra natural disaster response

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Male javan rhino dies shortly after translocation to sanctuary for breeding program
Archipelago

Plan to slash village funds to finance Red and White cooperatives draws scrutiny
Society

'Unsung heroes', teachers face rising burdens amid low pay
Food

Six decades on: Sizzle, craft, repeat at Ruth’s Chris
Archipelago

North Sumatra Police internal affairs officers relieved of duty for alleged extortions
Jakarta

KAI reshuffles KCI leadership amid viral missing tumbler uproar
Opinion

Analysis: Nickel giants under pressure
Jakarta

Greater Jakarta becomes world’s most populous megacity
