Regional autonomy does not have to redistribute corruption

As Vedi Hadiz has noted, decentralization has produced local oligarchies, new centers of power growing from old patronage networks. 

Gde Siriana Yusuf (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, December 31, 2025 Published on Dec. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-12-29T14:04:42+07:00

Collective fraud: Five suspects (from left) Central Lampung Revenue Agency acting head Anton Wibowo, Central Lampung Legislative Council member Riki Hendra Saputra, Central Lampung Regent Ardito Wijaya, PT Elkaka Mandiri director Lukman Sjamsuri and the regent’s brother Ranu Hari Prasetyo are seen on Dec. 11, during a press conference at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The KPK has detained the five suspects in connection with a bribery case related to the procurement of goods and services in several projects across Central Lampung regency, Lampung. Collective fraud: Five suspects (from left) Central Lampung Revenue Agency acting head Anton Wibowo, Central Lampung Legislative Council member Riki Hendra Saputra, Central Lampung Regent Ardito Wijaya, PT Elkaka Mandiri director Lukman Sjamsuri and the regent’s brother Ranu Hari Prasetyo are seen on Dec. 11, during a press conference at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The KPK has detained the five suspects in connection with a bribery case related to the procurement of goods and services in several projects across Central Lampung regency, Lampung. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

s we bid farewell to 2025, we note that the year concluded with a series of sting operations by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), targeting at least six regional heads. Yet, the news no longer shocks the public.

There is no moral outrage as in the past, no eruption of anger. Citizens have grown accustomed to seeing mayors, regents and governors paraded before cameras, escorted into detention vehicles in orange vests. Regional power comes and goes, yet one pattern remains: local authority continues to be fertile ground for rent-seeking.

Twenty-five years after decentralization was introduced in the form of direct regional head elections, the expectation was that local autonomy would enhance efficiency, bring public services closer to citizens and strengthen democratic governance.

Ironically, Home Minister Tito Karnavian responded to the wave of anticorruption raids by emphasizing the need to improve the training system for regional heads. This statement appears normative and overly simplistic. It frames corruption as an individual failure, as if the problem could be solved through ethics training and administrative oversight.

In reality, the issue is structural, not merely personal. While training may serve as moral guidance, it fails to address the root causes: an oligarchic political recruitment mechanism, high campaign costs and party patronage.

Meanwhile, the central government has gradually reclaimed some local powers. Scholars like Fitrani, Hofmanand Kaiser refer to this phenomenon as “recentralization within decentralization”, in which the central state retakes fiscal control due to a loss of trust in local authorities. Tito’s response is ironic in this context: while oversight is strengthened, the upstream recruitment process remains untouched.

The root problem lies not in the scope of authority, but in how power is produced and distributed. Training alone becomes mere institutional cosmetics.

A fisherman parks his fishing boat on Nov. 11 in Kupal village, on Bacan Island, South Halmahera regency, North Maluku. Fishermen in the area have a tradition of hanging their boats using a pulley after going out to sea to make them easier to use again and to protect them from waves that can damage the hull.
Academia

A decisive year for ocean conservation
A visitor walks past ‘batu simbuang’ (menhir) on Dec. 15, 2025, among the 102 menhirs that stand at Kalimbuang Bori’, a megalithic tourist site in Sesean district, North Toraja regency, South Sulawesi.
Academia

What Southeast Asia's hospitality industry taught us about resilience
Collective fraud: Five suspects (from left) Central Lampung Revenue Agency acting head Anton Wibowo, Central Lampung Legislative Council member Riki Hendra Saputra, Central Lampung Regent Ardito Wijaya, PT Elkaka Mandiri director Lukman Sjamsuri and the regent’s brother Ranu Hari Prasetyo are seen on Dec. 11, during a press conference at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The KPK has detained the five suspects in connection with a bribery case related to the procurement of goods and services in several projects across Central Lampung regency, Lampung.
Academia

Regional autonomy does not have to redistribute corruption

An aerial photo shows workers using excavators to remove waste at the Cipeucang final disposal site (TPA) in South Tangerang, Banten, on Dec. 26, 2025. The city administration has declared a waste management emergency, effective from Dec. 23, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026, to speed up waste handling efforts and reduce risks to residents’ health.
Jakarta

South Tangerang waste emergency highlights national problem
Hard times: President Prabowo Subianto (center) hugs a flash flood survivor on Monday, Dec. 01, 2025, at an evacuation post in Pandan, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra. Indonesian and Thai authorities raced on Nov. 30 to clear debris and find hundreds of missing people as the death toll from devastating floods and landslides across Southeast Asia topped 600.
Editorial

A mandate squandered
New Indonesian Army officers pose for pictures during a commissioning ceremony for around 2,000 graduates from military and police academies at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on July 23, 2025.
Politics

Yearender: Rising militarism marks civil-military shift in 2025

Markets

IDX Composite up 21% ytd as new investors flock to bourse
Academia

A decisive year for ocean conservation
Markets

Dollar dismal, yen muted in 2025 but euro and sterling shine
Academia

What Southeast Asia's hospitality industry taught us about resilience
Academia

Regional autonomy does not have to redistribute corruption
Archipelago

Medan Police charge girl with domestic violence over mother's homicide
Archipelago

Regions scale back New Year’s festivities in solidarity with Sumatra flood victims
Archipelago

Indonesia's poor maritime safety in spotlight following Labuan Bajo boat accident
