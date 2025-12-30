TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025
Yearender: Police reform met with doubt amid persistent brutality, impunity
Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025
Who will benefit from a Grab-GoTo merger?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025
Yearender: Police reform met with doubt amid persistent brutality, impunity
Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025
Who will benefit from a Grab-GoTo merger?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Government's tax revenue slips, raising fiscal deficit pressures

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, December 30, 2025 Published on Dec. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-12-29T14:37:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A taxpayer takes a picture of the guideline for requesting online taxation services on Nov. 20, 2023, at a counter at the Kebayoran Baru 1 branch of the tax office in South Jakarta. A taxpayer takes a picture of the guideline for requesting online taxation services on Nov. 20, 2023, at a counter at the Kebayoran Baru 1 branch of the tax office in South Jakarta. (Kompas/Priyombodo)

I

ndonesia may face a tax revenue shortfall this year, as recent data show the country had realized only 74.62 percent of its annual tax target as of November, underscoring mounting difficulties in sustaining revenue growth amid global and domestic economic headwinds. The World Bank Group (WBG) has projected Indonesia's tax ratio, the share of tax revenue in gross domestic product (GDP), to fall to 9.4 percent in 2025, down from 10.1 percent in 2024. The downward trend is a worrying signal for future state spending, particularly as the government rolls out costly flagship programs that risk widening the fiscal deficit.

The Finance Ministry reported that tax revenue realization reached Rp 1.63 quadrillion (US$97.62 billion) as of November 2025, well below the Rp 2.19 quadrillion target set in the 2025 state budget. This underperformance occurred despite gross tax revenue rising 1.9 percent year on year, as higher VAT restitution and other adjustments pushed net tax revenue growth into a 3.25 percent contraction.

The revenue weakness is also reflected in the World Bank's latest outlook, which projects Indonesia's tax ratio to remain in single-digit territory at 9.4 percent in 2025 and 9.7 percent in 2026. The declining tax ratio is expected to weigh on overall state revenue, prompting the government to raise its fiscal deficit projection to 2.8 percent of GDP, edging closer to the 3 percent legal ceiling stipulated in Indonesia's fiscal rules.

The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) has identified several structural and administrative factors contributing to the tax shortfall. First, Government Regulation (PP) No. 14/1997 contains a loophole that allows capital gains from shares traded on the negotiated market to be taxed at prices below prevailing market values, eroding potential revenue. Second, PP No. 49/2022 permits input VAT in coal mining activities to remain creditable while most coal output, largely export-oriented, is subject to a zero VAT rate, resulting in chronic VAT overpayments and rising restitution claims. Third, the Directorate General of Taxes' information system is unable to directly detect discrepancies between VAT and income tax payment data and taxpayer and withholding agent reports, delaying the realization of Rp 6.12 trillion in VAT and Rp 85.13 billion in income tax.

To mitigate the potential shortfall, Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the government was considering front-loading tax collection, a measure previously applied to Article 25 Income Tax (PPh 25) in 2017, which shifted future tax payments into the current fiscal year. However, business groups have criticized the proposal for risking liquidity pressures that could dampen economic activity. Several analysts have also warned that front-loading could distort the 2025 tax base and weigh on revenue performance in 2026.

In parallel, the Finance Ministry has rolled out measures to keep the 2025 budget deficit below the 3 percent threshold. Purbaya said the government has channeled Rp 200 trillion in excess state funds to state-owned banks to stimulate private sector activity and support tax revenue generation. The ministry has also secured Rp 4.5 trillion from unspent budget allocations, as several ministries and agencies recorded spending rates below 90 percent.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The government has also introduced short- and long-term fiscal adjustments. The annual excise tax hike on cigarettes was lifted earlier in 2025, reducing excise revenue in the short term but potentially optimizing long-term excise revenue since cigarette excise made up about 96.2 percent of total excise revenue. Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are not individual-run businesses businesses or sole proprietorships were required to shift to the standard income tax system with progressive rates based on net taxable income instead of the 0.5 percent allowance.

Popular

Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers

Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025

Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025
Yearender: Police reform met with doubt amid persistent brutality, impunity

Yearender: Police reform met with doubt amid persistent brutality, impunity

Related Articles

US pledges $2 billion in new UN model for delivery of humanitarian assistance

Analysis: Government's tax revenue slips, raising fiscal deficit pressures

Analysis: The shadow coup within NU: A paradox of power

Related Article

US pledges $2 billion in new UN model for delivery of humanitarian assistance

Analysis: Government's tax revenue slips, raising fiscal deficit pressures

Analysis: The shadow coup within NU: A paradox of power

Analysis: DHE policy revised again, but gains to foreign reserves remain elusive

Analysis: Current account surplus in Q3 2025 undercut by capital outflows

Popular

Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers

Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025

Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025
Yearender: Police reform met with doubt amid persistent brutality, impunity

Yearender: Police reform met with doubt amid persistent brutality, impunity

More in Opinion

 View more
Junta gamble: People look for their name on the registry at a polling station on Dec. 28, during the first phase of Myanmar’s general election in Yangon. Polling opened in Myanmar’s heavily restricted junta-run elections, beginning a month-long vote democracy watchdogs describe as a rebranding of military rule.
Academia

ASEAN must not legitimize a sham election in Myanmar
Local residents and families of people who went missing in the recent flash floods and landslides scatter flowers during a symbolic burial service on Dec. 23, 2025, in Hutanabolon, a subdistrict of Tukka district in Central Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra.
Academia

The imperative for a comprehensive disaster risk reduction
A taxpayer takes a picture of the guideline for requesting online taxation services on Nov. 20, 2023, at a counter at the Kebayoran Baru 1 branch of the tax office in South Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Government's tax revenue slips, raising fiscal deficit pressures

Highlight
The wreckage of the Cahaya Trans bus is seen on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, after an accident near the Muktiharjo tollgate in Semarang, Central Java. According to the Joint Emergency Post for Christmas 2025 and New Year 2026, 16 passengers were killed and 18 others were injured in the bus crash on the Jatiasih-Yogyakarta route early on Monday.
Society

Year-end travel remains risky amid heavy traffic, extreme weather
President Prabowo Subianto accompanied by the National Police Chief Gne. Listyo Sigit Prabowo ride in a vehicle while inspecting the troops during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the police at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta on July 1, 2025.
Editorial

Rule by the law?
President Prabowo Subianto arrives on May 17, 2025, at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. Prabowo is in Bangkok for an official visit to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Politics

Yearender: A year of leadership leaving home

The Latest

 View more
Sports

From Diogo Jota to George Foreman, sporting deaths in 2025
Society

Yearender: Indonesia lags behind on indigenous rights protection
Academia

The imperative for a comprehensive disaster risk reduction
Politics

Govt's free meal scheme to reach 80 million recipients by April, behind target
Archipelago

Host communities resist resettlement of Tesso Nilo National Park settlers
Middle East and Africa

US pledges $2 billion in new UN model for delivery of humanitarian assistance
Opinion

Analysis: Government's tax revenue slips, raising fiscal deficit pressures

Politics

Yearender: A year of leadership leaving home
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Government's tax revenue slips, raising fiscal deficit pressures

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.