Celebrating Christmas amid ecological disaster

Visitors look at Christmas decorations for sale on Dec. 18 at a shop in Manokwari, West Papua. Sales of Christmas ornaments, priced from about 15,000 rupiah to 12 million rupiah, have begun to pick up a week ahead of Christmas. (Antara/Chairil Indra)

In celebrating Christmas, Christians are invited to demonstrate concern for the Earth rather than adding to its burdens through environmentally unfriendly celebrations.

A s the world prepares to celebrate Christmas,a time of joy, love and giving, the planet faces a deepening ecological crisis. Climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss are just a few of the environmental threats undermining the health of our Earth.

The root causes are often found in unsustainable economic paradigms, wasteful lifestyles and destructive acts such as deforestation, illegal mining and non-ecological development.

This crisis is not abstract; it has hit home for many Indonesians. At the end of last month, ecological disasters struck severely in Aceh and West Sumatra, as well as Sibolga and South Tapanuli in North Sumatra. These regions were devastated by floods and landslides. We know the terror of floods that bring not only mud but also massive timber debris, the direct result of forest destruction.

Thousands have suffered, losing their homes, possessions and loved ones. Data from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) as of Dec. 20 shows the disaster has killed 1,090 people, with 186 still missing and over 510,000 seeking shelter.

It is a situation of profound sorrow. We mourn these disasters, which are often exacerbated by the unchecked greed of those in power and business who have prioritized profit over the preservation of our natural environment.

In this context, how can Christians celebrate Christmas amid ecological disaster while making a positive impact?

First and foremost, we must realize that Christianity, like other faiths, inherently calls for the care of creation and the maintenance of environmental integrity. In celebrating Christmas, Christians are invited to demonstrate concern for the Earth rather than adding to its burdens through environmentally unfriendly celebrations.