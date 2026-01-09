Preventing further derailment of the international order

Personnel from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) escort Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (fourth right, in tan shirt) to an armored van on Jan. 5, 2026, at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York City. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

Given the overall deterioration of the international order and climate commitments we all witnessed last year, diplomatic actors across the globe, including Indonesia, must prevent further backsliding in both areas in 2026.

E arly this month, while strolling along the Oslofjord to embrace the new year, I found my attention drifting from the walking trails before me and repeatedly returning to the events of 2025. The turn of the year is, after all, a natural moment for reflection and projection.

Admittedly, deep contemplation while shivering in the Norwegian winter breeze was not entirely amusing. Yet occasionally, nature bathed Oslo in glimmering sunshine, as if beckoning those of us from tropical countries to seize the day outdoors.

I distinctly recall that on one particular afternoon, an unusually mild temperature of around 4 degrees Celsius allowed swans and ducks to swim calmly in waters that would normally be frozen by this time of year. The sight was peculiar and unsettling, prompting reflections on disrupted weather patterns and climate change.

Scientists have long argued that such disruptions are driven by global warming, largely caused by our failure as custodians to protect and nurture the planet. History shows that while industrialization and modernization have fueled progress, particularly in developed nations, there is a direct correlation between environmental degradation and the relentless pursuit of economic growth. The primary driver is the overexploitation of minerals and natural resources.

It is no wonder that the 2015 Paris Agreement established baselines based on preindustrial levels. Countries that adopted the agreement committed to keeping global temperature rises well below 2 degrees and ideally, closer to 1.5 degrees.

While many countries struggle to meet their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the United States under President Donald Trump has once again withdrawn from the Paris Agreement.

Some might label this "climate skepticism", but the reality tells a different story. Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the Pacific, such as Tuvalu, are already experiencing severe inundation. As a result, the concept of "climate refugee" has moved from abstraction to reality.