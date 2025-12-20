Women’s leadership and the long road to Golden Indonesia 2045

East Java governor-elect Khofifah Indar Parawansa (center) engages with a student on Jan. 8, 2025, during a visit to inspect the implementation of the free nutritious meal program at SMPN 1 Candi junior high school in Sidoarjo, East Java. (Antara/Umarul Faruq)

The theme selected by the women’s ministry for Hari Ibu 2025 proposes a shift to a pragmatic, inclusive strategy that embraces women leaders' creativity and resilience toward achieving the country's centennial vision.

By

Jakarta

This year’s commemoration of Hari Ibu (Women’s Day) carries an unusually clear policy signal. The Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry’s theme, “Perempuan Berdaya dan Berkarya, Menuju Indonesia Emas 2045” (Women with agency and creativity, toward Golden Indonesia 2045), is not ceremonial rhetoric but a strategic proposition for Indonesia’s next two decades.

As the country approaches its centennial, it must pivot away from extraction-driven growth and institutional short-termism toward a development model that is resilient, inclusive and adaptive to disruption. This transition cannot be achieved through infrastructure and regulation alone; it requires leadership capable of navigating uncertainty, mobilizing creativity and sustaining social trust.

In this context, women’s leadership rooted in agency (berdaya) and productive creativity (berkarya) becomes central rather than complementary. Three public figures illustrate how these qualities translate into engines of long-term growth.

Take Nurhayati Subakat, the entrepreneur behind Paragon Technology and Innovation and the Wardah brand. Her approach reframed the need for halal and culturally resonant beauty products from an assumed market constraint into an opportunity for brand differentiation, supply chain development and greater domestic value creation.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

That kind of reframing is not decorative innovation: It is strategic market creation.