TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says
Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections
Authoritarian fears loom as new criminal code takes effect

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Preventing further derailment of the international order

Given the overall deterioration of the international order and climate commitments we all witnessed last year, diplomatic actors across the globe, including Indonesia, must prevent further backsliding in both areas in 2026.

Teuku Faizasyah (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Oslo
Fri, January 9, 2026 Published on Jan. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-01-07T20:14:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Personnel from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) escort Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (fourth right, in tan shirt) to an armored van on Jan. 5, 2026, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York City. Personnel from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) escort Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (fourth right, in tan shirt) to an armored van on Jan. 5, 2026, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York City. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

E

arly this month, while strolling along the Oslofjord to embrace the new year, I found my attention drifting from the walking trails before me and repeatedly returning to the events of 2025. The turn of the year is, after all, a natural moment for reflection and projection.

Admittedly, deep contemplation while shivering in the Norwegian winter breeze was not entirely amusing. Yet occasionally, nature bathed Oslo in glimmering sunshine, as if beckoning those of us from tropical countries to seize the day outdoors.

I distinctly recall that on one particular afternoon, an unusually mild temperature of around 4 degrees Celsius allowed swans and ducks to swim calmly in waters that would normally be frozen by this time of year. The sight was peculiar and unsettling, prompting reflections on disrupted weather patterns and climate change.

Scientists have long argued that such disruptions are driven by global warming, largely caused by our failure as custodians to protect and nurture the planet. History shows that while industrialization and modernization have fueled progress, particularly in developed nations, there is a direct correlation between environmental degradation and the relentless pursuit of economic growth. The primary driver is the overexploitation of minerals and natural resources.

It is no wonder that the 2015 Paris Agreement established baselines based on preindustrial levels. Countries that adopted the agreement committed to keeping global temperature rises well below 2 degrees and ideally, closer to 1.5 degrees.

While many countries struggle to meet their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the United States under President Donald Trump has once again withdrawn from the Paris Agreement.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Some might label this "climate skepticism", but the reality tells a different story. Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the Pacific, such as Tuvalu, are already experiencing severe inundation. As a result, the concept of "climate refugee" has moved from abstraction to reality.

Popular

Undoing democratic reform

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them

Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

Related Articles

Hundreds of thousands without power as Storm Goretti hits France, Britain

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Another cop-out at COP

Related Article

Hundreds of thousands without power as Storm Goretti hits France, Britain

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Another cop-out at COP

Civic groups urge solidarity amid 'shrinking' democracy

Indonesia vows bolder climate action amid skepticism

Popular

Undoing democratic reform

Undoing democratic reform
Women are leaving what no longer serves them

Women are leaving what no longer serves them
6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

6% economic growth in 2026 within reach, Purbaya says

More in Opinion

 View more
People cross the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge on the border with Venezuela on Jan. 6, 2026, in Cucuta, Colombia.
Academia

Trump's Venezuela oil grab revives petrodollar debate
An employee (left, front) of the Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) distributes information about the National Health Insurance (JKN) as part of the agency’s Mobile Customer Service initiative in Ternate, North Maluku, during Car Free Day on Aug. 10, 2025.
Academia

A year of historic global health milestones and challenges
Personnel from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) escort Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (fourth right, in tan shirt) to an armored van on Jan. 5, 2026, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York City.
Academia

Preventing further derailment of the international order

Highlight
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Society

BMKG warns of extreme weather after Cyclone Jenna forms
University students carry flags that read Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) during a demonstration demanding police reform in Yogyakarta on Sept. 1, 2025. Indonesian authorities ramped up security on Sept. 1 after six people were killed in unrest over economic hardship that escalated into violent anger against the police.
Editorial

New criticism, old terror
A worker tidies up a stack of locally produced rice at state food company Perum Bulog’s warehouse in Indramayu, West Java, on May 30, 2024. The company said that local rice supply as of early of May had reached 590,000 tonnes, and the production was expected to increase in June.
Regulations

Bulog’s expanding role puts private rice millers to the test

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show
Economy

Free meal program’s fiscal, monetary impact “limited”: INDEF
Europe

Hundreds of thousands without power as Storm Goretti hits France, Britain
Middle East and Africa

Turkish Airlines cancels Friday's Istanbul-Tehran flights
Europe

Russia says it fired hypersonic missile at Ukraine
Economy

RI meets crude lifting target for first time in years, claims Bahlil
Economy

Crunch time for EU's long-stalled Mercosur trade deal
Academia

Trump's Venezuela oil grab revives petrodollar debate
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Preventing further derailment of the international order

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.