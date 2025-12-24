Christmas 2025 message: Saving the nation, starting from the dinner table

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The Christmas 2025 theme as declared by the PGI and the KWI urges reflection on the state of Indonesian families and how "saving" them is inherently linked to the republic's future.
he narrative of Christmas is often shrouded in the aesthetics of serenity: silent nights, glowing stars and peaceful manger scenes. However, a closer look at the biblical account of the Holy Family in Nazareth reveals a story of profound vulnerability.
Joseph and Mary were not a couple living in suburban comfort; they were a family navigating the fringes of society, facing political persecution, forced migration to Egypt and the social stigma of an unconventional pregnancy. Yet the Holy Family survived, not through material wealth but through radical internal solidarity and a commitment to a higher moral calling.
As the Indonesian Communion of Churches (PGI) and the Bishops' Conference of Indonesia (KWI) announce the theme of Christmas 2025, “God is Present to Save the Family” (Matthew 1:21-24), we find ourselves at a critical juncture. This theme is not merely a domestic religious sentiment; it is a sociopolitical manifesto.
In the Indonesian context, where the fabric of society is being tugged by polarization, economic disparity and moral erosion, the family emerges not just as a demographic unit but also as the final frontier of national resilience.
To understand why the family needs “saving”, one must examine the “polycrisis” currently hollowing out Indonesian households.
Data from the Supreme Court and Statistics Indonesia (BPS) show a troubling upward trend in divorce rates over the last decade. While legal shifts play a role, the underlying causes are increasingly systemic. We are witnessing the devastating impact of the “digital underworld”, the meteoric rise of online gambling and predatory lending, which has decimated the financial and psychological stability of lower- to middle-class families.
When a father loses his livelihood to a gambling app or a mother is hounded by aggressive debt collectors, the home ceases to be a sanctuary. It becomes a site of trauma.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.