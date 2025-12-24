TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student
An unhistorical history book
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Indonesia bans British porn star Bonnie Blue for 10 years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student
An unhistorical history book
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Indonesia bans British porn star Bonnie Blue for 10 years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: The shadow coup within NU: A paradox of power

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, December 24, 2025 Published on Dec. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-12-23T13:01:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia’s largest Islamic organization Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf (center), accompanied by the organization’s deputy chairman Masyhuri Malik (second left) and secretary-general Amin Said Husni (second right), gives a press statement on Dec. 3, 2025, regarding the refusal to step down as chairman in Jakarta. Indonesia’s largest Islamic organization Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf (center), accompanied by the organization’s deputy chairman Masyhuri Malik (second left) and secretary-general Amin Said Husni (second right), gives a press statement on Dec. 3, 2025, regarding the refusal to step down as chairman in Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

I

n a surprising turn of events to cap off the year, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's largest Muslim organization, has been shaken by turmoil that many observers are calling an internal coup. At the center of the storm is the sudden political ousting of Yahya Cholil Staquf as chairman of NU’s executive body Tanfidziyah.

The catalyst for his removal was Yahya's invitation of Peter Berkowitz, an academic described by critics as having ties to an "international Zionist network", to an internal NU event in August. Yahya, who has a history of engagement with Israel, apologized for the invitation, but it was to no avail.

While Yahya has refused to yield his position, the Syuriah, the organization’s supreme council, moved unilaterally. In an official plenary session held in Jakarta on Dec. 9, the council named senior NU cleric Zulfa Mustofa as the group's acting chairman. The move carried significant political weight, evidenced by the attendance of high-profile government officials and senior NU members: Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar, Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf and East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa.

At face value, the move against Yahya appears paradoxical. Since his election as chairman of PBNU’s Tanfidziyah in 2021, Yahya has been widely perceived as a staunch ally of the ruling government. Under his leadership, NU has taken pragmatic, some say controversial, steps to align with state policies. Most notably, this included accepting mining concessions under a government scheme allowing mass organizations to manage coal mines.

This concession was formalized through a controversial revision of the Mining Law earlier this year. The law was ratified in just three days without meaningful public or expert consultation, sparking significant backlash. Supporters framed the deal as a path to financial independence for NU, while critics viewed it as a moral compromise that tethered the religious organization too closely to extractive interests and state patronage.

That said, internal power struggles are not new to the current political climate. Late last year, when President Prabowo Subianto was still president-elect, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) underwent a similar upheaval. Its then-chairman, Arsjad Rasjid, who had led rival candidate Ganjar Pranowo's campaign, was ousted in favor of the Prabowo-backed Anindya Bakrie. Arsjad initially contested the move as unconstitutional but eventually stepped aside after a compromise was reached.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However, the current NU debacle presents a crucial difference. The Kadin coup was a move against a political rival. Yahya, by contrast, has given no indication of opposing state authority. If Yahya is indeed aligned with the government, why has he become the target of an internal purge?

Popular

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student

Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student
An unhistorical history book

An unhistorical history book

Related Articles

Analysis: DHE policy revised again, but gains to foreign reserves remain elusive

Analysis: Energy subsidy reform set in motion as govt eyes budget efficiency

Analysis: Army undergoes massive expansion despite absence of real external threats

Related Article

Analysis: DHE policy revised again, but gains to foreign reserves remain elusive

Analysis: Energy subsidy reform set in motion as govt eyes budget efficiency

Analysis: Army undergoes massive expansion despite absence of real external threats

Leadership crisis at NU deepens

NU executive board sees shake-up amid rift

Popular

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student

Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student
An unhistorical history book

An unhistorical history book

More in Opinion

 View more
A motorcyclist rides past an election campaign banner on Dec. 9, 2025, in Nawnghkio, Shan state, ahead of the first phase of Myanmar’s general election set to take place on Dec. 28.
Academia

Myanmar’s vote and the real contest in the north
Pope Francis gestures in greeting on the main balcony of Saint Peter's Basilica on Dec. 25, 2024, following his Urbi et Orbi message as part of the Christmas Day celebrations in the Vatican.
Academia

Christmas 2025 message: Saving the nation, starting from the dinner table
Visitors look at Christmas decorations for sale on Dec. 18 at a shop in Manokwari, West Papua. Sales of Christmas ornaments, priced from about 15,000 rupiah to 12 million rupiah, have begun to pick up a week ahead of Christmas.
Academia

Celebrating Christmas amid ecological disaster

Highlight
A police officer with a sniffer dog inspects the Jakarta Cathedral to prepare for the Christmas mass in Jakarta on Dec. 23, 2025.
Society

Police step up security ahead of Christmas, New Year
Christmas 2025 cartoon
Editorial

Let hope overcome fear

Visitors look at Christmas decorations for sale at a shop in Manokwari, West Papua, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. Sales of Christmas ornaments, priced from about 15,000 rupiah to 12 million rupiah, have begun to pick up a week ahead of Christmas 2025.
Economy

Christmas sales inch up slowly amid cautious spending

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Bianca Laksono set for WAAP debut as Indonesia seeks breakthrough
Politics

Ma’ruf Amin steps down from MUI, PKB leadership roles
Markets

Asian markets mixed after US growth data fuels Wall St record
Archipelago

Debris, lack of equipment slow search for missing Sumatra flood victims
Companies

Indosat forms Rp 14.6t fiber optic venture with Arsari, Northstar
Companies

Mastercard on neutralizing the threat of cybersecurity risks
Companies

GoFood releases “Kilas Balik 2025”, revealing Indonesians' appetite in 2025
Markets

Dollar set for worst year since 2003 as rate outlooks diverge
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: The shadow coup within NU: A paradox of power

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.