TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Actor Will Smith appears to have his front teeth knocked out by singer Jason Derulo
The wild, wild waste

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Actor Will Smith appears to have his front teeth knocked out by singer Jason Derulo
The wild, wild waste

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Society relies on corporations and Gen-Z to build a privacy culture

Indifference to privacy violations is not apathy; it is habituation - the natural outcome of a society trained to comply rather than to question.

Toronata Tambun and Lilian Kallman (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, January 4, 2026 Published on Dec. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-12-30T16:09:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia has yet to join the club of nations from Brazil to China and India that have issued stringent regulations on personal data protection, modeled on the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which protects citizens from privacy and data breaches regardless of where the data is processed and which recognizes citizens’ “right to be forgotten”, so users can ask for data erasure and delisting from digital platforms and search engines. Indonesia has yet to join the club of nations from Brazil to China and India that have issued stringent regulations on personal data protection, modeled on the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which protects citizens from privacy and data breaches regardless of where the data is processed and which recognizes citizens’ “right to be forgotten”, so users can ask for data erasure and delisting from digital platforms and search engines. (Shutterstock/PopTika)

W

ho would have thought that a robot vacuum cleaner could become a privacy threat? Washing machines connected to cloud dashboards, air conditioners monitored remotely, internet-connected security cameras streaming footage, smart televisions listening for commands and kitchen appliances reporting usage patterns - all now record behavior inside the most private spaces of the home.

These devices promise convenience, efficiency and safety, yet they silently map habits, movements and routines that users rarely control or even notice.

This evolution matters because privacy is not a technical preference; it is a human right. Human rights are not protected merely by devices, platforms or regulations, but by moral capacity. Without that capacity, privacy becomes decorative - discussed loudly, violated quietly and accepted as the inevitable cost of modern life rather than recognized as a boundary worth defending.

Privacy protection depends almost entirely on behavior when enforcement is absent. In societies where rules are followed mainly to avoid punishment or to satisfy authority, compliance collapses once supervision fades. Privacy cannot be sustained at this baseline. It does not require moral perfection, but it does require predictability. Respect for rights emerges only when restraint is internalized - when principles hold even if violations are easy, unseen and profitable.

By observable daily behavior, Indonesia still operates largely at this externally driven level of moral reasoning. Avoiding trouble and pleasing authority remain the dominant motivations. This is visible in everyday practices: helmets are worn only when police are sighted; riding against traffic is routine; traffic lights are treated as suggestions; and pedestrian paths are used for parking.

We also often see rubbish bins dismantled or ignored, tactile paving for the blind lead into poles or walls, corrupt practices excused as necessity, and lost items kept rather than returned when no one is watching.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Taken together, these behaviors reveal how rules are understood. They communicate that boundaries exist only when enforced. Children absorb these lessons long before they can articulate them, and they become part of a moral default that persists into adulthood.

Popular

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Manias, panics and artificial intelligence

Beyond the code: The geopolitical triad of AI

The case for Gen Z: What we want isn’t much, it’s realistic

Related Article

Manias, panics and artificial intelligence

Beyond the code: The geopolitical triad of AI

The case for Gen Z: What we want isn’t much, it’s realistic

Child bomb maker: A wake-up call for protection, not punishment

Lawmakers’ ethics crisis

Popular

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls

Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Opinion

 View more
Paycheck pursuers: Visitors look for job vacancy information on Nov. 28, 2025, at a job fair at the University of Palangka Raya in Central Kalimantan.
Academia

Indonesia’s youth and educated unemployment: A ticking time bomb
Reconciliation mood: Nahdlatul Ulama chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf (center) speaks to reporters on Dec. 28 after a closed-door meeting with senior figures of the organization at the Miftachus-sunnah Islamic boarding school in Surabaya.
Academia

Intellectual leadership matters for NU in its second century
Indonesia has yet to join the club of nations from Brazil to China and India that have issued stringent regulations on personal data protection, modeled on the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which protects citizens from privacy and data breaches regardless of where the data is processed and which recognizes citizens’ “right to be forgotten”, so users can ask for data erasure and delisting from digital platforms and search engines.
Academia

Society relies on corporations and Gen-Z to build a privacy culture

Highlight
Heroic effort: Workers dressed as superheroes deliver free nutritious meals at SD Depok Baru 08 state elementary school in Depok, West Java, on Wednesday, Nov. 26. The National Nutrition Agency has recommended the use of potatoes and fish in school meals to avoid inflation.
Society

Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout
An aerial photo shows workers using excavators to remove waste at the Cipeucang final disposal site (TPA) in South Tangerang, Banten, on Dec. 26, 2025. The city administration has declared a waste management emergency, effective from Dec. 23, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026, to speed up waste handling efforts and reduce risks to residents’ health.
Editorial

The wild, wild waste
United States President Donald Trump (center), alongside (from left to right) Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to the press following US military actions in Venezuela at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, the US on Jan. 3, 2026. President Trump said Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a “large scale strike“ on the South American country.
Americas

Trump says US to 'run' Venezuela after toppling Maduro in military attack

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Vale Indonesia halts mining amid delayed 2026 output approval
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia demands Thailand withdraw troops, week into border truce
Americas

Trump says US to 'run' Venezuela after toppling Maduro in military attack
Sports

Former Canada coach Herdman named Indonesia's soccer head coach

Archipelago

Land, forest fire cases in Riau jumped by 205 percent in 2025
Americas

Trump hails capture of Maduro as US vows legal 'wrath'
Economy

Venezuelan oil industry: world's largest reserves, decaying infrastructure
Asia & Pacific

Japan's Takaichi, Trump agree to work toward spring meeting in US
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Society relies on corporations and Gen-Z to build a privacy culture

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.