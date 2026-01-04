TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Actor Will Smith appears to have his front teeth knocked out by singer Jason Derulo
The wild, wild waste

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Actor Will Smith appears to have his front teeth knocked out by singer Jason Derulo
The wild, wild waste

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia’s youth and educated unemployment: A ticking time bomb

In Indonesia, education policy continues to expand labor supply rapidly, but industrial policy, investment incentives and labor market institutions have not evolved in tandem.

Deni Friawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, January 4, 2026 Published on Jan. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-01-02T09:56:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Paycheck pursuers: Visitors look for job vacancy information on Nov. 28, 2025, at a job fair at the University of Palangka Raya in Central Kalimantan. Paycheck pursuers: Visitors look for job vacancy information on Nov. 28, 2025, at a job fair at the University of Palangka Raya in Central Kalimantan. (Antara/Auliya Rahman)

E

very new year arrives with a familiar ritual. Young Indonesians update their résumés, refresh their LinkedIn profiles and send out job applications with renewed optimism. Families repeat the same reassuring phrase: tahun baru, semangat baru (new year, new spirit). Education and hard work, they are told, will eventually pay off.

For a growing number of young and educated Indonesians, however, the new year does not mark a fresh beginning. It marks another year of wasted potential. Each January, millions of new graduates enter the labor market full of expectation, only to discover that demand for their skills remains stubbornly limited.

This is neither an individual failure nor a temporary cyclical downturn. It is a structural problem that has been quietly accumulating for decades. In Indonesia today, youth unemployment and educated unemployment are no longer transient setbacks. They are becoming defining - and potentially dangerous - features of the labor market.

Youth unemployment (ages 15–24) has consistently remained two to three times higher than the national unemployment rate, reaching approximately 16.9 percent compared with 4.9 percent overall last year. Even during periods of respectable economic growth, roughly one in six young Indonesians struggles to find work. Growth, it turns out, has not been a reliable absorber of youth labor.

More troubling still is the pattern of educated unemployment. Graduates of vocational schools, senior high schools and universities face higher unemployment rates than those with lower levels of education. In Indonesia, schooling no longer guarantees a smoother transition into work. In some cases, it even delays it, deepening the sense that the system itself is failing those who followed its rules.

This phenomenon exposes a fundamental flaw in Indonesia’s development path. Youth and educated unemployment are not driven solely by mismatches between education and labor market needs ("skill mismatch"), but by the way Indonesia’s growth model generates and distributes economic opportunities.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For decades, growth has been dominated by large-scale infrastructure, extractive industries and capital-intensive manufacturing. These sectors lift gross domestic product and look impressive in national statistics, but they absorb relatively little of the expanding pool of young and educated labor.

Popular

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Medan cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations after public backlash

As ecological disasters intensify, judiciary can lead the way

Turning the page

Related Article

Medan cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations after public backlash

As ecological disasters intensify, judiciary can lead the way

Turning the page

Govt urges businesses to hire fresh graduates amid stubborn jobless rate

COP30: industry-led innovation strengthens Indonesia’s Second NDC

Popular

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Opinion

 View more
Paycheck pursuers: Visitors look for job vacancy information on Nov. 28, 2025, at a job fair at the University of Palangka Raya in Central Kalimantan.
Academia

Indonesia’s youth and educated unemployment: A ticking time bomb
Reconciliation mood: Nahdlatul Ulama chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf (center) speaks to reporters on Dec. 28 after a closed-door meeting with senior figures of the organization at the Miftachus-sunnah Islamic boarding school in Surabaya.
Academia

Intellectual leadership matters for NU in its second century
Indonesia has yet to join the club of nations from Brazil to China and India that have issued stringent regulations on personal data protection, modeled on the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which protects citizens from privacy and data breaches regardless of where the data is processed and which recognizes citizens’ “right to be forgotten”, so users can ask for data erasure and delisting from digital platforms and search engines.
Academia

Society relies on corporations and Gen-Z to build a privacy culture

Highlight
Heroic effort: Workers dressed as superheroes deliver free nutritious meals at SD Depok Baru 08 state elementary school in Depok, West Java, on Wednesday, Nov. 26. The National Nutrition Agency has recommended the use of potatoes and fish in school meals to avoid inflation.
Society

Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout
An aerial photo shows workers using excavators to remove waste at the Cipeucang final disposal site (TPA) in South Tangerang, Banten, on Dec. 26, 2025. The city administration has declared a waste management emergency, effective from Dec. 23, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026, to speed up waste handling efforts and reduce risks to residents’ health.
Editorial

The wild, wild waste
United States President Donald Trump (center), alongside (from left to right) Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to the press following US military actions in Venezuela at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, the US on Jan. 3, 2026. President Trump said Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a “large scale strike“ on the South American country.
Americas

Trump says US to 'run' Venezuela after toppling Maduro in military attack

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Vale Indonesia halts mining amid delayed 2026 output approval
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia demands Thailand withdraw troops, week into border truce
Americas

Trump says US to 'run' Venezuela after toppling Maduro in military attack
Sports

Former Canada coach Herdman named Indonesia's soccer head coach

Archipelago

Land, forest fire cases in Riau jumped by 205 percent in 2025
Americas

Trump hails capture of Maduro as US vows legal 'wrath'
Economy

Venezuelan oil industry: world's largest reserves, decaying infrastructure
Asia & Pacific

Japan's Takaichi, Trump agree to work toward spring meeting in US
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia’s youth and educated unemployment: A ticking time bomb

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.