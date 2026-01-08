TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Why Indonesia’s US deal could cost more than it delivers

For Indonesia, which is deeply embedded in East Asian production networks and heavily exposed to Chinese trade and investment, a reciprocal trade agreement with the US could trigger chaotic and costly supply chain realignments.

Yose Rizal Damuri (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 8, 2026

Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (right) shakes hand with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer following a meeting on Dec. 23, 2025, at the USTR office in Washington, DC. Indonesia is preparing to seal a reciprocal trade agreement (ART) with the US in at the end of January next year after resolving all substantial issues in negotiations that had earlier risked stalling. Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (right) shakes hand with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer following a meeting on Dec. 23, 2025, at the USTR office in Washington, DC. Indonesia is preparing to seal a reciprocal trade agreement (ART) with the US in at the end of January next year after resolving all substantial issues in negotiations that had earlier risked stalling. (Courtesy of/Coordinating Economy Ministry office)

J

ust days before Christmas, Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto announced that Indonesia had secured tariff relief for many of its products entering the United States market as part of the incoming Agreement on Reciprocal Tariff (ART). The deal was presented as a "win-win" solution, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer even hailing it as “the best Christmas gift”.

Yet, as the festive dust settled, troubling details emerged: key manufacturing exports, such as textiles, are excluded from the zero-tariff arrangement.

The exclusion of certain sectors is common in trade negotiations. However, in this case, it signals deeper structural flaws. What was promised as a breakthrough now risks becoming a lopsided deal burdened with a long list of implementation obligations, mostly on the Indonesian side. Instead of hastening to finalize the agreement, Indonesia must adopt a more cautious negotiating stance.

Let us start with the scope of the agreement. Airlangga stated that the zero-tariff facility targets tropical natural-resource commodities, while manufactured goods remain subject to a 19 percent tariff. This is a critical disparity.

While the US absorbs roughly 11 percent of Indonesia’s total exports, a market share worth defending, manufactured goods account for more than 50 percent of that volume. This includes textile and garment products, sectors where 40 percent of exports are destined for the US.

It is easy to argue that the agreement is stacked against Indonesia, especially given that the exposed sectors, textiles, garments and footwear, are labor-intensive and vital sources of employment. Moreover, the "19 percent" figure is deceptive; in practice, businesses exporting to the US often face multiple tariff layers compounded by restrictive Rules of Origin (ROOs). Unless Indonesia addresses this, the deal offers little relief for its most vulnerable industries.

However, the tariff rate is only the tip of the iceberg. Learning from Malaysia’s recent ART experience, Indonesia faces significant risks regarding economic and security entanglement.

More in Opinion

 View more
An Indonesian Air Force plane from the Jupiter aerobatic team flies past the National Monument (Monas) during a parade on Oct. 5, 2025, held as part of celebrations marking the Indonesian Military's (TNI) 80th anniversary at Merdeka Square in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Amid disasters, worsening geopolitics, Indonesia’s ‘theater state’ could reach its limit
A worker monitors production on Aug. 2, 2024, at the nickel smelter of PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi. Nickel is a key component in the batteries of electric vehicles, and Indonesia is both the world’s largest producer and home to the biggest known reserves globally.
Academia

Leveraging rare earths: A pathway to national resilience

A student holds a flag bearing the logo of the Straw Hat Pirates from the popular Japanese manga ‘One Piece’ on Oct. 9, 2025, during clashes with Malagasy security forces in Antananarivo amid a strike calling for constitutional reforms and the resignation of Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina.
Academia

A generation under surveillance is rising up

Highlight
Amid the rubble: A man searches for belongings on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, near homes damaged by flooding in Kuala Simpang, Aceh Tamiang, Aceh. The Aceh administration has extended the emergency response period for the hydrometeorological disaster until Dec. 25 as conditions on the ground still require intensive, integrated and coordinated handling.
Archipelago

22 villages in Aceh vanish after Cyclone Senyar, dozens remain isolated
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the 2024 regional head elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesians voted on Nov. 27 to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Editorial

Undoing democratic reform
An aerial photo shows a palm oil plantation (right) and a peatland forest in Bangsal village, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra on June 10, 2025. Indonesia has more tropical peatland than any country, but it is also quickly losing this poorly understood ecosystem, which experts deem of exacerbating the global heating and climate crisis
Regulations

Indonesia may seize another 5 million hectares of palm oil plantations in 2026

The Latest

 View more
Society

Regions step up monitoring, vigilance against super flu
Academia

Amid disasters, worsening geopolitics, Indonesia’s ‘theater state’ could reach its limit
Regulations

RI to cut coal production by nearly a quarter to lift prices
Asia & Pacific

China calls for joint counter-terrorism efforts with Pakistan
Economy

Indonesia sets sights on rice exports this year
Economy

Purbaya focusing on ‘peripheral measures’ over core issues: CSIS
Asia & Pacific

Bushfires rage in Australia’s southeast, authorities warn of 'catastrophic' conditions
Americas

Trump withdraws US from key climate treaty, deepening global pullback
The Jakarta Post
