A look at Asia’s 2025 winners and losers

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
From cybercrime and disasters to an elfin plush toy trend, here are some of the worst and best to happen in the Indo-Pacific throughout the year.
What a year this has been across the Indo-Pacific. Understandably for many, it could not be over soon enough.
From the impacts of United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs and natural and man-made disasters across Asia to new leaders breaking glass ceilings (Japan) and old leaders whisked off to the International Criminal Court at The Hague (Philippines) or sentenced to death in absentia [Bangladesh]; to missiles fired across borders (Cambodia-Thailand) and terrorist attacks in South Asia (India, Pakistan) and the Pacific (Australia), enduring corruption challenges (Philippines) and real estate woes (China) to people scammed and enslaved; surely 2025 was not a year full of good news.
We look back and see who had it bad and who had it good. Here’s one last look at Asia’s worst to best in 2025.
Worst year: Cyber scam victims
The victims are both the scammers and the scammed in the still growing tsunami of cybercrime sweeping across the globe from Southeast Asia.
Under the dateline “Scambodia”, criminal gangs largely operating out of Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia have defrauded billions of dollars from victims worldwide. “Pig butchering”, a euphemism for fattening up a victim before they are slaughtered, is one nickname for these cybercrimes.
The perpetrators? Hundreds of thousands of individuals are enticed with fake job offers to these nations, many transiting via Thailand then held against their will, enslaved to work in these scam centers.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.