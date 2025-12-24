The strategic necessity of ‘mandiri’ in the extreme climate age

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The Indonesian term "mandiri" embodies the type of strategic governance necessary to unify a state's resources under a single command during a natural catastrophe.
he international system is, and has always been, anarchical. There is no world authority capable of rescuing nation-states when they confront existential danger. Classical realism has never deviated from this starting point: Self-help is the organizing principle of international relations.
If a state does not strengthen itself, no external actor will shoulder that burden.
This instinct has been visible for centuries. In China, it is known as “fu guo qiang bing” (rich country, strong army). In Japan, the Meiji era entrenched the slogan “fukoku kyohei” (enrich the nation, strengthen the military). In the United States, “Make America Great Again” is essentially a modern slogan wrapped around this ancient reflex. These phrases, spread across time and geography, point to the same civilizational anchor: Without self-help, sovereignty decays.
Indonesia has its own strategic vocabulary for this foundation: mandiri.
On the surface, mandiri means self-reliance. In strategic practice, however, it means something deeper. Mandiri is the state’s ability to govern itself, marshal resources, deploy the military, activate police and auxiliary services and coordinate civilian disaster agencies, all without waiting for foreign rescue missions to determine the nation's fate.
It is the clearest articulation of a nation’s maturity. It means unifying brigade-level mobility, emergency logistics, food stockpiles, evacuation doctrine, humanitarian medical teams, weather surveillance and civilian volunteers under a single command. This is what separates independence from dependency.
Mandiri has been embedded in Indonesia’s political memory for nearly 80 years. The 1955 Bandung Conference, the first great summit of Asian and African leaders, rejected colonialism and imperialism not merely as slogans but as strategic obligations. Bandung demanded self-governance, economic autonomy and political resilience. It was nationalism without xenophobia, positive sovereignty without submission.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.