TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections
Women are leaving what no longer serves them
From print to platforms: What holds nations together now?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections
Women are leaving what no longer serves them
From print to platforms: What holds nations together now?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How should ASEAN address the 2025 mess?

What 2025 ultimately revealed is how far the Indo-Pacific has drifted from the visions ASEAN  and its partners once championed.

Calvin Khoe (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 8, 2026 Published on Jan. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-01-07T12:39:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet shake hands and hold up a document during the Oct. 26, 2025, signing of a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur. Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet shake hands and hold up a document during the Oct. 26, 2025, signing of a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

A

s the new year begins, people often set hopes, targets and expectations for a better year ahead.  A new year is not only a fresh page, it is also a continuation of what came before: What went wrong? How were problems handled? And how should we address them better this year? The same questions apply to Southeast Asia’s regional bloc ASEAN. 

Last year, Dino Patti Djalal captured the global mood in his keynote speech at the  Conference on Indonesian Foreign Policy (CIFP) 2025: “The next world order is upon us […] we  are really seeing a world that is going in the wrong direction.” Michael Beckley echoed this in Foreign Affairs, describing today’s world as “a closed club of aging incumbents, circled by middle powers, developing countries and failing states.” The world is clearly in transition, and the sharpest contours of that transition lie in the Indo-Pacific. 

The Indo-Pacific strategic landscape in 2025 was the most fragile in decades. In Southeast Asia, once described by Amitav Acharya as having “met its security community,” a region bound by high levels of trust was shaken by the new border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. Meanwhile, Myanmar’s civil war and humanitarian crisis show no sign of ending. 

What 2025 ultimately revealed is how far the Indo-Pacific has drifted from the visions ASEAN  and its partners once championed through the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and  the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). 

The region may have delivered ports, railways and connectivity agreements, but these achievements have not stopped the broader vision of a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific from slipping further away. Instead, the region spent much of last year trapped in a state of “hot peace,” where rising tensions, mistrust and militarization overshadowed cooperation. 

The gap between aspiration and reality widened, and any miscalculation risked pushing the region even further from the order it claims to pursue. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This gap stems from four underlying realities. First, trust deficits are widening, and conflicts are emerging across the region. Second, the appetite to connect the Pacific and Indian Oceans  through multilateral frameworks such as the AOIP remains limited. Third, China continues to  prioritize its own initiatives, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), over ASEAN-led Indo-Pacific mechanisms. Fourth, connectivity projects meant to link the Indian and Pacific Oceans have not produced meaningful integration. 

Popular

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections

Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections

Related Articles

The desacralization of nature and disaster

Every mineral is critical in the new metals age

China urges immediate release of Maduro

Related Article

The desacralization of nature and disaster

Every mineral is critical in the new metals age

China urges immediate release of Maduro

China’s rise: Power, technology and the strategic logic of display

Why the Thai–Cambodian border remains volatile

Popular

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections

Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections

More in Opinion

 View more
An Indonesian Air Force plane from the Jupiter aerobatic team flies past the National Monument (Monas) during a parade on Oct. 5, 2025, held as part of celebrations marking the Indonesian Military's (TNI) 80th anniversary at Merdeka Square in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Amid disasters, worsening geopolitics, Indonesia’s ‘theater state’ could reach its limit
A worker monitors production on Aug. 2, 2024, at the nickel smelter of PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi. Nickel is a key component in the batteries of electric vehicles, and Indonesia is both the world’s largest producer and home to the biggest known reserves globally.
Academia

Leveraging rare earths: A pathway to national resilience

A student holds a flag bearing the logo of the Straw Hat Pirates from the popular Japanese manga ‘One Piece’ on Oct. 9, 2025, during clashes with Malagasy security forces in Antananarivo amid a strike calling for constitutional reforms and the resignation of Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina.
Academia

A generation under surveillance is rising up

Highlight
Amid the rubble: A man searches for belongings on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, near homes damaged by flooding in Kuala Simpang, Aceh Tamiang, Aceh. The Aceh administration has extended the emergency response period for the hydrometeorological disaster until Dec. 25 as conditions on the ground still require intensive, integrated and coordinated handling.
Archipelago

22 villages in Aceh vanish after Cyclone Senyar, dozens remain isolated
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the 2024 regional head elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesians voted on Nov. 27 to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Editorial

Undoing democratic reform
An aerial photo shows a palm oil plantation (right) and a peatland forest in Bangsal village, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra on June 10, 2025. Indonesia has more tropical peatland than any country, but it is also quickly losing this poorly understood ecosystem, which experts deem of exacerbating the global heating and climate crisis
Regulations

Indonesia may seize another 5 million hectares of palm oil plantations in 2026

The Latest

 View more
Society

Regions step up monitoring, vigilance against super flu
Academia

Amid disasters, worsening geopolitics, Indonesia’s ‘theater state’ could reach its limit
Regulations

RI to cut coal production by nearly a quarter to lift prices
Asia & Pacific

China calls for joint counter-terrorism efforts with Pakistan
Economy

Indonesia sets sights on rice exports this year
Economy

Purbaya focusing on ‘peripheral measures’ over core issues: CSIS
Asia & Pacific

Bushfires rage in Australia’s southeast, authorities warn of 'catastrophic' conditions
Americas

Trump withdraws US from key climate treaty, deepening global pullback
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

How should ASEAN address the 2025 mess?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.