Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Analysts see statements from both politicians as a ‘pre-warm-up’ ahead of the 2029 election amid early speculations on politicians potentially running in the next race.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 6, 2026 Published on Feb. 5, 2026

President Prabowo Subianto (right) delivers a briefing on Feb. 2, 2026, during the 2026 National Coordination Meeting for cabinet members and regional leaders at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor regency, West Java. The forum, attended by officials from the central government and regional administrations as well as leaders of regional legislatures, the military, police, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), the State Intelligence Agency and the Statistics Indonesia (BPS), aimed to strengthen coordination between the central government and regional administrations in implementing the President’s priority programs toward Indonesia’s 2045 Golden Vision. President Prabowo Subianto (right) delivers a briefing on Feb. 2, 2026, during the 2026 National Coordination Meeting for cabinet members and regional leaders at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor regency, West Java. The forum, attended by officials from the central government and regional administrations as well as leaders of regional legislatures, the military, police, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), the State Intelligence Agency and the Statistics Indonesia (BPS), aimed to strengthen coordination between the central government and regional administrations in implementing the President’s priority programs toward Indonesia’s 2045 Golden Vision. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

W

hile the next general election is still three years away, talks about 2029 have begun to heat up, as the country’s political elites deliver public statements that fuel early speculation about the next presidential race.

Over the past week, President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo have delivered charged statements at separate events that were widely seen as pointing to a potential political battle ahead of the 2029 election.

During the national coordination meeting for regional leaders in Bogor, West Java on Monday, the President invited naysayers to challenge him in the next election, as he lamented their continued criticism over his administration’s programs, including the free nutritious meal program.

“If you don’t like some figures, don’t hurt the nation. If you don’t like Prabowo, by all means, compete [against me] in the 2029 race,” Prabowo said on Monday before thousands of cabinet members and regional leaders.

The President, who won by a landslide in the 2024 presidential election while running with Jokowi’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, even referred to Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung as a potential challenger, albeit maintaining an air of indifference. Pramono is a politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which is not in Prabowo’s coalition.

“Even though Pramono is from the PDI-P, I’m still supporting him because my duty is for all Indonesian people, including Jakartans,” the President said. “Later in 2029, he can do whatever. No worries, truly.” 

