TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout
Venezuelan oil industry: world's largest reserves, decaying infrastructure
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout
Venezuelan oil industry: world's largest reserves, decaying infrastructure
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When the benefit of the doubt runs out

As we look ahead to the legislative and judicial changes in 2026 with one eye toward the 2029 polls, perhaps it is time for the people to rethink what the current administration has accomplished with the sovereignty, political legitimacy and leeway we have granted it.

Abdul Khalik (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, January 5, 2026 Published on Jan. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-01-04T14:45:10+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An illustration of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) and Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) An illustration of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) and Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) (kompas.com/Palupi Annisa Auliani)

I

ndonesians may wake up in 2026 with many reasons to worry and with a question that can no longer be postponed: Was it a mistake to keep giving President Prabowo Subianto the benefit of the doubt? Or is it time for civil society groups, opposition figures and political parties to stop waiting for reassurance and instead remind the President that the country is heading down a dangerous path, however one chooses to frame it?

In the meantime, should they begin thinking seriously about whom they will support to challenge the incumbent in 2029 and how they might actually win?

When Prabowo was elected, even his harshest critics, including those most alarmed by his dark past, reluctantly granted him a pause. After all, there was no denying a basic democratic fact: The voters chose him. But being elected president does not grant a blank check, and legitimacy is not a permanent asset; it must be renewed through conduct, not assumed as a one-time inheritance.

For much of Prabowo’s first year in office, many Indonesians chose to interpret troubling signals as isolated cases rather than part of a larger pattern. The militaristic tone was dismissed as mere style, the growing presence of uniformed figures in civilian governance was framed as discipline and the appointment of visibly incapable officials was excused as political compromise, while the recentralization of state assets and revenues was sold as efficiency.

Together, however, they form a far more unsettling picture: democratic setback through accumulation rather than rupture.

The clearest signal came when the President and a majority of political parties publicly expressed agreement to roll back direct elections for governors, mayors and regents and return their selection to regional legislatures (DPRD). Direct elections, the argument went, were expensive, chaotic and corrupt. But instead of cleaning up the system and enforcing the law, the decision was to remove voters from the equation altogether.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia has already lived under such a system. Corruption did not disappear; it simply moved behind closed doors. Bribes were paid, not to millions of voters but to dozens of legislators. Accountability shifted upward to party elites rather than downward to citizens. The process became cheaper, quieter and far easier to control.

Popular

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout

Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout

Related Articles

The case for universalism in a fragmenting world

When the benefit of the doubt runs out

Paradox of protection: Why strong leaders need 'red folders'

Related Article

The case for universalism in a fragmenting world

When the benefit of the doubt runs out

Paradox of protection: Why strong leaders need 'red folders'

New criminal code requires public oversight, minister says

Trump accused of physical decline, economic denial

Popular

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout

Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout

More in Opinion

 View more
Cambodia’s Defense Minister Tea Seiha (left) and his counterpart Thailand Defense Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit shake hands and exchange documents during a meeting in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, in this handout photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP) on Dec 27, 2025. Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an “immediate” ceasefire on Saturday, the two countries said in a joint statement, pledging to end weeks of deadly border clashes.
Academia

Why the Thai–Cambodian border remains volatile
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees receive food on Jan. 29, 2025, while on their boat after authorities prevented the refugees from disembarking and ordered them to remain on board the vessel at Leuge Beach in Aceh.
Academia

The case for universalism in a fragmenting world
An illustration of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) and Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP)
Academia

When the benefit of the doubt runs out

Highlight
A motorcade carrying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro leaves the Westside Heliport in New York on January 3, 2026. Maduro arrived Saturday evening at a military base in the United States after his capture by US forces in Caracas. Maduro was seen surrounded by FBI agents as he descended the boarding stairs of a US government plane at a New York state National Guard facility, and was slowly escorted along the tarmac.
Americas

Indonesia urges peaceful resolution after US captures Venezuela’s Maduro
Post-disaster view: A boy collects firewood on Friday, Jan. 02, 2025, from piles of logs carried by landslides in Toweran Uken, Lut Tawar, Central Aceh, Aceh.
Editorial

Restless Aceh
A voter inserts a ballot for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections into a ballot box at a polling station in Sitaro, North Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024. Thirty-seven provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies hold simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, making it largest one-day regional elections in the country's history.
Politics

Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Why the Thai–Cambodian border remains volatile
Academia

The case for universalism in a fragmenting world
Academia

When the benefit of the doubt runs out
Archipelago

Sumatra schools in disaster-hit regions prepare to reopen for semester 2
Politics

Freedom of expression under threat as more activists face intimidation
Society

Health Ministry says ‘super flu’ cases under control
Academia

Paradox of protection: Why strong leaders need 'red folders'
Archipelago

Body of Valencia B women’s coach Carreras found in Labuan Bajo
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When the benefit of the doubt runs out

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.