TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Jakarta’s heavy burden
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Jakarta’s heavy burden
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Coordinated response key to govt’s disaster handling

Technically, Indonesia doesn’t need to ask for international aid, but it should not reject foreign assistance either in times of emergency.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, December 12, 2025 Published on Dec. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-12-11T18:08:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This aerial photo shows people climbing debris, on Dec. 9, 2025, to cross the river on a newly built bridge, connecting Aceh and North Sumatra province, after being destroyed by flash floods along Peusangan river in Bireuen district, Aceh. This aerial photo shows people climbing debris, on Dec. 9, 2025, to cross the river on a newly built bridge, connecting Aceh and North Sumatra province, after being destroyed by flash floods along Peusangan river in Bireuen district, Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

F

loods and landslides have continued to paralyze large parts of Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra, with the death toll nearing 1,000. Aceh is seeing widespread destruction reminiscent of the earthquake and tsunami in 2004.

Among prominent figures with firsthand knowledge and experience of the Aceh disaster response more than 20 years ago is former vice president Jusuf Kalla, who now chairs the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI). On Wednesday, Kalla spoke with The Jakarta Post’s M. Taufiqurrahman, Radhiyya Indra and Kharishar Kahfi about the ongoing handling of the Sumatra disaster and lessons learned from the 2004 tsunami response. Below are excerpts from the conversation.

Question: As someone who was on the ground in Aceh in the early days of the 2004 tsunami and was deeply involved in the response, how critical is the government’s emergency action in the first few days of a disaster?

Answer: Today’s disaster and the 2004 disaster have different characteristics. In 2004, it was a tsunami. The devastation came from the earthquake, which destroyed buildings, and then the tsunami which followed and overwhelmed the region, causing huge numbers of deaths.

On the other hand, floods mostly cause damage to houses, though not total destruction. What destroyed infrastructure this time was not just floodwater, but the logs carried by the flood. If you look at the collapsed bridges, they didn’t fall apart because of the water alone, but because of the wooden logs. So the bigger “sin” lies with people cutting trees or damaging forests. Floods naturally have risks, but not to this extent.

The solution always includes three phases: emergency response, rehabilitation and reconstruction. Back in 2004, the emergency response lasted six months. Today’s disaster might differ. Despite differences in disasters, every casualty matters. Even one death is too many.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

We’ve heard a lot of debate about whether the government should declare this tragedy a national disaster. In your view, is that a substantive discussion or are there more important issues that remain less talked about?

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Jakarta’s heavy burden

Jakarta’s heavy burden

Related Articles

Sumatra’s prolonged plight

Rising forest loss puts Kalimantan at higher disaster risk 

When Indonesia's development leads to destruction

Related Article

Sumatra’s prolonged plight

Rising forest loss puts Kalimantan at higher disaster risk 

When Indonesia's development leads to destruction

Sumatra floods: A test of national coordination, not just status

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Jakarta’s heavy burden

Jakarta’s heavy burden

More in Opinion

 View more
Containers and cranes are seen on April 13, at the container port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China.
Academia

Europe's second 'China shock' is blessing in disguise
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin sit in a car, on Dec. 4, 2025, departing from Palam Air Force Base, India. Putin arrived in India on Dec. 4 for a two-day visit aimed at deepening defense ties, as New Delhi faces heavy United States pressure to stop buying oil from Moscow.
Academia

India’s strategic autonomy: A case for moral leadership
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Nov. 9, 2024.
Academia

Celebrating 75 years of Indonesia–China Relations: The way forward

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left) walks off the Garuda Indonesia-1 aircraft upon arriving at Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, on Dec. 12, 2025. After completing a series of state visits to Pakistan and Russia, President Prabowo immediately returned to disaster-affected areas in Sumatra.
Archipelago

Prabowo returns to flood-hit Sumatra after Pakistan-Russia trip
President Prabowo Subianto (center) inspects the operation of a public kitchen preparing food for flash flood survivors at an evacuation post in Pandan, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra province, on December 1, 2025.
Editorial

Sumatra’s prolonged plight
Tentative existence: The Tapanuli species is considered one of the rarest great apes in the world, with the less-than 800 remaining apes located in the region of Batang Toru, North Sumatra, south of Lake Toba.
Environment

Sumatra floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Air Force sends more than 400 tonnes of logistics for disaster-struck provinces
Asia & Pacific

Thai PM dissolves parliament, paving way for national elections
Environment

Sumatra floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Regulations

Tax office summons wealthiest recalcitrant taxpayers
Archipelago

Prabowo returns to flood-hit Sumatra after Pakistan-Russia trip
Economy

Cleared of contamination, RI shrimp reenters US market
Academia

Europe's second 'China shock' is blessing in disguise
Academia

India’s strategic autonomy: A case for moral leadership
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Coordinated response key to govt’s disaster handling

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.